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Somaliland Accuses Ilhan Omar of Leaking Classified Congressional Info to Somalia

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 25, 2026 9:45 PM
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Somaliland Accuses Ilhan Omar of Leaking Classified Congressional Info to Somalia
AP Photo/Jim Mone

Another day, another Omar scandal, another piece of evidence indicating foreign loyalties and domestic betrayal.

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) father participated in genocide in Somaliland, and Omar herself has connections to top Somali thugs, so unsurprisingly there is a natural antipathy between Omar and Somaliland. The latest (resurrected) accusation from the breakaway African republic against Omar is that she leaked classified information to Somali leaders.

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Ali Hassan Mohamed, former Somaliland minister of information, originally posted his accusation against Omar in 2024, but the Republic of Somaliland is highlighting the accusation again to emphasize why Omar is a threat to American security.

On Sunday, the Republic of Somaliland’s official account wrote of Omar, “She served on that same [House Foreign Affairs] committee and pressed Somalian leaders to act against Somaliland before relations between the Republic of Somaliland and the United States grows stronger. Months later on 6 February 2023, the Las Anod conflict erupted. Hundreds were killed and thousands displaced in a move that sought to destabilize Somaliland — but failed. This is how a foreign agent operates.”

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Related: Omar’s Sister’s Marriage Certificate Has the Same Last Name As Omar’s Bro-Husband

Omar, whose real last name is Nur Said Elmi like her murderous father, is in America just to exploit our systems for her own benefit while still helping out the Islamic dictators back home. Somaliland is pro-America, but Somalia definitely isn’t.

By the way, the U.S. federal investigation into Omar's immigration fraud includes not only the evidence that she married her brother, but also the total lack of record for her father's naturalization as a citizen. Omar asserted that she had become a United States citizen through her father while she was still a minor, although she likely tampered with her birth year and he apparently lied about his citizenship status. Given all this, it is entirely possible that we have had a noncitizen Somali warlord’s daughter sitting in Congress all these years. No wonder she said that she would represent Somalia’s interests in Congress.

Omar is not just a liar and a criminal; she is a foreign asset embedded in our government. It’s time she is out of Congress and deported back to the country she claims to love so much.

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News Topics CONGRESS | FOREIGN POLICY | ILHAN OMAR

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