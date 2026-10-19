No Record of Ilhan Omar’s Father’s U.S. Naturalization?

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) herself previously stated that she received her American citizenship through her father, whom she said became a naturalized citizen while she was still a legal minor. But a Trump administration investigation indicates that her father might never have obtained naturalization officially, making her citizenship likewise suspect.

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While this report about Omar's father has been circulating for a while, Libs of TikTok’s Chaya Raichik and former candidate AJ Kern, who ran against Omar, claim to have obtained official letters from the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) revealing no record of naturalization papers for Omar‘s father. USCIS has not yet confirmed this fact publicly, and the investigation into Omar and her family remains ongoing.

OMG Letters from the USCIS and DHS appear to verify that citizenship records for Ilhan Omar's father DO NOT EXIST. No record of his naturalization exists. Ilhan Omar claimed citizenship through her father. If no record exists, how can she be a U.S. citizen? https://t.co/pFjyLgUXUZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 19, 2026

The New York Post reported last week that the recent raid on Omar‘s home was specifically related to her and her father‘s citizenship status. At the same time, the Post acknowledged that Kern had requested information about Nur Omar Mohamed — originally Nur Said Elmi Mohamed — which is how Kern claims she ended up with the letters.

Incidentally, Nur Said Elmi allegedly participated in genocide in Somaliland before coming to America. The family was not "refugees" so much as foreign war criminals seeking shelter here from the consequences of their crimes.

This is a Facebook post by her father, Col. Nur Said Elmi (who participated in the Isaaq Genocide). Many of his family and friends refer to him as Nur Said—the real family name, not “Omar”—and as “Commandante” or “Colonel.” So her full name is Ilhan Nur Said Elmi. Same as her father, not “Omar.” — REPUBLIC OF SOMALILAND (@RepOfSomaliland) March 19, 2026

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Even if Omar's citizenship were legitimate, there is evidence that she lied so she could run for Congress. Article III Project founder Mike Davis explained that Article I, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution requires American citizenship of at least seven years before being eligible to serve in the House of Representatives. The Trump administration is investigating the possibility that Omar requested a change in her birth year so that she could claim she was a minor who received citizenship from her father, when in fact she was already 18 at that time. So she not only tampered with records of her age, but she might have also done so on the false premise that her dad was, in fact, a U.S. citizen.

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Multiple members of Omar's family are also under scrutiny for potential immigration or USAID fraud. Talk about an illustration of exactly why immigration from fundamentalist Muslim nations, especially chain migration of entire families, is such a disaster for America.