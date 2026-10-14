DOJ Subpoenas Ilhan Omar’s Family, Including Possible USAID Fraudster Sister

A whole clan of Somali warlord pirates could be heading for legal trouble, as the Department of Justice has issued subpoenas to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) family, including her accused fraudster sister.

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The federal probe so far has investigated Omar‘s immigration paperwork and possibly taxpayer funding fraud in connection with her late father, her brother, and her sister, so it is not surprising that her living family members are now receiving subpoenas. Part of the issue is also a request from Omar’s staff to change her birth year after she went into Congress. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro confirmed to Fox that there are multiple investigations into Omar, including for inflating net worth and immigration fraud.

OMAR IMMIGRATION PROBE: The DOJ has reportedly subpoenaed members of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s family as part of a long-running investigation into her immigration history. https://t.co/nQFiKhu1Da — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) October 14, 2026

On Monday, federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security, in partnership with the Department of Justice, executed a search warrant at Omar’s D.C. home. Pirro told Fox, “There’s no question that that judge would not have signed that warrant unless there was probable cause. And probably more than that, given the individual who was involved and given the fact that we’re in the nation’s capital — with judges in the nation’s capital.”

Vice President JD Vance and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin have both stated that Omar did commit immigration fraud, including by faking a marriage with her own brother, indicating extremely strong evidence of immigration fraud. But actually, Omar and at least one family member are also potentially beneficiaries of a massive Somali fraud network in Minnesota. President Donald Trump even speculated that the massive disparity between her temporarily reported net worth as a multimillionaire and her congressional salary could have to do with fraud.

Related: Trump Suggests Ilhan Omar’s Money Came From Fraud

From Fox News on Tuesday:

Federal investigators have subpoenaed Omar’s sister, Sahra Noor, and at least one other person in her family circle as they examine possible fraud and false statements in immigration paperwork… Fox News has also learned that subpoenas have been sent to multiple family members of Omar… Two sources familiar with the probe told Fox News Digital the search was part of an ongoing criminal investigation involving her immigration paperwork.

I previously covered allegations that Noor was conducting a USAID fraud operation from the same address as the “Feeding Our Future” scammers, and that the “Feeding Our Future” mastermind Aimee Bock implicated Omar in the $250 million scandal.

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While unrelated to this particular federal case, it is interesting to note that police raided Omar’s son’s home this year because of his serial criminal roommate, and that her late father allegedly participated in genocide in Somaliland:

This is a Facebook post by her father, Col. Nur Said Elmi (who participated in the Isaaq Genocide). Many of his family and friends refer to him as Nur Said—the real family name, not “Omar”—and as “Commandante” or “Colonel.” So her full name is Ilhan Nur Said Elmi. Same as her father, not “Omar.” — REPUBLIC OF SOMALILAND (@RepOfSomaliland) March 19, 2026

The whole family is corrupt.