Are We Really That Surprised About the Raid on Ilhan Omar’s Home?

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar is hiding something. And we definitely need to find out what it is, considering her suspicious actions.

As you may have heard, Omar’s home was raided by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security agents earlier this week, authorized by the court. This was part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation surrounding her immigration paperwork, in which it’s rumored that she was “married” to her brother to allow him into the country.

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But there’s more, as Omar has a reported history of bad financial disclosures. In fact, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro confirmed as much, citing that businesses tied to her husband, Tim Mynett, surged from $51,000 in 2023 to $30 million just a year later.

There was a previous gaffe where the Democratic lawmaker didn’t properly disclose the right assets, with numbers bouncing around from $6 million to $30 million. But she was cleared of any wrongdoing at the time by an ethics committee – leaving many to ask why a more thorough investigation wasn’t conducted.

As expected, Omar has proclaimed innocence over the matter, and U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (Democrat, mind you) was quick to jump on the defensive. “The Trump administration’s raid on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s home is deeply disturbing and raises serious questions about the continued corrupt weaponization of the federal government against Donald Trump’s adversaries,” he stated.

Related: Ilhan Omar Told Donald Trump That No One Is Above the Law. Now She's Singing a Different Tune.

But this argument was quickly shot down, as Jim Trusty, a former federal prosecutor, made a statement shortly thereafter. “It’s difficult to not point out the dirty hands of the people that might complain about election interference,” he noted.

Plus, there are just so many questions here, especially as we dig deeper into Mynett’s business venture.

Fox News noted, “The winery, eStCru LLC, saw its reported valuation jump from between $15,000 and $50,000 in 2023 to between $1 million and $5 million in 2024. Rose Lake Capital LLC showed an even sharper increase, rising from a reported value of between $1 and $1,000 in 2023 to between $5 million and $25 million the following year.”

Again, that’s just too much to dismiss.

But here’s one thing I like about all this: President Donald Trump refuses to take the same route that previous President Joe Biden did in the past (as he did with Trump’s own Mar-a-Lago resort) and will let the agencies do their work without interference.

“We don’t want to be like the Biden administration,” Vice President J.D. Vance told Fox News. “We never want to be like that – where they would allow the law to go after their political opponents.”

He added, “We really want to let the law, the facts drive this. And if justice requires something else to be done, then, of course, we’ll take a step when we have to.”

So, really, it once again comes down to political divide. Omar insists that she’s innocent when the numbers clearly don’t lie (even after she corrects them). She also insists that Trump is “after her,” so to speak, though he made it clear that he isn’t.

“In the Trump administration, unlike the previous administration, we let the facts and the law drive this stuff – so the President and I don’t butt ourselves in the DOJ investigations,” Vance noted. “We’re not trying to micromanage this. We’re not trying to tell (Attorney General) Todd Blanche to do one thing or another. We try to let the facts drive this thing.”

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Hear, hear. This is how it’s done. I’m sure the Homeland Security agency, alongside ICE and, if needed, the FBI, will eventually find out what’s going on with Omar’s finances and rumored marriage. And she can complain all she wants as she heads into a crucial election, but if there’s truth to be found – and it sounds like there is – they’ll uncover it.

We deserve answers. Being vague and deflecting back to Trump isn’t the answer. Coming clean and telling us what’s going on is. That should be the standard of a good Representative. Period.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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