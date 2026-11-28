When New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani used his office to protect illegals from deportation, Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.) responded by calling for Mamdani to lose his U.S. citizenship and be deported himself. Mamdani was born in Uganda and became a naturalized American citizen in 2018.

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This is the post that set Fine off:

ICE does not take a day off from tearing New York City's families apart. We won't take a day off from fighting back.



New Yorkers can call our Immigration Legal Support Hotline at 1-800-354-0365 or dial 311 and say "Immigration Legal" to access free, safe and confidential legal… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 24, 2026

City Hall published the message in 13 languages: English, Arabic, Bangla, Chinese, French, Fulani, Haitian Creole, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Urdu, and Wolof.

Fine appeared on Newsmax shortly afterward, where he questioned whether Mamdani's loyalty lies with America.

"I think Zohran Mamdani should be deported. This is what happens when our legal immigration system has been destroyed. … You end up with people who hate this country becoming paperwork Americans," Fine told Newsmax.

Asked about the multilingual post itself, the Florida Republican went further. "Look what he does. He's going to use the power of the New York mayor's office to tell illegal immigrants — in their native language because they don't even speak English — how to use taxpayer resources to stay here. This will destroy our country," he said.

Rep. Randy Fine: "I think Zohran Mamdani should be deported." https://t.co/j3jci9kYDU — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) November 27, 2026

Fine won reelection by a wide margin this month. In February, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) called him "an Islamophobic, disgusting and unrepentant bigot" after Fine posted this tweet:

If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one. — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 15, 2026

Fine's Newsmax appearance also touched on Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the illegal immigrant from El Salvador whose fight against deportation became a Democrat cause, and who recently agreed to self-deport to Spain.

"I think it's a great thing," Fine said.

Abrego Garcia, an alleged MS-13 member, was deported to El Salvador in 2025 despite a 2019 court order that barred sending him there because a rival gang could target him. After the Supreme Court ordered his return, the Justice Department charged him with human smuggling. A judge dismissed those charges, and the DOJ appealed before Abrego Garcia agreed to leave for Spain. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) opposed the deportation and traveled to El Salvador last year to meet with him.

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Fine also took aim at media outlets that kept describing Abrego Garcia as a "Maryland man," as well as Van Hollen's defense of him.

"The fact that you're present in Maryland doesn't make you a Maryland man any more than if I go visit Paris I'm a Parisian. It's insanity," he said.

Honestly, I think we'd all love to strip Mamdani of his citizenship. Heck, I'd love to deport him, too. But we also know it's not likely to happen.

Unfortunately.

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