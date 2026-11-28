Gregory Morgan is an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minnesota, which is a strong contender for the worst possible place for an ICE agent to be. Governing officials from outgoing Gov. Tim Walz (D-Of Course) on down hate ICE and want to drive it from the state, creating an extremely hostile working environment for the heroic agents who are putting their lives on the line to try to stop the illegal migrant invasion of the United States, and the left’s use of those migrants to secure an unstoppable electoral majority and the ultimate transformation of the republic into a one-party state.

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Now, one of those agents is looking at six years in prison. If he is locked up, he could be just the first of a long line of ICE agents whom Democrats will imprison once they’re firmly back in power. Fox News reported Saturday that Morgan is facing the prospect of doing hard time over “an assault charge following a Minnesota highway encounter in which no one was injured,” which only underscores the fact that the left is trying to use him as an example. If they destroy Gregory Morgan, other ICE agents will face unjust prosecution, and still others will quit their jobs. That’s why so much is on the line in Morgan’s case.

Morgan has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, even though no one was hurt during the alleged assault. Morgan's defense team says that when the fateful incident occurred, the agent was “returning to base under direct orders after withdrawing from a hostile neighborhood where a protester had threatened to kill him.”

As he was “unfamiliar with Minnesota roads, Morgan mistakenly drove along the highway shoulder.” At that point, “the driver of a Cadillac then allegedly swerved into his path twice, braking sharply the second time and bringing Morgan within inches of a collision.” Morgan, “fearing for his safety and that of his fellow ICE agent,” yelled, "Police, back off." He also “displayed his firearm in what his attorneys described as a ‘low-ready’ position.”

Morgan’s far-left prosecutors, of course, present a vastly different version of events. They claim that Morgan “deliberately drove along the shoulder to bypass rush-hour traffic and pointed his firearm at the Cadillac's occupants after the driver attempted to slow him down.” They insist that Morgan is trying to “transform his moment of road rage — committed on a state highway against Minnesotan victims — into a federal enforcement action."

Morgan’s attorneys are well aware of what’s at stake, and “warn the case could have far-reaching consequences, potentially emboldening state and local prosecutors nationwide to bring criminal charges against federal officers carrying out President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.”

Rachel Paulose of the Upper Midwest Law Center, which is aiding Morgan, stated: "We are the tip of the spear. And so what happens here is going to impact what woke, politically motivated district attorneys around the country are doing to persecute law enforcement agents who are simply doing their job and carrying out the orders of an administration with which they disagree."

Morgan’s persecutors, uh, that is, prosecutors, are trying to move his case out of federal court and into a Minnesota state court, which would virtually ensure his conviction. Morgan's defense, on the other hand, “rests in part on a federal law with roots dating back to the War of 1812, which allows federal officers facing state criminal charges to move their cases into federal court if the alleged conduct is sufficiently connected to their official duties and they have a plausible federal defense.” Paulose explains that this law was meant "to insulate federal officers from vindictive prosecutions by local and state officials who simply disagree with federal policy."

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If anyone other than President Donald Trump was ever the focus of a vindictive prosecution, it’s Gregory Morgan. The prosecution, however, is having a bit of trouble keeping its case together. Tellingly, “both occupants of the Cadillac invoked their Fifth Amendment rights and did not testify during an evidentiary hearing, according to Morgan's latest filing. Morgan, meanwhile, testified and was subjected to cross-examination.” Even worse, the Cadillac driver told investigators regarding Morgan that he "got the ICE vibe from him at first" and made the “not so bright decision to try to stop” Morgan. These statements make Morgan’s version of events, which involved the Cadillac trying to impede his carrying out of his official duties, more likely.

Paulose noted that prosecutors issued “a nationwide arrest warrant for Morgan despite his willingness to surrender peacefully,” and commented: "I think it underscores that the purpose of this prosecution is not about justice, it's about political grandstanding." Obviously. And it’s also about stopping ICE. If Gregory Morgan goes to prison, patriots can forget about trying to stop the left from inundating this country with illegal migrants.

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