Just-Declassified FBI Memos PROVE: Orders for Legal Targeting of Trump Came From the Very Top

On Monday morning, the indefatigable investigative journalist Catherine Herridge posted a series of newly declassified FBI memos dating from 2022 and 2023, and demonstrating definitively that the left’s lawfare campaign against President Donald Trump was carried on with approval from the very top.

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In the Biden White House, the very top didn’t necessarily mean Old Joe Biden himself. While all this was going on, the putative president of the United States was busy demonstrating that he did not possess the cognitive faculties necessary to discharge the duties of his office.

Instead, the memos show that top FBI and Justice Department officials signed off on this cynical and dishonest operation, which from beginning to end was designed to cobble together something that would appear as if Trump had engaged in wrongdoing serious enough to prevent him from running for president again, or, failing that, would so discredit him in the eyes of the American people that he wouldn’t be reelected anyway.

The operation failed. Trump became president again, and only the bitterest hardliners buy into the “34 felonies” nonsense. Nevertheless, the new memos’ evidence that the lawfare operations against Trump proceeded with approval of top Biden regime officials points to the power of the deep state, the deeply rooted corruption and politicization of agencies that should be apolitical, and the left’s willingness to destroy our free republic in order to gain control of the government.

One memo, dated March 24, 2022, is heavily redacted, but damning enough anyway. FBI Director Christopher Wray wrote to Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco “to obtain your signature authorizing the Washington Field Office (WFO) to open a full sensitive investigative matter.” Wray noted that “this request is based on the recommendation of the Deputy Director, Executive Assistant Director National Security Branch, and the Assistant Director in Charge, WFO.”

What the sensitive investigative matter exactly was is redacted, but Herridge states that the memo adds: “Although members of the 45th Presidential administration are no longer in office, the DOJ Memo states that the scope of this policy should be broadly construed to ensure that Department leadership is made aware of the opening of matters that could potentially be disruptive to the democratic process if publicly disclosed prior to an election...."

These hard-left anti-Trump officials were almost certainly referring to Trump being “disruptive to the democratic process.” After all, the Democrats posed as the guardians of “our democracy” all through the 2024 campaign, falsely charged that Trump had engineered an “insurrection” on Jan. 6, 2021, and to this day, still insist that the president is an incipient fascist dictator who is still bent on destroying “our democracy.”

Monaco sent Wray’s memo on to Garland with the note: "Merrick, I recommend you approve, Lisa 3/25/22." And so the initiative to frame and destroy Trump proceeded with approval at the highest levels.

A second memo notes on Nov. 3, 2023, the Marxist, Trump-hating former CIA top dog John Brennan met at CIA headquarters with FBI and “Special Counsel personnel.” This memo states that the "purpose of the meeting was to discuss expert testimony to National Defense Information in the forthcoming trial."

Herridge asks: “Was Brennan being prepped as potential ‘expert witness’ in Trump classified documents case?” Maybe, but the FBI record about the meeting is completely blank. Herridge suggests “at least three potential scenarios”: “FBI agents took no notes, violating long standing Bureau procedures,” or “FBI agents took notes which were intentionally withheld so 'Brennan conversation' was not discoverable for President Trump's lawyers,” or “FBI agents' original notes were ‘electronically buried’ in a restricted file.”

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Any of these possibilities only reinforces the impression that these leftist officials were busy framing Trump, and trying to cover their tracks. And not only Trump. According to Herridge, a third memo, dated March 24, 2023, “appears to use FBI investigative tool known as a 'Pen Register' to target phone calls of then campaign manager @SusieWiles47,” one of Trump’s closest aides.

The feds also “allegedly tracked nearly two dozen defense attorneys, five journalists, @FLOTUS, political advisers including @FBIDirectorKash.” Herridge notes that special counsel Jack Smith employed “intrusive tactics” to prepare his classified documents case against Trump, potentially violating both “First (Freedom of Speech) and Fourth Amendments (unreasonable search and seizure).”

Related: Look at All the Democrat Top Dogs Appearing With Chief of Hamas-Tied Group

Herridge adds that a “former Senior FBI agent says it looks like a classic FBI ‘tickle the wire’ operation. After FBI agents contact Wiles, the bureau tracks phone calls to identify who she immediately contacts. ‘On 10 April 2023, FBI WFO (Washington Field Office) reviewed WILES's telephonic activity to determine contacts of interest on the date of her FBI interview.’" Hey, you can’t catch any fish if you don’t put your line into the water.

The overall impression that these memos give is that the Biden regime was more corrupt than any administration in American history, and that it was bent on destroying Biden’s principal opponent in a manner that previous presidents and their staffs never even would have contemplated. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if at least some of the ringleaders of this disgraceful, anti-American operation faced justice?

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