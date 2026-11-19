The fascinating thing is, both Team Vance and Team Rubio will aggressively share this headline on social media. It’s PR gold, baby!

(But for opposite reasons.)

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Because this is their path to the 2028 Republican presidential nomination. The die is cast; they can’t reach the Promised Land without it.

Sometimes, what “experts” call career suicide is actually a pragmatic concession to reality. Sometimes, the man in the arena knows his own strengths and weaknesses better than his critics — and so, he adjusts his war plan accordingly.

Speaking of which:

Axios (Nov. 19, 2026): Poll: Republicans in Early 2028 Primary States Back Israel, Not Critics Fuentes, Owens or Carlson

Republican voters in four early 2028 primary states have favorable views of Israel by wide margins and have negative opinions of three leading right-wing critics of the Jewish state, according to a new poll by a national GOP consulting firm. Why it matters: The poll challenges the notion that Republican opinion toward Israel is fracturing significantly, and points to a potential disconnect between GOP voters' attitudes and the sentiments of those who often draw the most attention online. […] Zoom in: After the midterms, Vice President Vance called on the U.S. and the GOP to "change our relationship to Israel," elevating the nations' longtime partnership as a 2028 campaign issue at a time when Vance is eyeing a presidential bid. Israel is supported by 68% of Republican voters in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, according to the survey, a result similar to findings by Gallup and Pew. 17% disfavored Israel.

78% said the GOP's "relationship with Israel" makes them more likely to vote Republican. Large majorities also agreed with pro-Israel messages.

The political fallout of Vice President JD Vance’s midterm postmortem continues to reverberate: First, President Donald Trump relieved him of foreign policy responsibilities, directing him to “focus his complete and total attention” on state- and city-level crime. Yesterday, the New York Times ran the story, “Trump Grows Frustrated With Vance Over Iran War Critique.”

From the Times:

[O]ver the past two weeks, Mr. Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with how his vice president framed his assessment of what went wrong, complaining to aides and allies that Mr. Vance should have made a point of saying the president made the right decision in going to war with Iran, according to people with knowledge of the president’s comments. At the same time, Mr. Trump has continued to praise Marco Rubio, his secretary of state, in private conversations and suggesting that he could be a strong presidential candidate, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe discussions going on behind closed doors. Mr. Trump’s allies have noted that Mr. Rubio has repeatedly said the president’s move to attack Iran was essential for the country’s national security.

And today, just one day later, CNN is reporting on the rise of Rubio:

The groundswell of support for Marco Rubio comes as donors, lawmakers and operatives – alarmed by the party's midterm wipeout – begin to plot for a post-Trump era that now appears more uncertain than ever. And many Republicans are increasingly warming to Rubio as a potential standard bearer who could build a winning coalition of his own that's distinct from the now-shaky MAGA movement. https://t.co/t8mHM9kLCu — CNN (@CNN) November 19, 2026

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This is also reflected in the post-midterm polling:

NATIONAL POLL 2028 GOP Primary Open-ended Marco Rubio 36% JD Vance 20% Ron DeSantis 7% Donald Trump 7% Thomas Massie 7% Closed-ended Marco Rubio 44% JD Vance 24% Ron DeSantis 9% Trump Jr. 6% https://t.co/wpjFe9RWw2 https://t.co/6wjXoS5Z83 — Emerson College Polling (@EmersonPolling) November 19, 2026

The numbers are simply extraordinary: One year ago, 54% of Republicans backed Vance to win the GOP nomination. (The only candidate within 30 points of Vance was actually President Trump!) He was far and away our most likely nominee.

One year later, Vance’s support has cratered by 63% (!). And despite his sky-high name ID, only 20% of Republicans now want Vance to win the nomination.

Meanwhile, Rubio’s support grew six-fold, rising from 6% to 36%. If his trajectory holds, he’ll DOUBLE Vance’s numbers by the end of winter.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a new GOP frontrunner!

Does this mean Vance is finished and Rubio is inevitable? Or that Vance’s X post was a career-killing misstep — an all-time blunder that fatally wounded his candidacy?

Maybe. It’s entirely possible that Rubio’s momentum will continue to build, Vance will decide that 2028 isn’t his year, and that’s all she wrote. (At least until 2032.)

Should President Trump put his thumb on the scale and endorse Rubio, the probability increases dramatically. Trump might be a lame duck, but he’s still the most powerful man in the party.

But my suspicion is that Vance and Rubio are both bold, ambitious risk-takers who’ve already thought long and hard about their optimal path to the presidency. They’ve already met with donors, advisors, pollsters, and strategists; they’ve already role-played all the political scenarios to identify the wisest 2028 game plan.

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Which is why Vance’s X post was less a postmortem than a campaign message: It unmasked his strategy for winning the GOP nomination.

Normally, frontrunners have two paths to victory: The first is to dominate the field, scare away “serious” competitors, blitz the early states, and put the game out of reach ASAP.

When Vance was sitting pretty at 54%, this path was a realistic option.

But when frontrunners struggle out of the gate, the media focus flips in a hurry. Suddenly, the dominant storyline is your lousy, unpopular, pathetic campaign — and the meteoric success of the Next Big Thing. It can trigger a suffocating avalanche of negative press, leaving you screaming mad. (Just ask Howard Dean.)

Then, the (ex-) frontrunner must choose the second path: a long, drawn-out war of attrition.

Clearly, the vice president didn’t think the first path was a viable option — because if he did, he wouldn’t have just picked a fight with 68% of early state Republicans. Vance isn’t a stupid man; he knows how numbers work.

If he thought he could be the consensus choice in 2028, his wisest decision would’ve been to secure the base, avoid controversy, sidestep feuds, and position himself as the #1 unifying Republican figure. Then, lock up all the top donors, collect endorsements, and spend the next two years building a national army. That’s how you grease the wheels for a coronation.

But if you know it’s gonna devolve into a war of attrition anyway, it’s smarter to adjust ahead of time.

If two-thirds of early state Republicans support Israel, then one-third doesn’t. And if Vance captures that one-third, he has an unusually high basement — especially if the pro-Israel vote is divided by multiple candidates.

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His strategy won’t work if only one or two pro-Israel candidates run against him. But in a crowded field, it suddenly makes a helluva lot of sense.

From last week’s Politico Playbook:

An embattled Vance will encourage other Republicans to join the field, and play into his strategy for 2028, the [unnamed] person told Playbook. “We want as many people to jump in to divide up the anti-JD vote,” the person said. “The worst thing would be a two or three-way. It would be much more of a fight.”

Meanwhile, when your political party was massacred in the last election, it tends to serve as a wake-up call for activists. You’re not so cocky anymore.

And a really horrible loss? Why, that’ll change your entire electoral calculus.

Because candidates come to the table with all kinds of abilities. Some have off-the-charts charisma. Others are ideologically perfect. A few are honest-to-God geniuses. (Really!) Different voters will prioritize different abilities.

But after a horrible defeat, the best ability is electability.

And that’s why Marco Rubio is the new GOP frontrunner. He’s young (enough), highly competent, ideologically solid (albeit not perfect), intelligent, and dynamic.

Yet his best ability is his electability: Rubio is uniquely positioned to carry the MAGA mantle, win Latinos, grow our base, defeat the Democrats, and make sure Republicans keep the White House.

This is why Team Rubio will be delighted with this story. After all, it’s a big frickin’ deal: For the first time since 2015, someone other than Donald Trump or JD Vance is the GOP presidential frontrunner. That’s rarefied air!

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Team Rubio wants to get the word out, build momentum, grow support, and see if the first frontrunner’s path is available.

And Team Vance is just as delighted — because a headline that links Marco Rubio to those vile, repulsive, genocidal (((Zionists))) advances their strategy, too. That’s exactly how they hope to frame the GOP debate: JD Vance is the TRUE “America First” candidate — and Marco Rubio is a MIGA stooge, sellout, and fraud.

As are all the other pro-Israel Republicans.

Two teams. Two strategies. One story that makes both of ‘em grin from ear to ear.

See? I’m a unifier, not a divider.

You’re welcome, America!

One Last Thing: We lost the midterms, but our fight continues. Our fight ALWAYS continues. And in many ways, our real fight is just beginning: The radical left has never been so emboldened — or their goals so ambitious.

We need your help to fight back!

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