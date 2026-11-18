Ahmed Elmi, the ex-husband of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and the man long rumored to be her brother, has worked overtime to stay off the map since their split, according to sources who spoke to the New York Post.

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Omar says she last saw Elmi in 2012, yet she didn't get around to formally divorcing him until five years later. Elmi, now 41, eventually moved back to Britain, where he grew up, and he has lived a solitary life there ever since.

Solitary might be putting it mildly.

One source told the Post that Elmi has no property, no assets, no money, and no real job, and that he gets by in studio apartments on student loans and handouts. The same source said Elmi juggles aliases and different birth dates and keeps his bills and mail in other people's names to make himself harder to track down. According to that source, he's "very well" practiced at keeping a low profile.

Gee, I wonder why.

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A team watched Elmi for three months in 2021 and found he left his apartment about three times a week on average, mostly to buy food or use the internet at a local cafe, and occasionally to go for a run alone. One investigator said the team was surprised, since they'd been told Elmi was always out and full of life.

So who sent them?

Minnesota Republican donor Anton Lazzaro, working with Big Tent Republicans PAC, wanted to test Elmi’s DNA to see if he is related to Omar. Investigators collected a Coca-Cola can that Elmi had thrown away and sent it to Endeavor DNA Laboratories. The lab compared it to a cigarette butt said to have been handled by Omar, which had been collected separately in Washington, D.C.

The results, posted at IlhanOmarDNA.com, showed a 99% chance that the two samples came from siblings. Investigators also gave the results to the FBI.

Suddenly, the aliases and borrowed names make a whole lot more sense. One investigator said the results explain why Elmi went into hiding, since the team couldn’t think of any reason for a student to hide unless he was protecting a sister in America who had a lot at stake.

And the story keeps getting stranger.

After interest in the alleged sham marriage faded, Elmi moved to Bristol, finished a second master's degree in social science research methods in 2023, started doctoral research on violence against queer people, and described himself as gay in a recent academic paper.

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Other students at Bristol apparently haven’t seen him at all and assume he’s working remotely from overseas. He’s recently brought his social media back to life, which showcases his flamboyant style and his travels to France, Luxembourg, South Africa, and Kenya.

He's alone in every single photo.

The investigator thinks Elmi only posts pictures once he’s already left the country, and that he is very likely in Kenya with his sister as political pressure on Omar continues to build.

The mainstream media spent years dismissing this story as a conspiracy theory, and now the man at the heart of it is behaving exactly how you’d expect of someone who knows full well what’s at stake to behave — by remaining silent.

People with nothing to hide don’t tend to behave like people who don’t want to be found.

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