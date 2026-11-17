Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao spoke during his confirmation hearing in Congress Tuesday about his childhood escape from Communist Vietnam and a Marine who saved him in West Africa.

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Cao, an immigrant born in Vietnam before the fall of Saigon, was a Naval Academy graduate and special operations officer. A diver and explosive ordnance expert, he retired as a captain in 2021. He now serves as acting secretary of the U.S. Navy and faces an official congressional confirmation battle.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao at his confirmation hearing: "I would like to give praise and glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, without whom I would not be here today. You can see God's fingerprints throughout my life bringing me to this moment. He plucked me out of Vietnam right before the fall of Saigon, and from there, Sailors and Marines cared for me at refugee camps at Guam and Camp Pendleton. I grew up in West Africa, where again in 1979 I faced another possible evacuation when the Shah of Iran fell. It was another Marine who stood watch over me. When I saw the look in his eyes that night that said 'nothing will hurt you — not on my watch,' I knew at that point I wanted to be a hero like him and I wanted to serve in the military and pay back our debt to this amazing country." 🇺🇸 @SECNAV — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 17, 2026

All the hateful, unpatriotic buffoons who assaulted Vietnam War veterans and sang “peace” anthems and vilified American troops totally ignored the fact that the Vietnamese Communists tortured and massacred huge numbers of their own people, especially after our hasty and ill-judged withdrawal. Cao’s family were among the lucky ones who managed to escape Saigon before the full Communist takeover. Our leaders throughout much of the Vietnam War were disastrous, but our troops were heroic. That is what Cao remembers.

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A faith-filled warrior, Cao attributed his many remarkable escapes in life to God. “I would like to give praise and glory to our my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, who without whom I would not be here today. You can see God's fingerprints throughout my life, bringing me to this moment. He plucked me out of Vietnam right before the fall of Saigon,” Cao declared.

Among his earliest memories are the figures of American troops. “And from there, sailors and Marines cared for me at refugee camps in Guam and Camp Pendleton. I grew up in West Africa, where, again, in 1979, I faced another… evacuation when the Shah of Iran fell. It was another Marine who stood watch over me. When I saw the look in his eyes that night, it said, ‘Nothing will hurt you, not on my watch.’”

And, Cao said, “I knew at that point, I wanted to be a hero like him, and I wanted to serve in the military and pay back our debt to this amazing country.”

He had his chance. “My family returned to the United States when I was 12, where I learned English and attended American schools. I spent my entire adult life serving the United States Navy Special Operations Community with multiple combat deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Somalia. With my son now a second lieutenant in United States Marine Corps, my next fight has just begun,” he added, strong emotion in his voice.

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The same Democrats who scream about how much they love immigrants actually hate legal and patriotic immigrants like Cao. Instead of breaking our laws to come here and exploiting our system forever afterward, Cao was grateful for his second chance at life and freedom, and he gave back to the country that rescued him. Now he is in charge of the sailors and Marines whose predecessors protected him. He is the immigrant success story the Democrats don’t want you to hear.