On Nov. 17, 1774, a Philadelphia hall that hosted the First Continental Congress was the scene of another historic event: the foundation of a mounted military unit that is still in existence to this day and is likely the oldest continuously serving military unit in America.

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The First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry marks 252 years of service, as the mounted unit predates not only the United States of America but also the Army, Navy, and Marines, all of which officially came to be in 1775.

In Carpenters' Company Hall in Philadelphia in 1774, the Continental Congress met, and the citizens of Philadelphia elected a Committee of Correspondence with the purpose of finding the most effective way of fighting back against years of British tyranny, according to the First Troop's website. The Committee met on November 17 in the Pennsylvania State House before three of the members went to Carpenters' Hall with the answer to their problem. That very evening, in the hall, three of the Committee members and 25 other Patriots formed the Light Horse of the City of Philadelphia.

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While the military unit has since changed its name to the First Troop, it is the same entity formed over two and a half centuries ago. Thus, the First Troop proudly boasts:

This purely volunteer cavalry troop was the first organized in defense of the colonies. Today the Troop is certainly the oldest mounted military unit and quite possibly the oldest military unit of any kind that has been in continuous service to the Republic. The times that called it into being, and the character of the original members who fought through the seven years of the American Revolution, together forged concepts of service and a body of tradition that have given it a continuity of purpose for 230 years. The gentlemen of the Philadelphia Light Horse were professional men, shipowners, importers, or traders, generally of conspicuous prominence in the affairs of the day. The membership was not to confine itself to public or civil life, for many were to hold commissions in the Continental service and in the Army and Navy of the State. The Rolls of the Troop ever since have been enriched by outstanding individual records in all branches of military life.

The First Troop noted that more than one organization became involved with the formation of the original cavalry unit. The Schuylkill Fishing Company club's officers included numerous Troopers, and the Gloucester Fox Hunting Club heavily influenced the Troopers' original uniform of a dark brown short coat with white facings and the silver-corded, buck-tailed black round hat. Another society involved in the First Troop's founding and first missions was the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, whose founder, Stephen Moylan, became George Washington's aide and is credited with naming the United States of America (read more: 250 Years Ago, an Irish Immigrant Named the ‘United States of America’).

The St. Andrew's Society of Philadelphia, the Schuylkill Company of Fort St. David's, and the Society of the Sons of St. George also played their roles, and I think we can say a whole host of saints were guardians of the first Troopers.

The associates who met on the evening of November 17, 1774, voted to equip and support themselves at their own expense and to offer their services to the Continental Congress. The company prepared for active duty by holding drills at five in the morning and five in the afternoon several times a week. Abraham Markoe, a Danish subject, was chosen to be the first Captain because of his energy in organizing the Troop and his previous Danish military experience… When George Washington was appointed Commander in Chief of the Continental Army in June of 1775, the Troop assumed varied duties. Close personal contact with the General developed as he was escorted to distant points in the Colonies. The command was frequently called upon to provide detachments to accompany prisoners and spies, to bear dispatches for the Committee of Safety, and to march with money for delivery to the Army.

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Under Capt. Samuel Morris, the Light Horse troop helped the Continental Army retreat from New York. They crossed the Delaware River again to play a crucial role in the Battles of Trenton and Princeton, capturing Hessian troops and leading a decisive counterattack against British troops. At Brandywine and Germantown, and through the bitter winter at Valley Forge, the Troopers stayed loyal to the cause of liberty. After the historic British surrender at Yorktown, Capt. Markoe and over 80 Troopers paraded the captured British standards through the streets of Philadelphia before giving the trophies of war to the Continental Congress. And when their beloved general Washington died in 1799, the Troopers rode in the funeral pageant and paid one last military tribute to their commander-in-chief.

The Troopers continued to fight throughout the centuries, from Mexico to Harpers Ferry, from Gettysburg to the Argonne, from Nazi Germany to Bosnia, from Iraq to Kuwait. The First Troop is now part of the National Guard, and its Troopers are still proud of their cavalry tradition and rich history. In America's 250th year, we honor the heroes who have carried the banner of freedom for 252 years.