Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Light has decided to opt out of being tripped fantastic on alternating Tuesdays.

Instead of speculating about the commie psychopaths who will be wreaking havoc from Capitol Hill starting next January, we'll spend some time today discussing the one who has been using Manhattan as his base of subversive operations.

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been doing his best to destroy the Republic by trying to turn its most populous city into a Third World, terrorist-friendly hellhole. True, the Big Apple had already been struggling a bit ever since Michael Bloomberg stopped pertending that he was a Republican, but Mamdani has really picked up the pace of the city's self-destruction.

I wrote a column last April titled, "New York City Will Survive Mamdani, but It Might Not Want To." Here's something from that which pertains to what we're talking about today:

Mamdani doesn't like cops, and he's already been working to hamstring the New York Police Department in any way he can. He's one of those 21st century leftist morons who thinks that, if cops have to be there, they should be giving out hugs and ice cream cones rather than arresting people. He greatly bristles at the "enforcement" part of law enforcement.

The Democrats' open hostility towards law enforcement is the most dangerous of Barack Obama's legacies. The weaker the police, the easier it is to break out into those "peaceful" protests that they love so much over on that side of the aisle.

Mamdani can't simply abolish the New York Police Department, although I'm sure he dreams of it. He is going to do everything in his power to make the NYPD less effective, though, and he just took a big step in that direction.

This is from Victoria:

Full-time New York Mayor and part-time Saddam Hussein lookalike Zohran Mamdani is giving his comrades and other saps who voted for the commie what he promised: more riots and fewer cops. In fact, it won't be too long before the streets of New York will be as criminal-friendly as Portland's or Seattle's. On Monday, Mamdani announced that he was getting rid of the specialized New York Police Department (NYPD) contingent called the Strategic Response Group or SRG. SRG responds to terrorists and mayhem. The officers in this unit respond to keep protests from turning into riots. Officers use less-than-lethal pepper spray and kettling techniques to stop riots.

The new plan is, I kid you not, is to have liaisons meet with protest organizers ahead of time and make them pinky swear that things won't get out of hand. Nothing resonates with a riotous mob like reason and shouts of, "Hey, you're not supposed to do that!" As Victoria's headline says, this will turn New York City into a "rioters' paradise."

Then there is the terrorist angle. The SRG is also tasked with counterterrorism duties in the American city that has been through more agony because of terrorists than any other. Now, I'm not saying that Zohran Mamdani is a terrorist, but his political network could be considered "terrorist-adjacent."

Mamdani apologists frequently point out that he hasn't openly supported Hamas or any other terrorist organization. He isn't big on the open condemnation of terrorist groups either, and that shouldn't be that difficult to do.

Look, he doesn't have to get caught Bedazzling suicide vests for me to be suspicious; getting rid of the city's counterterrorism unit is a plenty big red flag for me. If it walks like a terrorist duck, quacks like a terrorist duck, something something Allahu Akbar.

In fact, I don't think that there can be too much suspicion when it comes to dealing with rabidly antisemitic commies. There is nothing that Mamdani holds dear that doesn't pose a threat to our freedoms. His actions may only affect New York City at the moment, but Mamdani's un-American ideology is a freedom-killing cancer that can spread all too quickly.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

11/15/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16 - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2026 TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Bloomberg TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Post

Secondary Print: Reuters

Radio: BBC

New Media: Human Events



PST :

THE PRESIDENT arrives Manila, Philippines

Ninoy Aquino International Airport

Pre-Credentialed Media



6:20 PM THE PRESIDENT greets Quad Leaders and Participates in a Photo Opportunity

Solaire Resort

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



6:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Multilateral Meeting with Quad Leaders

Solaire Resort

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



7:25 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a U.S.-Thai Trade Deal Signing

Solaire Resort

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



7:45 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in an ASEAN-U.S. Summit Special and Reception

Solaire Resort

Closed Press



8:25 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a U.S.-ASEAN Dinner

Solaire Resort

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Bloomberg TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Post

Secondary Print: Reuters

Radio: BBC

New Media: Human Events



PST :

8:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Manila, Philippines

Closed Press



11:05 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Welcome Ceremony with the President of the Republic of the Philippines

Malacanang Palace

Pre-Credentialed Media



11:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting

Malacanang Palace

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Lunch

Malacanang Palace

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT departs Manila, Philippines en route Shenzhen, China

Malacanang Palace

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



CST :

THE PRESIDENT arrives Shenzhen, China

Shenzhen, China

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Bloomberg TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Secondary Print: AP

Radio: NPR

New Media: Human Events



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: FOX Business

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Wall Street Journal

Secondary Print: The Guardian

Radio: iHeartMedia

New Media: Zero Hedge



EST :

5:30 PM In-Town Pool Call Time



CST:

7:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Shenzhen, China

Closed Press



9:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in an APEC Leaders’ Family Photo

Shenzhen International Communications Center

Restricted Pool



9:45 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in an APEC Leaders’ Plenary Session

Shenzhen International Communications Center

Restricted Pool



12:45 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China

Kylin Villa

Restricted Pool



2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Trilateral Meeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China and the President of the Russian Federation

Kylin Villa

Restricted Pool



THE PRESIDENT departs Shenzhen, China en route the White House

Kylin Villa

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



EST :

THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Open Press

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