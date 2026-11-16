Full-time New York Mayor and part-time Saddam Hussein lookalike Zohran Mamdani is giving his comrades and other saps who voted for the commie what he promised: more riots and fewer cops. In fact, it won't be too long before the streets of New York will be as criminal-friendly as Portland's or Seattle's.

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On Monday, Mamdani announced that he was getting rid of the specialized New York Police Department (NYPD) contingent called the Strategic Response Group or SRG. SRG responds to terrorists and mayhem. The officers in this unit respond to keep protests from turning into riots. Officers use less-than-lethal pepper spray and kettling techniques to stop riots.

But no more. Mamdani announced with a straight face that he's replacing the SRG riot squad with trained civilian paraprofessionals who will talk down the professional rioters in the streets.

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said this will involve hiring protest party planners to plan riots in advance. She swears this will "transform how the city prepares for and responds to protests, placing communication, de-escalation and civilian coordination at the center of our approach, while protecting New Yorkers’ constitutional right to protest.”

I can see the contract now with the "We Hate Jews" protesters' club: "We do solemnly swear that those rioters aren't ours."

We are disbanding the SRG. https://t.co/VRMUiSQlxY — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 16, 2026

Mamdani announced that the new approach is to de-escalate out-of-control protests that appear to be veering toward riot and do it with "an approach of dialogue."

Tisch added that over the next year, the city will be hiring protest liaisons to "work with protest organizers before and during demonstrations." Tisch said the change will not affect how the NYPD responds to civil disorder.

This is a lie.

The people cut out of the process are the people whose homes, property, and sense of safety will be stolen from them because the city will be working in collusion with people whose protests usually turn into riots.

Put another way, normal people who own property or just want a quiet life will be told that their concerns are out of order because, after all, the protesters' First Amendment rights are more important. Quality of life isn't enshrined in the Constitution, you uppity ingrates!

That's nonsense, of course, but they'll insist it's true.

Protesters and their rioting buddies will be empowered with elevated rights to take over the streets as they do in Portland.

All governmental entities can impose time, place, and manner rules on all protests. Portland only gets cranky when protesters take over the interstate that runs through town; otherwise, the left has near-free rein. Portland's politburo allows protesters and rioters to target people, places, and things that they hate too.

Reminder: Last February, a drive-by shooter targeted Portland conservatives near the ICE headquarters. She's never been prosecuted. See how that works?

In Portland, ICE agitators shriek through bullhorns, illegally block streets, assault federal cops, and the like at all hours of the night and day. After months of sleepless nights, neighbors took the City of Portland to court to enforce its own noise ordinances. The city sided with Antifa and the other protesters, arguing that preserving these First Amendment rights of the leftists was more important than residents' sleep-induced anger.

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Protesters followed ICE agents, impeded arrests, beat reporters, assaulted officers, shone lasers into the eyes of life-flight hospital pilots and at trial the Portland Police chief testified in support of Antifa. First Amendment!

When agitators took over streets so people couldn't drive to work, police watched them wave drivers off to another street. Black bloc screechers surrounded cars and frightened old ladies.

Portland sent "dialogue officers" to negotiate with the terrorists and ask them to stop the street takeover.

In Seattle, those Community Crisis Responders, called CARE Teams, are sent out to de-escalate touchy situations so those mean gun-toting officers don't kill anyone, but there's a small problem.

The CARE Teams can't respond to situations where violence occurs. Or riots. They can't do anything about those, either. If someone's having a mental break, like all the homeless drug addicts? They can't help because those people are violent. But they can hand out water and snacks to street people who aren't violent.

That's the thin blue line in Seattle. If that sounds like a job a few teenagers in a social club could handle for free, then well-spotted.

This will be New York soon. A city unwilling to fight for its people and enforce laws that everyone has to follow will be reduced to chaos soon. The biggest thugs will win.

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NYC's Cop Commish, Tisch, and her boss, Saddam Mamdani, promised the police union that nothing will happen to sworn officers' jobs. The former riot squad guys will go to work on the counterterrorism side, and all will be well with the unions.

Just not the citizens.

New York's already circling the drain after Mamdani's win. Jews have left. Rich people have left. Wall Street is there in name only.

Good luck.

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