DSA Candidate Who Brags About Attacking ICE Officers Runs for City Council in Oregon Town

The last time we saw this guy, he was illegally blocking the path of federal law enforcement officers in a Hillsboro, Ore., neighborhood. He and his mob mocked and blocked the officers and called for more to come and surround them, forcing the federal officers to drive through a neighbor's hedge to safety.

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Karim Delgado and his wife, Kiley, thought it was hilarious. But it was part of a passel of federal offenses for which he was never charged.

Now the guy, who should be on the radar of federal prosecutors if not already charged on multiple counts, is running for office on the Forest Grove City Council.

He lists his mob activity as a selling point on his campaign website:

When federal agents came to his Hillsboro neighborhood, Karim and his wife physically blocked their van with their own vehicles to protect a neighbor from being taken without due process, a constitutional right guaranteed to every person on US soil.

And you thought the governor of Oregon, the unfortunately named Tina Kotek, was contemptible for employing an Antifa rioter as a senior aide.

The Democratic Socialist (read: commie) Karim Delgado, at a recent campaign appearance at a Hillsboro city council candidates' forum, said that one should be judged by the company he or she keeps.

Game on.

How about his angry wife, Kiley?

Here's the candidate and his wife, Kiley, in October 2025 impeding federal officers, menacing them, and inciting violence with their friends in the mob.

Hillsboro, Oreg. in October. The owners of this bar thought it was so funny to block with their cars and ride on the front of the ICE vehicle, slowing them down, that the feds were forced to drive on a sidewalk, through a person's yard, and through a hedge to get free. She put it to an old Benny Hill musical bed. Then, after this video, the person who organized this anti-ICE operation, made a confession video because she was so proud of herself. Thankfully, in the following video, she identifies her husband, herself, and then doxxes one of the federal officers. I talked about this on the Adult in the Room Podcast. https://t.co/XPLDfdgqxa @DHSgov|@EROSeattle|@Sec_Noem|@RealTomHoman — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) January 9, 2026

And here's the little lady in October 2026 inciting a mob, blocking federal officers, and depriving them of their liberty in yet another mob action. I give you the tick-tiock of this outrageous episode in my story If ICE Agents Did What the Leftist Mob Is Doing to Them in Oregon, They'd Be in Prison.

Well lookie here. One year ago she was caught on video (actually, she told on herself) blocking an #ICE car and conducting an ambush on federal officers. Now, she's done it again. Kiley Delgado of #Hillsboro #Oregon #obstructed, #ambushed, #incitedviolence, gathered a #Mob to break the law. — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) October 12, 2026

And this is part of her video in which she follows a federal officer into the Forest Grove Police Department, where he needed to use the bathroom. He was allowed to do so.

She takes the police to task for allowing a federal officer to use the bathroom because it violates the city's "sanctuary" policy. Apparently only illegal aliens can use it. Or something.

Oregon’s Forest Grove Police Department (@ForestGrovePD) has sided with anti-ICE activists and will no longer allow ICE agents to use their restrooms, according to a statement. An ICE officer who was being erratically trailed by anti-ICE activists, including Antifa-affiliated Kiley Delgado, asked to use the police department’s restroom — and was allowed in. Delgado followed him into the station and made a scene. Forest Grove PD caved to a pressure campaign and said ICE is now prohibited from using their restrooms. — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) October 11, 2026

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When the officer walks out, she accuses him of "colluding" with Forest Grove Police Department.

She later testified to the city council in the city where she doesn't live, urging them to deny the use of the toilets to the feds.

I've written multiple times about the couple in these stories:

If ICE Agents Did What the Leftist Mob Is Doing to Them in Oregon, They'd Be in Prison Portland Antifa Records Ambush of ICE Officer in Biggest Self-Own Since the Last Time She Did It

Hey Pam Bondi, Stop What You're Doing and Watch This Terror Warning From Anti-ICE Antifa Terrorist

West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Oregon Business Owners Brag About Mobbing, Detaining Border Cops

How about lying to the Beaverton City Council at a meeting, which is what his wife did, as I noted in If ICE Agents Did What the Leftist Mob Is Doing to Them in Oregon, They'd Be in Prison?

Delgado's wife also incited a mob by lying to her TikTok followers, urging them to hurry up and come to her location to mob the feds because ICE officers were "kidnapping" people in her neighborhood.

This is the Antifa commie couple who have lost sleep over the fact that ICE officers use the bathroom at the cop shop at a city in which they do not live. They incite violent mobs to come and surround federal officers doing legal work. They block these federal officers so they can't get away, thereby imperiling their safety and the safety of others whom they've called to break federal and local law. They impede federal officers in the course of the constitutionally and statutorily LEGAL work they do to get criminals who are illegally in the US out of the country. These are federal felonies. They hate cops. Husband Karim Delgado is running for Hillsboro, Oregon City Council. He and his nutty wife should be federally prosecuted. He wants psychologists to respond to emergency calls. He wants unfettered illegal immigration. He hates tech companies like @intel . Remember this when the feds have to do something drastic to save themselves from these people and their mobs. https://t.co/p9AVU4YMOa @AAGDhillon @AGToddBlanche @USAO_OR — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) October 14, 2026

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Let's talk about the communist Karim's campaign issues.

He supports unsustainable and unfettered illegal immigration to overwhelm local government finances — that's a feature, not a bug.

The commie couple embraces the city's "sanctuary" policies, which include not allowing federal officers to use the bathroom at the cop shop.

He wants Intel, which is sucking fiscal wind and is paring down as much as possible to get out of crazy town, to pay more money because Hillsboro, home to the Silicon Forest, gave the company tax incentives to bring its jobs to Oregon.

He wants landlords to check their rent increases with their tenants, who will get city-paid lawyers to sue their landlords.

He wants psychologists to respond to police calls.

These are the familiar, dumb DSA talking points that don't work anywhere they've been tried. They are redistributionist tropes. Go to any dying city on the West Coast, Messed Coast™ and see how well they "work."

It seems dumb to hire a communist to oversee a city's budget, but you just never know. Oregon being Oregon, it's possible this political newbie with communist Mao-like stars in his eyes could win.

But only if Hillsboro voters have a death wish like Portland's.

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