Portland Antifa Records Ambush of ICE Officer in Biggest Self-Own Since the Last Time She Did It

What a day of historic immigration firsts: Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) releases 15,000 criminal illegal aliens into your neighborhood gen pop again after refusing to enforce Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers, and suspected illegal alien Rep. Ilhan Omar's (D-Minn.) Washington, D.C. home is raided by the feds to track down the documents her family used to allegedly fraudulently get into the country. But something that's not a first, and should be a last, are the crimes committed by an Oregon woman who has organized ambushes of ICE agents before and who has just done it again.

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And she's still unprosecuted by the feds.

Late last month, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced an increase in immigration operations in so-called "sanctuary cities" in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Illinois, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

In Oregon, as immigration busts have been quietly conducted, activists and agitators have stepped up their anti-ICE direct actions. They're still following cars coming out of the ICE headquarters near Portland's core; they're doxxing the cars the officers use, and they're again inciting violence and ambushing DHS officers on the job.

Here are two videos from local Antifa and immigrant activist, Kiley Delgado. That's her married name. She is a white "ally" who co-owns The 649, a bar in Beaverton, Ore., with her husband, Karim. More on him in a minute.

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In the first video, Kiley Delgado videos herself (you can't see her, but this is her voice) earlier in October 2026, blockading DHS officers in a car, succeeding in enlisting others to help blockade him, and surrounding the officers. An ambush.

In the video, she reveals she's maneuvering the car to hem him in. She bleats, "we can play, my car's bigger than yours." She turns on her chosen song theme for the video, "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," and gets out of her vehicle to record close-up videos to further intimidate the officers.

"Can you pull behind them?" she screeches to people showing up for the ambush.

And then she further incites the collecting mob, three men so far, by coaching them on what to do:

It's ICE! It's ICE! Can you help me record them? If you have a car, please pull up behind them! It's ICE. They're trying to kidnap people! Please pull behind them and park, please? Put your car there they're going to move, please! Hurry! Park your car sideways, please!

The three men, cameras out, begin approaching the DHS car after they succeed in blocking it. They stalk toward the feds' car, and one of them taunts, "You f****d up! You f****d up!"

Back in her vehicle and driving closer to the federal officers, Delgado gloats, "Dumb b*****s, you're not going anywhere!"

Out of her car, Delgado commands her co-conspirators, "Can you block the road so they can't get out?" She notes on her recording, "We have them blocked in but we need more cars."

In post-production of this video, she put in a flash frame of an identifiable federal officer from her October 2025 video. We don't know what happened to him from this video, and there's no record of it on the DHS or DOJ website that I can find so far.

In the second video, she and her husband, Karim, do the same thing. They call out reinforcements via social media and use their cars to force the federal agents into an ambush position. The officers have only one way out — driving through a hedge in someone's yard to escape the ambush by the angry mob.

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The two thought it was so funny to ambush the ICE officers that they had to make a desperate getaway that they put it to comedic music.

Here's the one from back in Oct 2025. https://t.co/xqB6zYW7MwHey, @DOJRR47 @CivilRights @HarmeetKDhillon why hasn't this woman been prosecuted, anyway? — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) October 12, 2026

Besides being a bar owner, Karim Delgado's social media records show that he's a former "combat correspondent" for the U.S. Marines in Afghanistan, a "U.S. Special Forces" videographer in Afghanistan in 2012, a former Army Corps of Engineers public affairs officer, and a "Teach for America" teacher, and a "conflict videographer" in Afghanistan.

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These two, along with Oregon's NGO mob, have emboldened other such attacks. This one last November — days after the Delgado's operation — was portrayed in the media and by non-Mensa member Senator Jeff Merkley as a poor child being bullied by federal law enforcement. It was a case of two U.S. citizens impeding (blocking) federal officers with their pickup trucks and then surrounding them.

After watching those videos, see if you don't agree that this incident has some similarities.

Senator, you're missing the facts. This 17-year-old used his vehicle to violently ATTACK ICE and Border Patrol agents. Here's a timeline of the events: On November 21, U.S. Border Patrol agents in Yamhill County, Oregon were being followed for several miles by a blue Chevy Tahoe. A second vehicle, a Ford F-150 truck, showed up on the scene and colluded with the Chevy Tahoe to barricade the agents, preventing their movement and obstructing them. Border Patrol called for urgent assistance from ICE officers. When ICE officers arrived, the Ford F-150 fled the area. USBP and ICE officers approached the Tahoe, ordered the occupants out, and arrested the driver, identified as Isaias Eduardo Soto Elias, a 20-year-old U.S. Citizen, for impeding federal law enforcement officers. Shortly after, another team located the Ford F-150 and arrested the driver, identified as 17-year-old U.S. citizen, also for impeding federal law enforcement officers. Both individuals were transported to the ERO Portland office for further investigation and federal prosecution for impeding federal law enforcement officers. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 24, 2025

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Those two U.S. citizens, one of whom was 17 years old, used his vehicle to "violently ATTACK ICE and Border Patrol agents."

Merkley was spun up because he thought U.S. citizens were being arrested for being illegally in the country. It turns out that U.S. citizens who try to ambush federal agents get arrested too. I told you he wasn't a Mensa member.

My question for more than a year now is why the Delgados haven't been busted for the same thing. They've left their own trail of self-incriminating evidence for all to see.

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