I said before that the walls are definitely closing in on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and I'm not alone in thinking so.

On Tuesday, we reported that a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., is weighing evidence in the immigration fraud investigation against her, and based on what we know, I predicted an indictment is likely.

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House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) sees it the same way, and he's predicting that federal prosecutors will indict Omar as the investigation into her and her family intensifies.

Comer made his prediction on Thanksgiving Day during an appearance on Newsmax's Finnerty. Host Rob Finnerty noted that there was still no indictment and asked whether one was coming or whether viewers were just being taken on another ride.

"No, I think an indictment's coming," Comer told Newsmax. "They, they've got her on two fronts. First of all is the immigration fraud, which, that's something that the Department of Justice and Homeland Security have been, working together on. The other is the, the welfare fraud, and that's something that the House Oversight Committee worked on until Hakeem Jeffries was, crying foul because, according to our rules, only the Ethics Committee is supposed to investigate other members, and waiting on the Ethics Committee to do anything is like watching paint dry, it takes a long time."

Comer noted that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) objected when Oversight took up the welfare allegations, arguing that the matter belonged with the House Ethics Committee. But I think we all know that he’s just trying to protect Omar.

"But with respect to the Department of Justice, I think they're zeroed in on this. People want criminals held accountable," Comer continued. "If she's lied on her age, if she's lied on her name, if she's lied to get her brother and other family members in, if she's lied to defraud the government in welfare and in Medicaid, then she should be held accountable regardless of who she is and the title of U.S. Congressperson."

Prosecutors in both Washington and Minnesota have gathered evidence for the grand jury, which is examining possible immigration fraud involving Omar or members of her family. Newly unsealed court records show investigators examining possible offenses stretching back decades, although the records are heavily redacted and don't establish that Omar committed any crime.

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Finnerty also asked why Omar, who sits on the House Budget Committee, still holds any committee assignments at all. It’s a fair question when you consider former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who stepped away from his committee roles while under investigation before Congress expelled him, and suggested that Omar gets a pass because she's a Democrat.

“Yeah,” Comer agreed. "Democrat, she's a woman, you know, some people are afraid to, you know, hold minorities and others accountable for, for crimes that most people would be held accountable for."

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Comer argued that members under investigation should step off their committees when asked, and he reminded viewers that then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy once made Rep. Devin Nunes step down as chairman of the Intelligence Committee. "Republicans always do the right thing and Democrats always cry foul or point fingers or whatever, say sexist or whatever," he added, before concluding that Omar "shouldn't be on any committees while she's under investigation."

Prosecutors haven't announced any charges, and it isn't clear what charges might come or when the grand jury will decide. A grand jury review doesn't guarantee an indictment, but Comer and I are making the same bet anyway.

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