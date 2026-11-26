I've been a big Darius Rucker fan since I was, gosh, in middle school. My parents got me the Hootie & the Blowfish album Cracked Rear View for my birthday one year, and the rest, as they say, is history.

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And even though I'm not the biggest fan of modern country music, I've kept up with Darius Rucker's career closely in more recent years. What can I say? I like him. He seems like he'd be a fun guy to hang out with, plus he comes across as one of the few celebrities who remain somewhat humble and doesn't forget their roots despite enormous success. He's raised millions of dollars for children's hospitals, and he's known around the South as a guy who quietly leaves big tips for waitstaff at various restaurants.

Rucker is black, obviously. That's never had any impact on how I feel about him or his music, and it shouldn't. But apparently, there are some people who can't get past it, and they aren't necessarily the people I thought they'd be. The South Carolina native recently sat down with Bobby Bones for an episode of his podcast, The BobbyCast, and he had some rather candid things to say about his four decades in the music industry.

Before I get into the bad, let's start with the good: Darius Rucker as a solo artist and as the frontman for Hootie & the Blowfish has been one heck of a success story (and if you've ever heard his voice, you understand why, but I'll save that thought for later).

Cracked Rear View remains one of the best-selling albums in United States history. It's certified 22 times platinum. The band itself has won two Grammys and sold at least 25 million albums worldwide, and one of its concerts was even central to the plot in an episode of Friends.

Rucker, of course, went on to pursue a solo career in country music, despite being told that he wouldn't be successful, and he's had four number-one albums on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. He's also had 10 number-one country radio singles, joined the Grand Ole Opry, and picked up another Grammy for his rendition of "Wagon Wheel."

Despite all of those accomplishments, Rucker feels that his contributions to music history haven't always received the recognition they deserve. During the interview, he specifically mentioned a CNN docuseries called The Nineties, which was produced by Tom Hanks. The problem? The series, which was about the decade's pop culture, didn't mention Hootie & the Blowfish at all. I mean, how do you even do that without featuring one of the biggest bands of that period of time? Then again, it is CNN...

Rucker, who was fired up, said he believes that the band was left out of the series on purpose. In the past, he has famously said, "F*** Tom Hanks," but he did confess that when the two superstars finally met each other, he brought it up "to his face," and Hanks was apologetic, but the two were laughing about the situation.

Darius Rucker is No fan of Tom Hanks after doing this. https://t.co/vEjd7fKmIN — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) November 26, 2026

But being overlooked by the entertainment industry isn't the only thing that bothers Rucker. Some of the criticism he's received throughout his career has come from a rather unexpected source.

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The singer has never really fit into a mold, and apparently, some people don't like that, especially when it comes to race.

"I'm not talking about just white folks being racist. I'm talking about black folks going, 'What the f*** are you doing, man? Really?'" he told Bones.

Rucker said he typically ignores the negative messages he receives on social media, but a recent encounter with a woman who felt the need to remind him that he's black pushed him over the edge.

"I've been doing this for 60 years. You think these white motherf*****s haven't told me my whole life I'm black? I f***ing know I'm black," he said.

What Rucker really finds frustrating is that rather than celebrating his success in an industry where so many people told him he'd never make it, some people within the black community seem more interested in questioning his choices.

"And instead of looking at me and going, 'Okay, he's doing something we shouldn't do, or they're telling us we can't do, and he's making it successful. I'm going to big up on him. Big up on that black man for saying, f*** it, I'm going to go and do what I do.' Instead of doing that, you think you have to sit there and tell me I'm black? Are you f***ing kidding me?"

Rucker went on to recall a conversation he had with the late country music legend Charley Pride, who shared some of the stories of racism he'd experienced at the hands of some of the industry's biggest stars. But there was something else that particularly bothered Pride.

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The late star pointed out to Rucker that he'd won Entertainer of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards in 1971, hosted the CMAs, and been one of the biggest names in country music, yet he'd never appeared on the cover of either Ebony or Jet, two prominent magazines geared toward black Americans.

"And when he said that to me, I looked at him and went, 'Wow, I've never been on the cover of Ebony or Jet,'" Rucker recalled. "Me and you did what people say we can't do. Not shouldn't do — we can't do. We can't do it. That's impossible. I was told what I wanted to do was impossible. To my face, 'This is never going to work.' And we did that."

Why wouldn't these magazines want to celebrate two black men who had broken down barriers in the music industry?

Rucker said that he had experienced some racism from white people all of his life and knew how to handle it, "But when it comes from the black side, it crushes you. It crushes your soul." And while he said he doesn't expect everyone to love him or his music, he still struggles to understand why there is so much hatred.

Personally, I don't understand it either. I don't understand the idea that the color of someone's skin should dictate what kind of music they listen to, much less what kind of music they make. And while Rucker's race has never been a factor in my appreciation of his music, I certainly admire what he's accomplished in the face of those who told him he couldn't. I've always had a great appreciation for people who are told they can't do things and go out and do them anyway. Perhaps some of his critics, black and white, should do a little soul-searching.

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Now, because I can't let an opportunity go to waste, I'm going to do two things. First, I'll leave you with a beautiful rendition of Rucker singing "Let Her Cry," which I asked him about on X a couple of years ago. It's one of my favorite videos on YouTube.

I wonder if @dariusrucker ever gets tired of singing Let Her Cry? Let's hope that never happens. Love this version. 😍 Darius Rucker Performs "Let Her Cry" | CMT Campfire Sessions https://t.co/1j1lHTtoXt — SarahDownSouth (@SarahDownSouth) February 23, 2024

Never!! I love singing that song. — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) February 23, 2024

Second, I'm going to make yet another shameless public plea for Rucker to cover R.E.M.'s "You Are the Everything."

Quick background: If you don't know, he's a huge R.E.M. fan and has covered many of their songs. I am too. So was my dad. In 2021, shortly after my mom died, I was thinking how great he would sound covering my favorite R.E.M. tune ("You Are the Everything"), so I asked him to on X. I got a written version, which was incredibly gracious, but my dad wondered if I could ever get him to actually sing it. For five years, I've tried with no luck... but given that my dad died last week, I thought I'd try one last time.

So, Mr. Rucker, if you're out there, please consider a "You Are the Everything" cover. I'd even settle for just a few lines...perhaps at the February 9 Hoot Owl Hoot show I plan to attend in Charleston. Just a suggestion...

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Sometimes I feel like I can’t even sing. I’m very scared for this world. Very scared for me. — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) November 21, 2021

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