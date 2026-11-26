Five days before the midterms, the federal government told Americans the economy grew 3.4% annually in the third quarter. On November 25, the Bureau of Economic Analysis raised that estimate to 4.3%. On Thanksgiving, President Donald Trump called the pre-election numbers fake and demanded an immediate investigation.

Advertisement

Nearly a full percentage point is a big enough swing to ask what happened. The place to start is with the dates on the records that changed the estimate.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

From the Associated Press:

It’s the latest instance of Trump questioning the integrity of economic data he feels is unfavorable to him without providing evidence that revisions are politically motivated. In August 2025, Trump fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics after a decidedly weak jobs report. That report said only 73,000 jobs were added in July 2025 and showed that 258,000 fewer jobs were added in May and June than previously reported. Trump called that jobs report “phony” and “rigged.” Trump has claimed that he deserves credit for powering stronger economic growth, but voters do not share the president’s belief that the economy is strong. In the midterms, 76% described economic conditions as “not so good” or “poor,” according to the AP Voter Poll, an extensive survey of the electorate. About two-thirds of voters said Trump’s own policies had fueled inflation.

On October 29, the bureau labeled the 3.4% figure an advance estimate. Both releases cover July through September and express growth at an annual rate. The second release puts the actual quarter-over-quarter increase at about 1.1%. The economy didn’t add another 0.9% in the weeks after Election Day. The people measuring the same three months revised how fast they thought it had already grown.

The bureau published an explanation with the November release. The biggest changes came from business investment and consumer spending. Software helped lift the investment figure after the Bureau of Labor Statistics revised a measure of prices charged by software publishers.

A change in the price used to adjust for inflation can change how much real growth the same dollar figures represent. The raw spending totals tell only part of the story.

Revised retail and energy figures also raised the estimate of what Americans spent on goods, including medicine, computer products, and gasoline. Then came a change in the opposite direction.

Fresh quarterly survey data lowered the estimate for health care services, including hospital, nursing home, and outpatient care.

To see where the extra growth came from, start with the agency’s source-data tables and work through those changes one by one.

Trump alleges officials put out a number they knew was wrong. He offered no evidence for that claim in his post. An inquiry could answer which figures the bureau actually had before it published the 3.4% estimate.

When did the revised price figures arrive? When did the retail and energy updates arrive?

If analysts already had usable data that would’ve substantially changed the estimate, investigators should ask who decided how to handle it and why. If the data came in afterward, the change has a straightforward explanation.

Advertisement

From Reuters:

The BEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously said that GDP estimates can differ from the final numbers because ‌advance estimates for quarterly growth lack complete source data on inventories, trade, and consumer spending on services. A May article co-authored by BEA Director Vipin Arora found that, for GDP, estimates released 90 days after initial estimates typically differed by 0.52 percentage points throughout this century. "That is, over these 25 years, more complete source data expanded or contracted BEA's estimates of real GDP growth on average by about half a percentage point per quarter," wrote Arora and co-author Rebecca Pocase.

A review should also establish when the bureau set the publication cutoff and whether it followed the same rules it uses for other quarters. A holiday post can put the question on the front page. Answering it takes release records, timestamps, and the original calculations. I’d want those records examined under the same standard if the revision had gone down and a Democrat in the White House had been demanding somebody’s head.

There’s a separate question about what the number might have meant to voters. The October release already showed growth picking up from 2.2% in the second quarter. A stronger number before Election Day would’ve given Republicans a better talking point. But the federal government also released fresh inflation figures on November 25, showing prices were 3.8% higher in October than a year earlier.

Advertisement

A national growth estimate tells us how much the economy produced; it can’t tell us how much the weekly grocery bill weighed on a particular voter.

The bureau says its next estimate is due on December 23. Whatever number comes out that morning, the most useful thing Washington can give us is a clear accounting of what was available in October, what arrived in November, and who decided what went into both releases.

If anyone knowingly withheld better information, put their names and the evidence on the record. If the original estimate used the best available figures, show the dates that establish it.

Americans will get another GDP number next month. They can use an answer about the first one now.

For more columns that go beyond the headline, join PJ Media VIP. Save 60% with promo code FIGHT and get exclusive columns, podcasts, and access to the comments.