Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thanksgiving, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is especially grateful for Spam, drunk knuckleball pitchers, and the enduring memories of Bea Arthur.

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Before we get started: IT'S BLACK FRIDAY SALE TIME AGAIN!

Yeah, November here in the Year of Our Lord 2026 has been a rough one for those of us on the patriotic, pro-Constitution side of things. For many, today's turkey might be served with an extra large helping of existential dread and panic.

When Benjamin Franklin was asked at the close of the Constitutional Convention if a republic or a monarchy had been created, he reportedly replied, "A republic, if you can keep it." Franklin was keenly aware of the fragility of this experiment in freedom and might not have believed that the United States of America would make it to the ripe old age of 250.

Here we are though, and things do feel a bit fragile after the commie successes in the midterms. Giving thanks can be quite difficult when one is covered in flop sweat while worrying about the future. The fear of "what might be" can often enshroud "what is," and we can lose sight of the good around us.

It's important to not let despair overwhelm us even in the bleakest of times. Here's a reminder of that from a VIP post that Catherine wrote yesterday:

President Abraham Lincoln established Thanksgiving as an official national holiday in 1863, acknowledging the blessings of God even in the midst of the Civil War. This Thanksgiving, many American patriots might feel discouraged about the political and cultural situation, but we, too, should still thank God and implore His mercy.

A lot of people like to caterwaul about this being the most divided that the country has ever been. Those of us who have read a history book know that things were a bit more fraught during the Civil War. Despite the peril, President Lincoln felt compelled to make sure that an annual day of thanks be put on the calendar.

The Dem psychopaths who want to destroy the Constitution haven't won yet; not even close. That alone is something for which we should be exceedingly thankful. We also have each other here to remind ourselves that the whole world hasn't gone crazy. The bad kind of crazy, anyway. Fun crazy is always welcome.

So let's remember all of that and be grateful for whatever this day brings. I'm making some real kielbasa in the Crockpot with potatoes, sauerkraut, and beer. That's a guaranteed good mood for me.

Happy Thanksgiving, my patriotic compadres. Let us indulge our God-given right to overindulge on this magnificent national holiday. We will figure out a way through all of this and honor the memory of good Doctor Franklin by keeping the Republic.

For a very long time.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

We'll begin the Thanksgiving trip through the Mailbag with this from Eric H:

Good Sir, Two quick thoughts on pumpkin pie disasters: 1) does it make me a snob to wonder why anyone bakes a pumpkin pie when Costco sells one big enough to feed Lithuania for six bucks? 2) um, friends, it’s a pumpkin pie - messing up that one is only a couple of degrees of difficulty past boiling water… Happy Thanksgiving, Stephen!

I'm with you on this. There's no need to overthink pumpkin pie. If people want to be snobs about it, that's more of the Costco pie for me. Happy Thanksgiving to you as well!

Andrew M. writes:

Hey Kruiser, Am I the only 1 that thinks it's infinitely possible that Fauci and his Chinese bat-loving friends released Covid-19 on purpose to run Trump out of office? It was a win-win for him and the CCCP would see a few less Chinese as a benefit. Am I a lone nutbar? I never hear anyone in conservative media discuss this as even a slight possibility.

I won't be digging into the archives, but believe me when I tell you that a lot of people were talking about this back then. I never wrote a column about it, but I'm pretty sure I snuck in a few lines about the possibility. You don't hear much about it now because I think a lot of us are worried about the attendant rage issues that come with that kind of reminiscing.

This is from Steven with a "V" in Iowa:

Mr. Kruiser, thank you for acknowledging the fact that we Backwoods Tambourinists exist! The tambourine is a sublime instrument, much more indispensable to the back beat than an annoying cowbell. We backwoods tambourinists have many stories of tragedy and triumph. I am one of the lucky ones, having wriggled up from the primordial swamp to attend the prestigious Davy Jones School of the Tambourine, where I studied under the careful tutelage of Suzanne Crough, better known to the uninitiated as Tracy from the Partridge Family. My masters thesis, "From Hard Hip to Heel of Hand - The Musical Stylings of Betty From the Archies" is still spoken of in hushed tones at the DJSOTT. Anyway, thanks again for the kind acknowledgement. I hope this reminds the lovers of fine music out there to look under the hood of your favorite tunes to find the subtle ringing of the tambo (note: only true tambourinists can call it a "tambo;" it's "tambourine" for the rest of you).

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You know, there are just some things I choose to believe. This email is one of them. Namaste.

And now this from our friend Douglas P:

Greetings. First, let me convey my sincere thanks for always being there for us butt-crack-of-dawn types. When the cat rouses me and I'm grinding the day's coffee at 5 am, the MB is essential to jump-start my brain. On weekends I have to use the jumper cables, and my neck bolts are getting rusty. Main point: you nailed it when you pointed out that the Democrats deny absolute truth. When "truth is what works," there is no bargaining or deal making. If the terms of the deal no longer suit them, they ignore them. There is no obligation or commitment that will constrain them. Bipartisanship means "do it our way." Making deals is a waste of time. Make laws and appoint judges that will enforce them. Republicans have principles. Democrats have ballot printers. It will soon be impossible to defeat them in elections. Limit the census to citizens. Clean the voter rolls. Do not shrug when 110% of a county's population votes. And never expect someone who doesn't believe in absolute truth to keep a promise.

If you had told me ten years ago that I would one day be providing a service to early risers I'd have feared that you were concussed. I will continue to use this platform to rail against Republican officials who haven't yet caught on to the "bipartisan" insanity. If I ever tire of that, I will probably be out in the desert drinking and communing with the reptilian and avian locals.

We will wrap up with this. OG FOTB Brice gave me the heads-up about this one. It's from this week's "Monday Morning Meme Madness" post at Twitchy:

https://t.co/H3Tbx2LOqt — Pam D (@soirchick) November 21, 2026

Everything Isn't Awful

Me, after I'm done eating today.

A wild musk ox stands against powerful winds in Norway https://t.co/6HPzoiv8Ko — Nature Unedited (@NatureUnedited) November 24, 2026

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Kabana Gallery

Sunrise #artbots #kuindzhi https://t.co/JugbJEIJ0G — Arkhip Kuindzhi (@artistkuindzhi) November 25, 2026

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

It's tradition.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

11/23/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24 - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2026 THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: AP



EST :

7:45 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



7:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press



5:30 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY call U.S. Service Members

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: AP



EST :

7:15 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



7:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: AP



EST :

7:15 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: AP



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Hearst

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Daily Caller

Secondary Print: Washington Times

Radio: SRN

New Media: Newsforce



EST :

7:15 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

4:15 PM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Palm Beach, Florida en route the White House

Palm Beach, Florida

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive the White House

The White House

Open Press



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