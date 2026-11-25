After the release of files exposing the extensive money-laundering and rights attacks from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Missouri) called for far more extensive cuts of foreign aid and a comprehensive investigation into how our taxpayer money is spent overseas.

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USAID was deeply involved with the Biden-era censorship industrial complex that crushed Americans’ free speech rights. Officials frankly admitted that what they called disinformation was not necessarily false; censorship just had to do with whether facts on such topics as vaccines, the Hunter Biden laptop, and immigration undermined their narratives. Everything from condoms in Gaza to BLM propaganda online to social media campaigns assisting illegal alien caravans received money through USAID.

As attorney general of Missouri, Schmitt filed the landmark Missouri v. Biden case. While the Supreme Court did not end up taking on the Biden administration in the case, the suit did score victories in more than one court and called attention to the massive government-Big Tech censorship industry. It was the beginning of the movement to rip the mask off unconstitutional censorship and restore Americans’ First Amendment rights.

Now Schmitt is worried that any changes to that censorship industry have been cosmetic, and that censorship will continue under a different administration if aggressive reforms are not put in place. “If you ever questioned why Democrats lost their minds when DOGE looked under the hood of USAID — you know now,” he posted on X Wednesday. “It’s the biggest money laundering scam perpetrated on the American taxpayer in U.S. history. I took it on as MO AG in MO v Biden and led the Rescissions bill in the Senate that ripped away $9B from the corrupt organization — but so much more must be done.”

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Most of the nonprofits and academic institutions and social media companies that colluded with the government to crush free speech still exist and are still waiting for their chance to censor anything of which wokies disapprove. “I’ve seen the leftist NGO industrial complex and what they are willing to do with money and power and it’s mind boggling. It’s even bigger than USAID and the Democrats are coming into Congress with the stated purpose of empowering the foreign policy establishment all over again,” Schmitt warned.

He emphasized the importance of Republicans taking action while they still have the chance, before it is too late. “To counter this Republicans should rally around the idea of cutting the outrageous funding we send overseas. Enough,” he exclaimed. “Also, DOJ should investigate further. How far does the corruption go? The American people deserve to know.”

While Israel specifically requested huge cuts to the foreign aid we send them, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to become independent, that is the exception. The overwhelming majority of countries and organizations overseas that receive American money want anything rather than independence and a solution to their problems. They want an endless flow of money from American taxpayers while still griping endlessly about America. The Trump administration could start by not sending more money to the excessively corrupt government in Somalia and the terrorist-hiring United Nations.

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