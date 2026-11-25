One of the chief themes among high-profile Democrat and socialist candidates this midterm election was “Medicare for all” or some other form of socialized healthcare. It was as if Obamacare hadn’t already ruined America’s medical system enough. Meanwhile, in Canada, which has socialized healthcare, almost 30,000 people — and possibly more — died last fiscal year waiting for medical care, and more people every year are pressured into euthanasia.

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As I have previously covered in more detail, the UK, China, and Canada, all of which claim to have socialist healthcare, have atrocious records on killing off unwanted patients, not providing necessary medical care to those deemed less valuable, and making people wait extremely long times for treatment. Incidentally, “Medicare for All” would mean $47 trillion in U.S. federal spending over the next decade, while we already have a national debt of about $40.6 trillion.

But this is exactly the nightmare that Democrats want to bring to America. It's partly because they can buy votes with empty promises, partly because it will mean more government control, and partly because they have a depopulation agenda.

The SecondStreet.org 2026 report is causing critics of socialized medicine to exclaim with horror at the deadly mess it reveals about Canada‘s healthcare system. Between April 2025 and March 2026, the report found:

29,468 cases were identified where surgeries, procedures, diagnostic scans and appointments with specialists were cancelled as the patient died. This figure is underreported, as many health bodies do not track or disclose complete data. •Since April 2018, more than 129,892 patients have died on waiting lists. Wait times range from less than a week to some spanning multiple years. •Comparing data among health bodies that provided numbers for this past fiscal year as well as the year prior shows a 1.4% increase in waitlist deaths.

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On November 16, Sen. Bernie Sanders posted, “At a time when 68,000 people a year die unnecessarily because they can’t afford to get to a doctor on time, we need to develop a sense of urgency. Healthcare is a human right. We must pass Medicare for All.” Don’t trust his statistics, because every time an expert fact-checks him on numbers, he turns out to be wrong.

Abdul El-Sayed, the terrorist-affiliated senator-elect from Michigan, also ran on a platform of “Medicare for all.” After Donald Trump made a foolish comment about working with Democrats on healthcare, El-Sayed this Sunday smirkingly offered to call his disastrous and completely unaffordable plan “TrumpCare.”

And Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) touted increasing Democrat and independent support for “Medicare for all” in September.

Not only is Medicare itself unconstitutional and already incredibly expensive, but it's also inefficient and unwieldy. Expanding it astronomically would simply make it that much more inefficient and expensive, and therefore provide much worse care for a lot more money. There is no upside to “Medicare for all,” but there are countless downsides.

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