When the Trump administration started going after fraud in USAID, the Dems were absolutely furious. They eventually shut down nearly all of USAID's operations and moved the remaining programs to the State Department. USAID went from some 13,600 staff worldwide in January 2025 to just 241 in April 2026. Of course, Democrats were absolutely livid.

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There's a reason they were so angry, and it had nothing to do with funding being cut off to humanitarian or health programs.

Now we know that reason.

The USAID Files are live on USAID.gov, and the overhauled site reveals what the agency was really about. The 248 internal files include emails, memos, and briefings on USAID's "disinformation" work with Meta, YouTube, and Google.

They're just as disturbing as you'd have imagined, probably even more so. They also completely vindicate Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and DOGE.

The USAID Files is one of the most disgusting reads I have ever come across.



The deep state functions like an AWFL mafia that invites tech CEOs for boba teas and then leans on them to "share their values" for globomarxist domination.



I think I'm going to be sick. https://t.co/BpT2PDTOLY — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 25, 2026

The files show that USAID funded social media "monitors" in 20 countries and were actively flagging content to the platforms. They drafted partnership language with Facebook to stop "destabilizers" during political transitions.

They knew what they were doing. It was censorship.

And USAID staff even passed around talking points on how to justify that censorship by "framing in terms of foreign malign influence." They couldn't just censor social media on a whim, so they basically wrote themselves a permission slip.

Only started to look, but insane stuff in those files:



ㆍUSAID was funding social media "monitors" in 20 countries and flagging content to tech platforms

ㆍUSAID was drafting partnership language with Facebook to prevent "destabilizers" in political transition

ㆍSamantha Power… https://t.co/UVGy6yDVgG pic.twitter.com/aRuiFOXjA0 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 25, 2026

Department of Homeland Security was carrying out USAID-like mandates here on US soil... this seems to warrant deeper digging on DHS pic.twitter.com/hZbqaKm6q4 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 25, 2026

Your tax dollars paid for this.

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The files show that "disinformation" fighters working with the federal government targeted news outlets for challenging official narratives, whether or not the reporting was true. So, this was never about the facts; it was about policing narratives.

The files make clear that USAID saw that the goal of fact-checkers was to “debunk information in a way that aligns with the objectives of government partners."

NEW - USAID files: The purpose of "fact-checkers" is to "debunk information in a way that aligns with the objectives of government partners"; all this is done in "closed spaces." https://t.co/EogpczhTdv — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 25, 2026

That’s why Americans got censored during the Biden years for questioning the government's official story.

The files also include "disinformation guidebooks" and internal communications between USAID staff and social media giants like Google and Meta.

Danny Rogers, co-founder of the Global Disinformation Index (GDI), advised USAID on how to identify 'disinformation'. His example was Breitbart News' reporting on illegal alien crime. He categorized it alongside vaccine and election news, which can be factual, pass a fact check, and still be disinformation because it fits into a narrative the elites don't like.

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"Disinformation is not true or false,” he said.

From the USAID Files (2022 seminar):



"Highlighting migrant crime = disinfo"



"Disinformation is NOT true or false" https://t.co/k98yItRMl2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 25, 2026

Rogers' framing is a smoking gun for the whole fact-checking industry. Facts were optional. Policing narratives was the job.

Of course, Democrats spent months relentlessly attacking Elon Musk for his work at DOGE, which they blame for shutting down USAID. They accused him of killing people with his cuts. It’s becoming increasingly clear that USAID's humanitarian efforts were more of a front for more sinister work designed to help Democrats, especially when it came to censoring narratives they didn't want spread.

The perfect example is the Hunter Biden laptop. A video clip from the USAID Files makes it clear that everyone involved knew the laptop was real and planned ahead to label it "disinformation."

Hard to watch this video clip from USAID archives and not conclude that the people involved KNEW the Hunter Biden laptop was real. They had a plan ahead of time to counter it as a "lie."



GDI even says that it had an impact on the election outcome of 2020. https://t.co/UVGy6yEt6e https://t.co/SPGkcd4Srx — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 25, 2026

The files haven't been up on USAID.gov for very long, and I can only imagine what else is out there. What's already out there shows that the Biden era censorship machine was funded by taxpayer dollars, and the very people who were howling the loudest about shutting down USAID were the ones who were protecting that machine.

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"If taxpayer dollars were used to police what taxpayers can say, every name and every dollar should be made public," Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said Wednesday morning.

Editor’s Note: Here at PJ Media, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

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