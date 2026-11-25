In Middletown, Southeast Iowa, the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant (IAAAP) is currently sitting on 9,700 pounds of unexploded, highly toxic, and rapidly deteriorating lead azide (Pb(N₃)₂)

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According to the Pentagon, the only viable solution is to conduct a controlled explosion of the material before the winter sets in, as changing temperatures are known to make the substance more volatile, which could potentially trigger an uncontrolled explosion that could prove more dangerous than a controlled one.

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After the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals halted the plan to explode the lead last week, citing environmental concerns, two days ago, an appeals court essentially greenlit the project when it refused to stop the demolition.

“A federal appeals court on Monday declined to block the Army from detonating the explosives. The court's ruling came after environmental groups challenged the validity of the emergency permit granted by the Environmental Protection Agency and argued the EPA hadn't given enough notice to residents,” reports CBS News. “Following the ruling, the Army noted Monday night that current Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ‘has given her support to go forward.’”

Yesterday, the Army issued a press release stating its intention to detonate the lead azide on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. Iowa time.

Via the U.S. Army (emphasis added):

To protect the public from an uncontrolled, spontaneous explosion, on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at approximately 9:00 a.m. CST, the U.S. Army Sustainment Command plans to conduct a controlled detonation of unstable, degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant (IAAAP) located in Middletown, Iowa. A more precise time will be communicated after evaluating changing weather patterns and waiting for the safest possible conditions. This controlled, mitigated detonation has been meticulously planned alongside interagency partners across the U.S. Government to significantly mitigate risk to the public, provide critical resources and support, including temporary housing, transportation, meals; and inform the community of resources and actions. The U.S. Army, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other federal partners are taking proactive steps to keep people safe before, during and after the planned detonation.

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As it evacuates the residents of Middleton and surrounding areas, the Army advises those outside of the evacuation zone to “shelter in place.”

“Best practices include closing all windows and doors, setting heating to recirculate (heat can stay on), turning off fans that pull in outside air (e.g., bathroom vents and kitchen exhausts), keeping small children and pets inside, and covering feed and water for livestock and crops,” it adds.

Acting Secretary of the Army, Adam Telle, framed the Wednesday demolition plan — which, again, might change due to weather conditions — as a “consensus decision,” noting that “every expert agency agrees, and both Iowa's current and incoming Governors say the call belongs to the experts.”

This evening, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order that allows the Army to proceed with the detonation of long-ago-placed explosives (2009) at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. Likewise, the current Governor of Iowa, Kim Reynolds, has given her support to go forward, and the Governor Elect, Rob Sand, has stated that the decision should be made "based on the information they have from the people they brought in to do the job months ago and have been on the ground in Middletown for weeks." It is the unanimous judgement of our people — the Army, Navy, EPA, ATF, FBI, DARPA, DoE, CDC, HHS, FEMA and every other agency involved — that the Army should proceed with an extensively mitigated, carefully controlled detonation, which will occur this Wednesday morning, as previously scheduled, based on forecast wind conditions. This is a consensus decision. Every expert agency agrees, and both Iowa's current and incoming Governors say the call belongs to the experts. We are proceeding with the controlled removal in full coordination with all state, local and federal authorities, because the safety of Iowa's citizens comes first. — Acting Secretary of the Army (@SecArmy) November 24, 2026

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