Last week, the infamous Judge James Boasberg ordered portions of the search warrant behind the raid on Rep. Ilhan Omar's (D-Minn.) Washington, D.C., home unsealed. He did it over the objections of Justice Department prosecutors. It was a highly unusual move, since search warrants normally stay sealed until someone gets arrested.

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Omar's defenders treated the ruling as a win.

Spoiler alert: the documents released Monday are devastating for her.

Fifteen media outlets, led by The New York Times, teamed up with the watchdog group Judicial Watch to sue President Donald Trump's Justice Department over the records, arguing the public had a right to see them.

The government fought the release and warned that it would break investigative protocol. However, Boasberg, an Obama appointee, ordered the documents out anyway, though he first had the DOJ submit proposed redactions.

Omar, of course, denies any wrongdoing and blames Trump for a politically motivated attack. "For a decade, Donald Trump has relentlessly targeted Congresswoman Ilhan Omar with inflammatory rhetoric, repeatedly putting a target on her back," her office said after the raid. "Now, those attacks have escalated to a pointless federal raid. The Congresswoman has done nothing wrong. No president should be able to use the power of the federal government to intimidate his political enemies."

The redacted filings dropped Monday evening, and they just blew up her main argument against the investigation.

The unsealed documents show prosecutors are investigating crimes spanning decades, reaching back long before Omar ever won a seat in Congress.

Despite the level of redaction, the documents provide more insight into the scope of the investigation into the Somali-born congresswoman. In an ex parte brief in support of an affidavit for a search warrant, federal prosecutors say they're searching for all "records and information that constitute fruits, contraband, evidence, and instrumentalities of violations of [redacted], those violations involving Ilhan Nur Said Elmi a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, and occurring between 1980 to the present (the 'Target Offenses)." While accounts vary, even from the congresswoman herself, Omar was born in 1981 or 1982. She does not have a birth certificate. She came to the United States in 1995 with her father. Fox News Digital confirmed just after the Oct. 12 raid of her home, that investigators were looking into alleged immigration fraud, potentially related to how Omar and her father filled out her immigration paperwork.

The investigation actually started in 1980. Omar wasn't even born yet. She was born in either 1981 or 1982, depending on which account you believe.

In a separate filing, prosecutors argued that the court had mischaracterized the government's arguments. "The United States believes that ILHAN has committed [REDACTED] crimes over decades— beginning long before she was ever in Congress," they wrote.

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That's even more proof politics has nothing to do with this. Unless Omar wants us to believe that Trump was targeting her decades before he was president, and before she was even born.

The documents clearly show that the case against Omar is legitimate.

The media and Omar's allies went to court demanding transparency, sure that the files would expose a vindictive president. Full stop. Game over. That’s all folks.

It’s funny, isn’t it? Omar’s defenders got the transparency they wanted. They probably figured it would prove the case was political. Instead, it blew up their favorite talking point.

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