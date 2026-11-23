Federal authorities have arrested a California man who was reportedly trying to organize mob assaults on immigration facilities and the White House with the ultimate goal of overthrowing the current U.S. government.

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The Department of Justice's (DOJ) office in Los Angeles, headed up by First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, announced on November 23 that it arrested Leonard Michael Fierro of Hacienda Heights on a federal criminal complaint charging him with interstate threats. Fierro allegedly used social media not only to threaten that he would commit violence against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) but to try recruiting others for a "violent revolution" against the government and its immigration facilities.

In October, according to the DOJ press release, the FBI identified multiple threats online from Fierro on his Instagram account using the handle "hoplite_mike." Hoplites were ancient Greek citizen-soldiers. This modern crazy American citizen allegedly was hoping to organize an armed uprising. Direct threats against federal officers are a federal crime, for instance under 18 U.S. Code § 111. And 18 U.S. Code § 2385 criminalizes “Advocating overthrow of Government.” If the allegations hold up, Fierro may have broken multiple laws, though he is currently charged with one count of interstate threats.

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“Threats of violence against federal law enforcement officers is not protected speech. They are serious criminal acts that endanger public safety and undermine the rule of law,” said Essayli. “We will aggressively prosecute those who seek to intimidate, harm, or incite violence against the men and women who enforce our nation's laws.”

One of Fierro's posts urged armed mob gatherings outside the White House, Congress, and ICE facilities so that they could "overthrow" our government. He particularly wanted help storming the Adelanto ICE Processing Center so they could free criminal illegal aliens detained there. There have been multiple attempted vehicular or armed assaults on the White House recently.

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The “FBI will not tolerate violence, or even threats of violence, against ANY member of law enforcement or citizens of the United States. Those that engage in such reprehensible and dangerous behavior will be brought to justice,” said Patrick Grandy, the assistant director in charge of the FBI Los Angeles Field Office.

Fierro allegedly owned a firearm and had bought 700 rounds of ammunition during October and November of this year. That included hollow-point rounds.

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According to the complaint, agents further discovered extensive online searches related to tactical equipment, ballistic protection, surveillance countermeasures, bolt cutters, GPS tracking devices, government facilities, and the Adelanto ICE detention facility. The affidavit alleges that Fierro researched specific ICE officers and searched for information concerning a leaked database of Department of Homeland Security employees. Investigators also discovered what appeared to be a planning checklist containing references to tactical gear, ammunition, GPS trackers, a rental vehicle, communication equipment, and other items allegedly associated with his plan.

Thank goodness, the DOJ caught up with him before he was able to assault federal officers, because there has been a more than 1,600% increase in assaults on ICE since the Trump administration took office.