Greetings, and welcome to Monday, Nov. 23, 2026. It's Thanksgiving week, so the turkey should be thawing in the fridge by now. If it's still rock solid in the freezer, you have a decision to make, and Plan B probably involves a takeout menu. Chinese, maybe?

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Sorry I was unable to get yesterday's column up. Ran into some problems with a suspect Wi-fi connection, and repairing the laptop is on my agenda today.

My calendar says it's Fibonacci Day, Espresso Day, Cashew Day, and Eat a Cranberry Day. Today's date, 11/23, matches the start of the Fibonacci sequence: 1, 1, 2, 3, where each number is the sum of the two before it. Celebrate with a shot of espresso and a handful of cashews, and get a head start on the cranberries before Thursday. Somewhere in the halls of government, someone is plotting a cranberry tax, so enjoy them while they're still affordable.

Today in History:

1889: The first jukebox, a nickel-in-the-slot phonograph with four listening tubes, goes into service at the Palais Royal Saloon in San Francisco.

1903: Tenor Enrico Caruso makes his American debut at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, in Rigoletto.

1936: Henry Luce publishes the first issue of Life as a weekly photo magazine.

1943: U.S. Marines secure Tarawa atoll after 76 hours of some of the bloodiest fighting of the Pacific war, at a cost of about 1,000 Marines killed.

1945: Wartime rationing of meat and butter ends, just in time for Thanksgiving.

1971: The People's Republic of China takes its seat on the United Nations Security Council, replacing Taiwan.

1980: An earthquake in southern Italy kills nearly 3,000 people.

2005: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is declared the winner of Liberia's presidential election, becoming the first woman elected head of state in Africa.

Birthdays Today include: Franklin Pierce, the 14th president; Billy the Kid, Old West outlaw; Boris Karloff, actor from Frankenstein; Harpo Marx, comedian from Duck Soup; Robin Roberts, anchor of Good Morning America; Bruce Hornsby, singer and pianist from "The Way It Is." If today's your birthday, too, happy birthday from us here at PJ Media.

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After 33 years, John Yoo is leaving Berkeley. That takes the number of conservatives teaching constitutional law and history there from one to zero. Berkeley didn't run him off. It didn't have to. It spent decades turning the place into a terrarium where nothing to the right of Elizabeth Warren can survive. And the same rot that cleared dissenters out of the faculty lounge filled the admissions office with racial math and the law school quad with antisemites.

The Korean-born Yoo, the former Bush Justice Department lawyer whom the student paper still dutifully tags as the author of the "torture memos" (Berkeley's version of a scarlet letter), described the problem in a New York Post column reasonably well:

They are sacrificing the cultivation of excellent students and scholars of diverse views to increase the numbers of those with the superficial characteristics of skin color and gender. That's left them vulnerable to virulent ideologies like antisemitism and anti-Western Marxism.

That's the whole indictment in two sentences. Now let's walk the evidence into court, which is more than Berkeley's student groups would let a conservative do.

The hiring hall

Yoo writes that Berkeley "has consistently rejected conservative scholars," no matter how qualified, well-published, or widely cited. In his farewell email to colleagues, he joked that his exit would cut the number of conservative public-law professors at Berkeley by 100 percent. In the Post, he noted that Berkeley students "used to be good at math." Hold that thought. We'll come back to it.

Berkeley says the quiet part out loud in the faculty lounge, just never on paper. Yoo recounts a famous professor in one of Berkeley's top-ranked humanities departments telling him flatly that he would never hire a conservative. His reasoning: conservatives defend hierarchy, and real scholars question it. Apparently it never occurred to the good professor that on a modern campus, he is the hierarchy, and the only people questioning it are the ones he refuses to hire. That's not scholarship. That's a bouncer with tenure. Until, of course, the Birkenstock-wearing crowd comes for him.

Meanwhile, according to Yoo, hiring committees favor candidates by race, ethnicity, and sex, while taking care never to leave a paper trail, because California law forbids it. Nothing says "we're proud of this policy" quite like shredding the evidence. The Justice Department evidently got curious too. It opened an investigation into race- and sex-based employment discrimination across the UC system.

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The result is the monoculture you'd expect. A voter-registration study of 23 Berkeley departments found 9.9 registered Democrats for every Republican. That was 20 years ago, and now that Yoo is gone, nobody can say with a straight face that the ratio has improved. Across 40 leading universities, law faculties run 8.6 to 1, and history departments 33.5 to 1. You'd find more ideological variety at a North Korean party congress, and the snacks would be about as good. Yoo calls Berkeley a place that "wallows contentedly in a monoculture of liberalism." I think he's being overly generous, though for what purpose, I cannot fathom. Maybe he still wants the faculty Christmas card. (Sorry, the "winter solstice" card. I keep forgetting).

The admissions office

Now, back to that math.

On September 9, the Justice Department and the Department of Education found Berkeley Law in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act in admitting its 2024 and 2025 classes. The case rests on Berkeley Law's own applicant data, which shows that in 2025, black applicants had 5.8 times higher odds of admission than comparable white applicants. Over five years, the median black admit scored around 165 on the LSAT, Hispanic admits about 169, and white and Asian admits about 172. On a test that tops out at 180, that isn't a rounding error. It's a policy with a press office.

California voters banned racial preferences in public education with Proposition 209 back in 1996. The Supreme Court finished the job nationally in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard in 2023. According to federal investigators, Berkeley got around both with essay prompts and other racial proxies. Applicants write about their identity, and the readers do the rest. It's affirmative action with a fake mustache and a library card. The government's letter accused Dean Erwin Chemerinsky of deliberately trying to circumvent the court's ruling. Chemerinsky insists the school "scrupulously complies" with the law. Every card sharp scrupulously complies until somebody counts the aces.

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Undergraduates get the same treatment. Students Against Racial Discrimination has sued the entire UC system, alleging racial preferences at all nine undergraduate campuses.

So Yoo is correct that Berkeley's students used to be good at math. Its administrators still are. They just solve for a different variable, and they show their work only under subpoena and then kicking and screaming about how they were forced into it.

The harvest

Build a campus that sorts people by skin color and refuses to hire anybody who might argue back, and you've built a campus with no immune system. Then Oct. 7, 2023, arrived, and the infection went septic.

Yoo, who survived protesters picketing his classes and tree-sitters camped outside his office (the Left is fiercely pro-life, so long as the life in question is that of a tree), says he'd never seen anything like it. Most student groups at Berkeley Law, he writes, now boycott any speaker who believes Israel has a right to exist. That isn't hyperbole. Student groups at the law school adopted bylaws barring Zionist speakers, and the Brandeis Center eventually counted at least 23 campus organizations with such bans. Future civil-rights lawyers drew up blacklists by religion and nationality and called it activism. Somewhere, a 1950s Southern country club is asking for royalties. And for the first time in his 33 years, Yoo writes, he watched a heckler's veto silence an Israeli lawmaker while top university officials stood around like mall cops at a smash-and-grab.

Then the mob came for the dean himself. Before an April 2024 dinner Chemerinsky hosted at his home for graduating students, activists plastered campus with a flyer showing him clutching a bloody knife and fork under the words "No dinner with Zionist Chem while Gaza starves!" At the dinner, a student leader of Law Students for Justice in Palestine grabbed a microphone and turned his backyard into a protest stage, and refused to leave when asked. Free food, and they still couldn't manage gratitude.

Savor the irony. The dean the feds accuse of gaming admissions in the name of diversity became a target of the very ideology that diversity-first campuses incubate. The revolution always gets around to the guy who set the table. And so the Left eats its own, on ideological grounds, once again. Yoo, who says he rarely agrees with Chemerinsky, rightly calls what happened to him antisemitism. The oppressor-oppressed worldview always puts the Jews in the oppressor column, and it doesn't care how many liberal merit badges a particular Jew has sewn on his sash.

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Berkeley didn't clean house on its own. A lawsuit made it. In March, the university settled with the Brandeis Center, agreeing to pay $1 million in legal fees, scrap the anti-Zionist bylaws, and impose mandatory antidiscrimination training. That's the same training regime that produced the problem, now aimed in a new direction. Federal investigators, meanwhile, opened a pattern-or-practice probe into antisemitism across UC, and Berkeley turned over about 160 names tied to antisemitism reports.

The exit

Yoo's prescription is at least partly right: put Western civilization back at the center of the curriculum with the list of points provided by Russell Kirk in his 1974 book, The Roots of American Order, which I've often referred to in previous columns. Reason from Athens, revelation from Jerusalem, and the free markets, natural rights, and self-government that grew from both. Teach it, he says, not to worship the past but to understand and argue with it.

That's part of the antidote to a worldview that hates the very civilization that built the university. The rest is something I've been calling for for years: pry government off the other end of the leash attached to our centers of higher learning. And, no shock, that's the one part of this Yoo doesn't even allude to. I really must wonder why.

Look, does anyone seriously expect a government-run, taxpayer-funded educational system to teach young minds full of mush the virtues of limited government? Especially one that also cashes checks from Beijing? Congress called out Berkeley for failing to properly report more than $200 million in funding from China, and the Trump administration opened its own investigation into Berkeley's foreign funding. Expecting that crowd to teach the principles of a free republic is like hiring the fox to run a poultry-science seminar.

Berkeley's faculty, Yoo says, treats the defense of Western civilization as reactionary at best. Yes. I've been saying the same for 30-some years now, about the entirety of government-run education, and Berkeley wasn't listening then either. So he's taking his act to the University of Texas at Austin's School of Civic Leadership, where the administration actually wants students reading the great books.

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Wait. Austin?

Let's make sure we understand this. Yoo is leaving a deep-blue city for the deepest-blue spot in Texas. In 2024, 68.7% of Travis County voters went for Kamala Harris and 29.4% for Donald Trump, at a time when Harris won just 12 of Texas' 254 counties. "Keep Austin Weird" was never a conservative slogan, and the UT faculty is hardly a Federalist Society chapter. He's traded the San Francisco Bay for Lady Bird Lake. OK, granted, It's a marginally better situation than Berkeley, but a half step at best.

Well, no shock. I've long held that Yoo is at best a centrist, not a conservative. I came to that conclusion back when he was on his perch in the Bush administration. I wrote back then that Yoo tended to ignore the baseline conflicts of logic that position puts him in. So, this half step is right in line with his history.

And notice what makes his new home possible. The School of Civic Leadership exists because Texas politicians funded it over the faculty's grumbling, with the UT System putting $100 million into a building for it. Yoo didn't escape the government leash. He just found a friendlier hand holding it. That works fine right up until the other party grabs the leash. That's a point Yoo apparently hasn't considered. Or perhaps he's actively avoiding it.

In any event, Berkeley supposedly wanted a faculty and a student body that looked diverse in the brochure. It got exactly what it bargained for in reality: one that thinks in lockstep, games the law it's sworn to obey, and lets antisemites run the student groups at its own law school. Now it has also lost the one man on its public-law faculty willing to say so out loud. As Rush Limbaugh used to say, the only diversity the left can't stand is diversity of thought.

I do have to wonder what Austin will look like 30 years from now. Probably like Berkeley today, assuming big government still holds its leash. My guess is that Yoo, being nearly 60 now, won't be around long enough to move out in 30 years when Austin, being on the arc it's on, becomes too much for him as Berkeley did.

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Thought for the Day: In 1945, Americans celebrated the end of wartime meat rationing just in time for Thanksgiving. These days, Bidenflation-driven prices do the rationing for us.

VIP members: What are your thoughts on this? I see our country as being under attack by its own educational system, and Yoo isn't helping matters. What say you? Your voice matters.

Take care, gang. With any luck, I'll have the laptop going for tomorrow. See you here then.

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