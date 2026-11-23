Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending the day exploring a connection between root vegetable soups and 19th century organized crime in the American Midwest.

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There was a thread that tied together the two columns I wrote last week. In the first one, I examined what I consider to be the irreconcilable differences between the Democrats and Republicans and the fact that I think that bipartisan efforts are horrible ideas. They've always been raw deals for the GOP, and they'll be nothing short of disastrous with the new group that will be taking over next year.

The second column was about my belief that elected Republican officials were being a little too nonchalant about getting steamrolled in the election. They've got a "business as usual" attitude when in reality nothing about the 2026 Democrats is "as usual" anymore.

Well, it looks as if we might be in for another season of the long-running series, Republicans Never Learning the Right Lessons.

Matt wrote a post over the weekend about some Republicans in Congress who are eager to jump into bed with the Democrats on amnesty:

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) is bragging about growing support in Congress for her Dignidad Act, an amnesty bill she introduced last year with Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas). In a statement Monday, Salazar said that "sixteen more Members of Congress are joining an effort that has been growing all year." She added that the new support "proves that Republicans and Democrats can still come together" on the immigration crisis.

The "immigration crisis" that this country has been dealing with was created by the Democrats who allowed waves of illegals to flood over our open border for years. There is nothing to "come together" on with the people who caused the problem.

President Trump has been taking care of that crisis brilliantly. It's the signature achievement of the Trump 47 administration. In fact, it was his clear vision on how to deal with illegal immigration that propelled Trump to the presidency in 2016 and saved the country from Hillary Clinton. That vision is a cornerstone of the MAGA movement that led him to the popular vote victory in 2024.

Matt goes on to note the ridiculous number of Republicans who are willing to join Salazar's "come together" moment. They're fleeing from the people who elected them and into the arms of opponents who are quite open about wanting one-party rule in the United States.

It's beyond pathetic.

It's not just the Beltway Republicans who don't get it. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is clueless as well, which my Twitchy colleague Just Mindy covered in a post yesterday:

GOP @GovStitt called on Trump to use his final two years to push for bipartisan immigration reform. “It’s not that complicated. But the problem is Washington, DC, each side thinks they’re winning on it,” he said. “That’s why you saw this huge swing in the midterms.” https://t.co/nIKMxx8KrL — POLITICO (@politico) November 19, 2026

Democrats won't agree to any bipartisan immigration reform unless it overwhelmingly favors their position. That's true of any bipartisan legislation, which is why it's always folly. Amnesty is the centerpiece to their aforementioned one-party rule plans, they won't be agreeing to anything that doesn't at least get them most of the way there.

Longtime Republican voters are used to the "With friends like these, who needs enemies?" feeling. Once again, though, the stakes are much higher now.

You know that. I know that. It would be helpful if more of the Republicans in power knew that.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

We'll have a quick romp through the Mailbag today, then it's on to "Hot Yoga for the Mind." We will start with new Friend of the Briefing Robert G:

Kruiser, Glad to read you're contemplating a bolt-action rifle. Please allow me to recommend the U.S Cal .30 M1903A3, usually referred to as a "Springfield". Made during WWII as a substitute for the M1 this is a simplified version of our WWI rifle, with a simplified (better) sight. Well made and hella-strong, they shoot the readily-available .30-06 cartridge in every loading made. You can shoot prairie dogs or moose. I've had one on the range at 800 yards and she shoots true. Durable and accurate, they've gone up in price but are still a great value. There were probably a million A3's produced by Remington and Smith-Corona. According to some, she ain't the prettiest; function and utility have an attraction all their own. Best value for the money out there; a battle rifle that hunts well. Best to you as always. Remember a handgun may save your life, but a rifle will keep you fed and free. "Robert G" - aspiring to be a Friend of the Briefing

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I've seen a Springfield, but have never had the pleasure of shooting one. I'm taking my time shopping for this. My affinity for bolt-action rifles goes back to the gun my dad gave me when I was six: a Savage bolt-action .22. I still have it. As you can see, you're a FOTB now. I have to maybe keep a list of these various MB honorifics. Next year.

Briefing Stalwart Jerome writes:

Hey Kruiser, I just watched the Looney Tunes episode where Wile E. Coyote bought 30 miles of railroad track from Acme that included a rocket propelled sled and he had it completed in no time flat in his quest to catch the Road Runner. Meanwhile, California has spent a couple decades on high speed trains and there is zero rail laid and no train to speak of. It makes me wonder which is really the cartoon.

Here's some context for non-Californians: my first incarnation in Los Angeles began in 1991 and the railroad promises were already being thrown around everywhere. We were supposed to get an LA-to-Vegas train too. I would have ridden that every weekend just for the people-watching and material.

Once again Briefing Pen Pal Sharon has a lot on her mind:

Good luck, Stephen, with your wake-up warning to the 'asleep at the wheel' GOP! In my humble opinion, the 5 alarm was sounded when the Jan. 5, '21 GA run-off for senate was handed to those 2 democrats! What an epiphany that election should have been to the stay-at-home GA Repugs! Then again in '24, when they got Slotkin because the lazy MI Repugs did not down-ballot! Good at feeding the coffers, bad at feeding the ballot box! Time to beat a dead elephant! Our 'energizer donnie' must be replaced by a 'heavy duty spark plug' to refuel the '28 MAGA party with republicans, independents, libertarians, democrats that overwhelmingly showed up in 2024! If anything, Nov.3, 2026 is proof that counting on just Republicans to win an election is fool's gold! Trying times ahead in finding the freedom-loving fighters ready to save our country!

This is yet another case of deciding on the "Top O' the Briefing" topic before reading something in the Mailbag that is a companion piece to it. We're not a hive mind though, just a well-oiled disgruntlement machine.

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FOTB Doug F. takes us outta here today:

As "His Most Eminently Entertaining Lord Majestic Governor of Greenland" will there be a national deviled egg and nachos month? If true I'll be packing my bags as of today.

Honoring deviled eggs is rather unavoidable now. I don't know if a month is enough.

Let's have a wonderful week.

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At the German Quarter #artbots #benois https://t.co/D4RIF8pOAV — Alexandre Benois (@artistbenois) November 22, 2026

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

11/22/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: Spectrum

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Times

Secondary Print: AFP

Radio: AP

New Media: Envoy Media



EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing

The White House

Closed Press



12:00 PM THE FIRST LADY welcomes the Official 2026 White House Christmas Tree

North Drive

Pre-Credentialed Media



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



1:30 PM THE FIRST LADY and THE SECOND LADY participate in a Red Cross Care Package Assembly with Military Spouses

Joint Base Andrews

Pre-Credentialed Media



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route U.S. Department of Justice

The White House

In-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives U.S. Department of Justice

U.S. Department of Justice

In-Town Travel Pool



4:30 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks on Protecting American Families

U.S. Department of Justice

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs U.S. Department of Justice en route the White House

U.S. Department of Justice

In-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

In-Town Travel Pool

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