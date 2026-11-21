Now that Democrats hold majorities in the House and Senate, they're plotting a major amnesty push. One bill in the works is the "Protect Our Neighbors Act," which would effectively reward illegal immigrants who manage to dodge deportation long enough.

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Freshman Rep. Lateefah Simon (D-Calif.) is introducing the bill, and fellow California Democrats Reps. John Garamendi, Zoe Lofgren, and Juan Vargas have signed on as co-sponsors. The goal of the legislation is to make final orders of removal expire after ten years. It would be a disaster. Sadly, we expect such ideas from Democrats, which is bad enough. But even Republicans are jumping on the amnesty train, and that's a problem.

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) is bragging about growing support in Congress for her Dignidad Act, an amnesty bill she introduced last year with Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas). In a statement Monday, Salazar said that "sixteen more Members of Congress are joining an effort that has been growing all year." She added that the new support "proves that Republicans and Democrats can still come together" on the immigration crisis.

What immigration crisis?

President Donald Trump closed the border, and his administration is deporting illegal aliens. The crisis happened under Joe Biden, who threw the border wide open and let illegal immigrants flood this country at historic levels. Salazar isn’t trying to fix a problem; she’s helping Democrats get a huge influx of new voters.

Look at what her bill does. It’s similar to the "Protect Our Neighbors Act,” in that it shields illegal aliens who have lived in the U.S. continuously since Jan. 1, 2021, from deportation and hands them work and travel authorization.

The bill also provides a pathway to permanent residence for DACA recipients. It allows DHS to drop or never initiate deportation proceedings against undocumented aliens who have a U.S. citizen parent, spouse, or child.

On top of that, it would help illegal aliens push American workers out of their jobs.

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To lure border-security Republicans, Salazar tacked on extra border money and an E-Verify requirement for employers. That's a sweetener designed to make a massive giveaway easier to swallow. Salazar, the daughter of Cuban immigrants, insists the coalition rests on the idea that "America can have law and order, economic prosperity, and human dignity."

Her cheerleaders tell you everything you need to know about this bill.

FWD.us, a left-wing open-borders group started with help from Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates and backed by George Soros' Open Society Foundations, supports it. The American Immigration Council, another left-leaning outfit with heavy Open Society funding, said deals like this one "may prove the starting point for future negotiations."

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Translation: it’s the opening act to even more amnesty.

Thankfully, some Republicans see right through it. In April, Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) said the bill "would bring mass deportations to an essential halt." He noted it grants amnesty to illegal aliens who crossed prior to 2021 and to those married to U.S. citizens, and it massively expands the visa program, including permanent residence for F-1 students. "Any Republican supporting this is supporting amnesty and is betraying the voters," he said.

Salazar, who narrowly won reelection on Nov. 3 with help from donors tied to the real estate and construction industries, rejects the amnesty label. She claims the bill is a way of "ending illegal immigration once and for all." Sorry, Maria, but legalizing millions of illegal immigrants rewards illegal immigration.

The disturbing part is how many Republicans have signed on. Of the bill's 50-plus co-sponsors, 20 are now Republicans: Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) and Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.); David Valadao (R-Calif.) and Young Kim (R-Calif.); Mike Kelly (R-Pa.), Lloyd Smucker (R-Pa.), and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.); Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.), Neal Dunn (R-Fla.), and Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.); Marlin Stutzman (R-Ind.) and James Baird (R-Ind.); Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.); Gabe Evans (R-Colo.); Zach Nunn (R-Iowa); Don Bacon (R-Neb.); Jen Kiggans (R-Va.); and Monica De La Cruz (R-Texas), along with delegates Kimberlyn King-Hinds of the Northern Mariana Islands and James Moylan of Guam.

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I don't understand why Republicans are even considering this.

If we thought the Republicans would be united in their opposition to the Democrats' push for amnesty, we were completely wrong. The voters have given this party a mandate to secure the border and enforce the law, and too many of them are now ready to trade that mandate for the applause of the very same open-borders crowd that created the mess in the first place.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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