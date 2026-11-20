The world is abuzz over Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, which came out on Thursday. It has been one of the most anticipated new releases in a long time, and it’s the talk of social media.

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Confession: I’m not a gamer, and I only have a passing familiarity with the GTA franchise. So I asked Grok to summarize the premise of the game.

“The official premise is simple and classic GTA: Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos have always known ‘the deck is stacked against them,’” Grok explained. “When an easy score goes wrong, the pair are dropped into a criminal conspiracy that stretches across the entire state of Leonida, forcing them to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”

Leonida is a stand-in for Florida, and the game’s visuals have a sunny, Miami-influenced vibe. People have noticed some nuggets that sound like there’s a conservative streak in the plotline of the game itself.

Warning: video game violence.

NEW: In GTA 6, left-wing protesters demand a bear be freed from captivity, then it immediately mauls them to death. It’s resulting in mass backlash from the Left. The developers are genius 🤣 https://t.co/uTZ9vaw04Y — Jack (@jackunheard) November 18, 2026

The Babylon Bee got in on the hype with a parody version of GTA called Grand Faith Auto. Its setting is a place called New Mercy, where you, as the player, earn divine-approval stars for doing good deeds. Eventually, Satan pursues you as well. It’s a free, browser-based game.

Related: Hulvey Canceled a Sold-Out Concert Rather Than Compromise His Faith

It should be painfully obvious to everyone that it’s a parody, right? Not so fast. The “news outlet” Headquarters, which came out of the Kamala Harris campaign, thinks it’s legit and that conservatives have come up with an alternative to GTA 6.

Republicans announce a “Christian alternative” to GTA 6 called “Grand Faith Auto.” They are reportedly boycotting the wildly popular game because they claim it encourages violence. https://t.co/VhctyB3feP — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) November 19, 2026

How dense can these people be? It’s from The Babylon Bee, for crying out loud! Then again, the left has fallen for the Bee’s satire plenty of other times before.

Side note: For the most part, I love The Babylon Bee and have for years. But I take major umbrage at its constant low-hanging fruit portrayal of Waffle House as a place where trashy people fight all the time.

Grand Faith Auto is a parody on at least two levels. Obviously, it’s making fun of the GTA franchise and its propensity for violence and rewarding users for committing that violence within the game. But it’s also a satire on Christian entertainment that’s second-tier and of poorer quality. It makes the point that we Christians should expect more from our entertainment and not just cheesy alternative versions of the world’s diversions. (I also can’t help but think that the star-earning component of the game may also be a parody of works-based theology.)

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Ultimately, nobody earns God's favor by racking up enough good-deed stars, and nobody earns journalistic credibility by mistaking a Babylon Bee joke for an actual Republican initiative. The Bee managed to lampoon a video game and cheesy Christian knockoffs. Then Headquarters showed up and unwittingly turned itself into the final boss.

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