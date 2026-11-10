Real Courage: Christian Rapper Hulvey Chose Christ Over a Sold-Out Concert

We often hear about the “brave stands” that leftists take when they stand for the things that culture rewards them for. Libraries and bookstores tout the “banned books” that they display, which, in reality, people can buy freely. Musicians and actors parrot the same left-wing talking points as so many of their fellow artists, yet somehow it’s “brave.”

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So when I heard a story about a genuinely brave stand that actually took place about three weeks ago, I had to write about it. Christian hip-hop star Hulvey had a show booked in Amsterdam that sold so many tickets that organizers had to move it to another venue. The trouble with that venue was the artwork on the walls.

An English translation from Dutch news site AT5 reports:

When the rapper announced his concert, interest in it turned out to be high. Tickets sold out so quickly that the Melkweg decided to move the performance to the newly opened Club Annie, across the street from the venue. Hulvey states that he was not informed in advance about what the new location looked like and that he only found out at that moment. Although the rapper is unwilling to reveal what the concert hall looked like, much is already known about the club's atmosphere. In an interview with Het Parool last September, programmer Milou Zoer stated that 'it's supposed to become a bit of a dark sex den here'.

“Addressing fans outside in the rain and through a detailed update online, Hulvey explained that high ticket sales prompted a venue change,” reports Christian hip-hop site Rapzilla. “According to the artist, his team was moved to a different room without being informed about the explicit artwork displayed inside.”

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All of this took place mere hours before the concert was supposed to start. Fans lined up outside, including families with young children, and VIPs were ready for a meet-and-greet. Hulvey’s team asked the venue to cover the artwork, but management reportedly refused, agreeing only to cover part of the bar area.

So Hulvey and his team canceled the show. His fans were disappointed but supportive.





“I stand for Jesus only,” Hulvey said to fans. “And if that cost me a show, who cares? Who cares, ’cause I answer to Him.”

“They’re not happy with us right now, and guess what? I’m, frankly, not happy with them,” he added, speaking of the organizers of the canceled show. “But I love them.”

Fans understood and agreed with the hip-hop star. Rapzilla reported that “He and his team immediately began working to reschedule the event. An outpouring of alternative offers came from local churches and venues. As of this writing, his team hasn’t announced a rescheduled date.





Hulvey even prayed for his fans who waited in the rain for a show that didn’t take place when they expected it to.

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“So Father, I thank You for every person who came here tonight,” he prayed. “And I pray that they would just see their brother here having to do something hard. Remind them if you’re calling them to do anything hard, they do it. I thank You God for purity. I thank You for your forgiveness. Lord, you would never, ever, ever willfully lead us into any type of temptation.”

The next time you hear about the “bravery” of someone who stood with culture, remind yourself of Hulvey, who stood up to the culture, against exposing his young fans to inappropriate imagery, and for Christ. He was willing to lose a big overseas booking, but he stood for what was more important than anything else.

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