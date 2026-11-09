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How Stupid Is the Left for Taking the Bait Again?

Matt Margolis Follow @mattmargolis
Nov 09, 2026 8:59 AM
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How Stupid Is the Left for Taking the Bait Again?
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

When President Donald Trump offered UFC CEO Dana White the vacant White House press secretary job on Saturday, the left freaked out, as you probably assumed they would.

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Most of us saw the post for exactly what it was. Trump was trolling the left, and he barely bothered to hide it. In a Truth Social post, he hailed "the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior," and then rolled out a support staff that looked more like a pay-per-view fight card than a communications shop.

"I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris [Harrison]," Trump wrote. "We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!"

The man named a lineup of champion fighters as press aides, and many still took it at face value.

White, who spent the weekend in the UK, happily played along. "I've got a lot of jobs already," he joked. 

He then posted a photo of himself standing in the White House press room with the caption "On to the next chapter." CNN reported later that White had turned the job down.

Trump kept the gag rolling Sunday morning. He posted an AI-generated cartoon in the style of Family Guy, showing White running the briefing room and unleashing his fighters on reporters whose questions he didn't like. The press room ends up in flames, and cartoon White turns to Trump and calls it "Fiery…but mostly peaceful."

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The cartoon also revived a line from UFC winner Josh Hokit at the June 14 UFC Freedom 250 event, held at the White House on Trump's 80th birthday. "Michelle Obama is a man, am I right America?" Hokit said at the time, a line Deadline called racist for some stupid reason. The outrage machine clearly hasn't recovered from that night, and Trump knows it.

By Sunday evening, Trump finally let the air out of the balloon.

Speaking with reporters on the tarmac in Washington after a weekend in Florida, he faced a direct question about whether he meant it. "Well, if you looked at it, you saw the assistants I put," Trump said in remarks captured by C-SPAN. "I posted the greatest wrestlers and UFC fighters in the world, right?"

ICYMI: Democrats Told Trump to 'Lawyer Up.' He Just Flipped the Script on Them. 

"I will tell you, I was only kidding, but Dana loves the idea, and there's only one Dana, he's great, I don't know," he continued. "He would be, you wouldn't mess around with him so much."

Trump insisted the roster gave the whole thing away. "Of course I was kidding, and you could see that because I put all of the great fighters as his assistants, that they're all gonna come with him, but, it was just a little fun, but Dana is actually coming," he said.

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White will indeed visit the White House on Monday, since he'll already be in Washington on other business. "That was an example of something where I was kidding," Trump added. "And then people said, you know, that's actually a pretty good idea." He didn't say who those people were.

Every single time Trump tosses out the bait, they bite, and the rest of the country gets to laugh at the people who forgot how to take a joke a long time ago.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | TRUTH SOCIAL | WHITE HOUSE

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