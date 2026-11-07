Well, This Got Awkward Fast: She's Known for Years.

The rumors were rattling around the bowels of The Royals subreddits, and they sounded completely implausible. There wasn’t much evidence discussed, just a lot of pervy speculation. The half-brother of Meghan Markle, the onetime princess, who was demoted to duchess when she decided she didn’t want to work so hard, got in touch with her to break the news that their dad possessed pervy stuff pertaining to kids at his home in the Philippines.

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The story began percolating in October as Thomas Markle Jr. began circulating the information to the police about what he’d found on his dad’s devices in his home in the Philippines. The two had moved from Mexico to the Philippines in 2025. They lived a couple of doors away from each other in Cebu. When his partner needed a cellphone, he remembered that when they packed to leave Mexico, his dad had a bunch of old cellphones in a bag, and he went to his dad’s place to see if he could find them.

A reporter with The Sun traveled there to get the exclusive story, confirming that Markle Sr., who was now in a physical rehab facility in Florida, had much more material on his phones and other electronics in his home. They were turned over to local police, and the FBI was alerted.

“I almost threw the damned phone away because I couldn’t believe what I was looking at,” he told The Sun.

“The most horrific ... a very young Asian girl—couldn’t have been more than ten years old—of doing horrific sexual acts. I almost threw up on the spot and I was in shock and I was shaking,” he said. In a box at his dad’s place, he found 35mm negatives in a book of his dad having sex with a little child.

“And my mind began to wander. All the locked rooms in the houses we’d lived in; the padlocked rooms. Every place we’d ever lived he always had locked doors,” Markle Jr. said.

But he also knew he’d be in trouble if he didn’t report the child sexual abuse material (CSAM) images. His first phone call, he says, was to the FBI in the U.S. and his second phone call was to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He was told to call the police where his dad “was now residing,” which apparently was Pennsylvania, where he said they sat on the information for a long time.

Meghan blew up the story when she issued a statement saying she was “deeply distressed” over the discovery of materials showing her dad with children. She immediately added, “my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.” She’ll want to workshop that statement again, but her heart was in the right place—not something one can say about Yoko Sussex very often.

And now, so serious are these allegations that, as Catherine reported in Meghan Markle’s Estranged Father Arrested for Alleged Child Abuse Material, the former Hollywood filmmaker has been arrested and accused of being a kid diddler with “hundreds, if not thousands,” of CSAM images in his possession. Boxes, hard drives, photos.

Thing is, none of this came as a shock to Meghan Markle.

It turns out that she had been aware of allegations against her dad since 2018. That’s the year she and Harry were hitched in their royal wedding. You may recall the kerfuffle about Thomas Markle failing to make it to the shindig. His health concerns, etc. But in reality, People magazine reported this week that Meghan found out that “the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection” department received a letter of complaint about her father and they “shared it with me” in 2018.

Meghan added, “I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them.” “I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families,” she said in the statement. “Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children.”

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But if the Brits were investigating Markle Sr., they dropped it. They issued a statement in the past few days saying, “We are aware of media reports that officers from the Met’s Royalty and Specialist Protection Command were involved in the passing on of a letter in 2018,” the magazine reported. And then the Met Police told the magazine that they are not currently investigating “a man in his 80s who resides outside the U.K.”

I speculate that showing the letter to Meghan was probably something of a defensive briefing for her with a warning that if dad showed up in the U.K. for the nuptials, something bad might happen to him, such as getting arrested. Dad didn’t show up.

The Sun reports that Meghan sent her dad a letter in 2025 telling him that he would never see his grandchildren and that she knew all about the allegations against him.

She knew.

“I’ve been defending the wrong person. I don’t even know this man,” Markle Jr. told The Sun.

He asked for Meghan’s forgiveness and said, “I now know exactly why you don’t talk to him any more and why you won’t let him meet Harry or his grandchildren.”

Markle Sr. says the stories are “sick lies.”

If he’s found guilty of the child pornography possession charges filed so far against him in the Central District of California, Meghan Markle’s 82-year-old dad will go away for 20 years. But then again the FBI may not yet know the total number of images in all those boxes, hard drives, and thumb drives.

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We don’t know when or if the old sicko stopped his attacks, but one wonders how many young girls would have been spared if someone had spoken up much earlier.

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