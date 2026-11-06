'We Need to Stop Giving Birth' to Boys: Special Ed Teacher in Maryland Molding Future Crazies

One thing that the radical left's smashing victories in Tuesday's election are already giving us is the acknowledgment that the gloves are off and from here on out, it's a bare-knuckle brawl for the forces of civilization and normalcy.

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Dana Zentgraf, a special education teacher at Clopper Mill Elementary School in Montgomery County, Md., is beyond hope, beyond help, and beyond belief. She's demanding that all women stop giving birth to baby boys "because America's 'patriarchal hell' means they're all 'menace[s] to society,'" according to a Washington Free Beacon investigation.

"It's your son too. It's all of them," Zentgraf wrote in an October 27 Facebook post under her online name, "Da Graf. "They are all menace[s] to society and we need to stop giving birth to them."

Zentgraf wrote that post before the election. But the amazing thing is that her employer has made no statement or shown any disapproval. The Montgomery County school system has said nothing.

She was even more unbalanced on October 24.

"If I was in my reproduction era, I would have one of those early blood tests to see if the fetus is a boy or a girl and I would abort it if it was a boy. I don't want to give birth to my own oppressor and I feel like the only way out of this patriarchal hell is for there to be less men on this earth. I think we should start aborting male fetuses (or not having kids at all right now) and put an end to female oppression once and for all."

The Da Graf account has since been deleted, no doubt after bad behavior from her numerous opponents. No one likes to have their children threatened, boy or girl.

Washington Free Beacon:

The comments are particularly shocking for someone tasked with nurturing young boys. Zentgraf is a special education teacher at Clopper Mill Elementary School, a part of the Montgomery County Public Schools district, a district directory reviewed by the Free Beacon shows. There, she is tasked with instructing students with learning, mental, emotional, or physical disabilities. Far-left activism is commonplace in the district. In 2020, it spent more than $450,000 on an "anti-racist audit" intended to create "equitable outcomes for every student's academic and social-emotional well-being." Years later, in 2023, it limited access for parents at a board meeting discussing a policy barring parents from opting their children out of lessons on gender identity and sexuality. Zentgraf previously posted to Facebook using her full name, including in the comment section of Montgomery County Public Schools' official page. She now goes by "Da Graf," and her profile photo shows a Palestinian flag emblazoned over a child. She appears to have deleted her account after the Free Beacon reached out for comment.

Zentgraf is a 100%, dyed-in-the-wool, certified man-hater (is it any wonder?).

On October 18, she posted, "Upon meeting another woman, I will almost immediately find a way to say something mean about a man or men in general to figure out whether or not she's a safe person to be myself around. … The last thing I need in my life is a male centered woman."

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She also hates "AMERIKKKA" and has called for the violent overthrow of the government.

"You think voting is the only answer; I think overthrowing the government is the only answer," Zentgraf wrote October 30. "We are too [sic] very different people."

Zentgraf has also compared circumcision in the United States to female genital mutilation in countries like Somalia. The archaic custom, which occurs in parts of the Middle East and Africa, is done to discourage sex outside of marriage and causes numerous medical problems such as excessive bleeding, infections, difficulty passing urine, and sometimes death. "If you have your son circumcised, you’re no different from a mother in Somalia who allows her daughter to undergo [female genital mutilation] because she believes it will make her more 'marriageable,'" Zentgraf wrote on Oct. 23. "You don't get to condemn genital mutilation in one breath and defend it in the next just because the child being cut is your son instead of someone else's daughter in a brown country."

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It's very possible that she posted some of this poison to get attention. If so, she should probably find an alternative way to do that. Perhaps she should try crapping in her pants, as a two-year-old does to force mommy to pay attention to her.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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