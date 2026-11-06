Marco Speaks: Are the Resignation Rumors True?

We've been speculating for well over a year about what will happen in 2028 when it comes to the GOP nominee for the presidency. The race usually comes down to Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, though Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seems to be rising in popularity, especially after his state was pretty much the only big success story for the Republicans on Election Day earlier this week.

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Now that we've gotten those ugly midterms out of the way, the topic has become a much bigger one. Almost immediately, rumors that Donald Trump was going to fire Rubio as some sort of fall guy (which made no sense) or that Rubio was going to resign to distance himself from Trump for 2028 (which made a little more sense) were rampant.

On Thursday morning, The Independent reported that Rubio was on "resignation watch." Of course, it was all from anonymous sources. The authors claimed he wanted to distinguish himself from Vance and separate himself from some of Trump's more unpopular policies, like the War in Iran.

Bloomberg also reported, in a so-called "exclusive," that Rubio was weighing his options and had spoken to White House officials about stepping down from his roles as national security advisor and secretary of state, but that the White House begged him to reconsider.

Both the White House and State Department have denied all of this, and Assistant Secretary of State Dylan Johnson even went as far as to call it "fake news" and "totally made up" on social media.

Fake news. Totally made up. — Dylan Johnson (@ASDylanJohnson) November 5, 2026

On Thursday evening, the New York Times published an interview with Rubio, in which he confirmed himself that it was all made up and that he planned to stay with the Trump administration until January 2029. When asked specifically if he plans to run for president in 2028, he replied, "I literally will not talk about 2028 anymore. I just won’t do it."

In the same New York Times interview, Rubio also talked about Venezuela, laying out what needs to be done before free and fair elections can be held and stating that "ideally," the country will hold those elections in 2027. Those steps include a new Supreme Court for the country, along with a new National Electoral Council, a process that should begin quite soon.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Rubio also continued sanctioning the Cuban regime's foreign military support and illicit revenue networks. "The Trump Administration will not stand by while the Cuban regime funnels the island’s resources to its military elite, while regime insiders and their family members profit from opaque offshore networks, and while Cuba continues to serve as a staging ground for a global coalition of hostile anti-American actors to threaten, spy on, and plot against the United States and its interests," he said.

I point Cuba and Venezuela out because I can't imagine Rubio walking away from either project right now. He's been working toward a free Cuba and Venezuela since his early days as a Florida senator. They're passion projects. They're personal. He owns them. They will be his legacy. They're also politically useful if he does choose to run for a higher office in 2028 or beyond. I just can't see him abandoning them when we've made more progress over the past year than any other administration ever has. If he did, it wouldn't be a great look, and I think he would disappoint a large percentage of the Hispanic vote that the GOP so desperately needs.

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Of course, no one but Rubio knows what his plans are for 2028, but stepping away from his role now would be a huge mistake.

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