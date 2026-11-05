This Is How Pelosi Ends: Not With a Bang But With a Weirdo

Retiring two-time former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) once bestrode national and California politics like a colossus, if a frequently tipsy one. This isn't an obit, political or otherwise, but before we get to today's big news, you have to feel it deep in your bones what a presence the San Francisco congresscritter once was.

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A blessing from Pelosi could take a Bay Area Democrat without much talent or charisma — I'm looking at you, Adam Schiff and Chris Van Hollen — and give them a real place on the national stage.

Pelosi was also one of the most wickedly effective House Speakers in history. She knew how to count the votes and twist the arms, and she knew where all the bodies were buried. Hell, she probably helped dig some of the shallow graves.

And Another Thing: One exception was Kamala Harris. Pelosi blessed her opponent, Terence Hallinan, in the 2003 San Francisco district attorney race, but Harris prevailed thanks in no small part to patronage from Willie Brown.

Mostly, Pelosi knew how to use the law to enrich herself. She entered Congress in 1987 with a net worth estimated at a little under $3 million, including stocks valued at $610,000 to $785,000. Her stock portfolio — managed by her husband and alleged rough trade fan, Paul — generated a return of about 16,930% during her four decades in the House, while the Dow returned roughly 2,300% over the same period.

It's good to be the queen.

When she and Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nev.) were busy assembling Obamacare like a Frankenstein creature, I always pictured her with two cellphones at the ready. One phone had Reid and Barack Obama on speed dial, and on the other one, her stockbroker.

Pelosi really was that shameless — and why not? It isn't like she would ever be held to account. She simply wielded too much money and power to be stopped. Besides, she was looked on in Congress as a role model, not a felon.

My, how the might have fallen. Ish.

She served her last two terms as a backbencher, likely trying desperately behind the scenes trying to make something out of her hand-picked successor, House Minority Leader (and next Speaker) Hakeem Jeffries.

Her last act, more or less, was trying to anoint San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Connie Chan as her successor representing California's 11th district in congress.

But oh dear God.

Chan conceded the race yesterday to fellow — if that's the word — Democrat Scott Weiner, a state senator best known for...

...how do I put this?

As a former San Francisco resident, I can tell you that Weiner is the kind of guy you'd expect to see wearing minimalist black leather attire at some Castro St. pride parade, not walking the halls of Congress. And as a state legislator...

...well, he's perhaps best known for stuff like this:

CA Sen. Scott Weiner just voted down a bill to ban registered sx offenders from office He calls them "minor crimes" https://t.co/eMpC9J2869 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 1, 2026

"Minor crimes?" Yeesh, phrasing.

I looked at Weiner — phrasing! — back in June, and here's the gist of his legislative record in San Francisco:

AB 957: Penalizes parents who don't affirm a child’s trans identity

SB 107: Removes an out-of-state child from their parents if they travel to California to obtain a gender transition

SB 145: Reduced penalty for offenders who sodomize children as young as 14

SB 866: Allows kids to consent to medical decisions without parents

SB 239: Reduces penalty for deliberately spreading AIDS

SB 132: Requires prisons to put males in female prisons if they claim to feel like a woman

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Pelosi is at least nominally Catholic — no wonder she didn't want Weiner winning her seat.

But neither Pelosi's money nor influence were up to the task of saving San Francisco voters from themselves.

So let me present the next congresscritter from CA-11, Rep.-Elect Scott Weiner.

WELCOME TO CONGRESS! https://t.co/ZygVdSOTCm https://t.co/Kuj7poq8EI — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) November 5, 2026

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