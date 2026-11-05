The Morning Briefing: After the Blue Wave, Ron DeSantis Has Entered the 2028 GOP Chat

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Osbelduwysk felt that his ayahuasca/Spam reimagining of the classic puff pastry gave him the right to be a bit braggadocious at the monthly Parcheesi socials.

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We're going to be picking through the reeking debris from Tuesday night for a long time. I was going at it from every angle that I could on Wednesday. I'm letting some things stew before I flesh them out in columns, mostly to make sure that they're not nonsensical hot takes.

Although he is the focus of my latest column, I'm going to try and avoid writing about Abdul El-Sayed at least until January. The Motor City Muslim will be plenty awful once he's in office, I don't need to spend the holidays chronicling every stupid thing he says or does.

After the kind of shellacking that the GOP took in this one, everything has to be on the table when considering the best way to move forward.

Florida was the one real bright spot for Republicans on Election Night. That may have changed to the conversation about 2028 a little bit. This is from my HotAir colleague David Strom:

However, the 2028 election IS something we can affect, and until last night everybody was talking about an epic battle between J.D. Vance and Marco Rubio, but after last night a third name has resurfaced: Ron DeSantis. I didn't just make that up because he was my favorite in 2024. The chatter isn't just on X, either. People are putting their money where their mouth is, for whatever that is worth these days. In the betting markets, J.D. Vance's numbers dropped, and Marco's have remained stable today, but Ron DeSantis jumped from nowhere to 15 percent in just a few hours.

I'm a big DeSantis fan, but honestly hadn't thought about him much for 2028. He does make the Republicans' "embarrassment of riches" situation even more interesting. As I told my colleagues the other day on Slack, I am forever grateful to DeSantis for turning the biggest pain in the a** presidential swing state into a Republican stronghold.

That is even more important now that the Texas GOP has found a way to maybe transform the Lone Star State into a swing state almost overnight. Pondering Texas's electoral votes going to the Democrats is straight-up nightmare fuel.

DeSantis pulled no punches in his criticism of the GOP in remarks about Tuesday night. David has the video of that in his post. It is DeSantis at his no B.S. best.

While I do think that DeSantis spices up the 2028 Republican presidential nomination possibilities, I remember how awful he was during the 2024 primaries. In his role as governor, DeSantis is a stone-cold assassin when dealing with the hostile media.

When he was campaigning for the nomination in 2024, he looked like he'd never been in front of television lights before. That might have been the fault of his consultants. He seemed less extemporaneous and overly-produced. His ability to clearly make the case to MSM idiots about his accomplishments, which was usually brilliant, suddenly vanished.

DeSantis won't be governor anymore if he runs again. Another possible explanation for his stiff performance in 2024 is that he was distracted by being the chief executive of the third most populous state in the country.

Whether DeSantis is even thinking of running again in 2028 is unclear. If he doesn't, I hope he remains an active elder statesman in GOP politics. The party is going to need that red state mojo of his.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

The post-election Mailbag is absolutely bursting, but I can only get to a few. Long story, mostly racism and Bush tax cuts. We begin with this one from our friend HBW in Texas:

Most Munificent One, Inquiring minds want to know. Where does The Sine Qua Non Sequitur get the funds for all of these trips to exotic locals for interesting and outlandish excursions, hhmmm?!?!?! As always, keep up the good work and funny words. Your Most Humble and Obedient Reader,



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Excellent question. All SQNS travel is funded by an endowment that was created by a curiously wealthy group of mosaic enthusiasts in the 1940s.

OG FOTB Brice writes:

Gee... Guam as a bellwether sure didn't age well. That said... while I'm disappointed I'm not surprised. The reason Republicans got slaughtered is the same reason Biden torched Democrats 2024, Obama got slaughtered 2010 and 2014, Bush had his rear handed to him 2006, and Clinton had his 1994 issues. It really is the economy and people vote how they feel. Trump dragged a war on that people perceived as the sole cause of inflation and voted for a party that wants to get rid of fossil fuels altogether. Republicans offered no legislative solutions and Democrats didn't either... but the party in charge gets the blame. But the sun still came up this morning and we're now the resistance.

Fun fact: Kevin Downey Jr. and I did a couple of gigs for the troops in Guam several years ago. LOVED the place. Just up the street from our hotel was a strip mall that had a gun range and a topless bar next door to each other. Both were open until 4:30 AM. That told us all we needed to know about Guam. I've been the resistance a lot, I just hope this isn't an extended run.

This is from FOTB Sharon P:

OK, how does one who considers oneself sane come to grips with the results of this insane debacle of an election cycle? Is God saying, "To hell with it! Your choice, America, deal with it!" Stephen, dust off a copy of Dylan's "Slow Train" and tell us if it should become an anthem for the revival that must happen soon! A reminder to all the 'socialists' gloating today 'Pride cometh before the fall!'

I don't think that the good Lord is done with the U.S. just yet. I wrote a column on Tuesday afternoon that piggybacked on things I'd written here in the Briefing about why we shouldn't panic. My post-election "anthem" for the moment is in the "Kabana Comedy/Tunes" section today. Also, I would like to clear something up that you said in your other email, and I don't think that you're the only one who's confused about this. I am not a "former Michigander." I'm from Tucson, and quite proud to have been spawned in this desert. I've spent most of my life here and in Los Angeles. Never lived in Michigan. I don't do places that don't have mountains. And I think the seasons are overrated.

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I felt it important to get that out of my system.

We'll finish with this from our friend Sheryl in Georgia:

Well, I successfully avoided coverage up until 1030 pm ET by virtue of reading American Warlord in one sitting and then catching some pro wrestling. Oddly, the combo of those two seems a fitting metaphor for our politics at present. Hoping the ammo prices don't go crazy overnight. (I kid!... maybe). Mid week cheers to you!

As I was wrapping up the MB after the live blog the other night I decided that more of my discretionary spending would be allocated to ammo purchases. My virtual shopping cart runneth over. Cheers to you too!

Thanks everyone. There were some long, thoughtful emails that I couldn't respond to. Just know that we're in this together! Oh, and probably don't sniff glue.

Everything Isn't Awful

That’s not a cat.. 😅 https://t.co/s0GpRkfwzj — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 4, 2026

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The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Evening in Ukraine #artbots #kuindzhi https://t.co/36wtNlPkJT — Arkhip Kuindzhi (@artistkuindzhi) November 4, 2026

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

This song popped into my head on my morning walk Wednesday and I realized that my Blue Wave coping mechanisms were firing on all cylinders.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

11/04/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2026 In-Town Pool

Secondary TV Corr & Crew: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: HuffPost

Secondary Print: CQ Roll Call

Radio: SRN

New Media: NTD



EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing

The White House

Closed Press



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

The White House

Closed Press



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time

Oval Office

Closed Press



4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



5:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press

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