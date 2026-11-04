You Really Need to Hear This From Rush Limbaugh Right Now

When the results came in Tuesday night, conservatives across the country took a brutal gut punch. We expected Democrats to take the House, but we hoped that Republicans could hold the Senate.

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Democrats swept the 2026 midterms, and they even won races that shouldn’t have been competitive. I don’t even want to get into specifics because it makes me so angry.

I'll admit I had a hard time sleeping last night.

I've felt this way before, though. The 2020 election hit me even harder, when Joe Biden stole the election and a lot of us wondered what the next four years would bring as he took office with majorities in the House and Senate.

We got through that. We'll get through this, too.

As PJ Media managing editor Chris Queen pointed out earlier, conservatives have every right to grieve. We need to take an honest look at what went wrong and figure out what has to change, and that work can't be skipped. But grieving a loss and surrendering to it are two very different things. Nobody should walk away from this week convinced that all is lost.

Make no mistake: the fight continues.

A presidential election is coming, and there are seats to win back. The radical left hasn't slowed down, and it has only grown more extreme with each passing year. Its leaders will read Tuesday's results as a mandate to push even harder. That means our job never ends. It didn't end after 2020, and it won't end after this.

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So where do we find the strength to get back up? The best person to answer that question isn't me. It's someone who spent more than three decades on the airwaves reminding conservatives who they are and what they're fighting for.

Days after the 2020 election fiasco, callers flooded The Rush Limbaugh Show demanding to know whether Rush Limbaugh would finally tell them it was time to panic. For years, he had promised he would let his audience know when that moment arrived. On Nov. 6, 2020, he gave them his answer.

"Yes, I've told you that I'll tell you when it's time to panic," Limbaugh said. "I've said over and over again that I'll tell you when it's time to panic. It isn't time to panic because I'm never gonna panic. I'm never gonna give up. So, no, it's not time to panic. It's not time to run away. It's not time to walk away. It's never gonna be time to run away or walk away from the country."

He didn't stop there.

"I'm never gonna run away from the United States of America. I may die, but I'm not gonna run away from the United States of America," he continued. "I'm not gonna give up. I am not gonna tell you to give up. I'm not gonna tell you to walk away. I'm not gonna tell you it's time to panic. You can keep asking if you want, but I'm always gonna tell you no."

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Then Limbaugh explained why.

"Even though I've told you I'll tell you when it's time to panic, it's never gonna be time to panic. You know why? Panic never accomplished anything," he said. "So, if you're thinking that we've gotten to a point where even I might tell you that we've reached the last straw, no way. Never, ever. Not gonna happen, folks. Not as long as I'm drawing a breath."

You need to hear this from Rush Limbaugh. https://t.co/HtmchWGNqi — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) November 4, 2026

Limbaugh delivered those words while battling the cancer that would take his life just a few months later. He knew his time was short, and he still spent it telling his listeners to stand firm.

His message was clear: never give up.

Elections come and go, and every side takes its losses. The cause only dies when the people who believe in it decide to quit, and conservatives have never been a people who quit.

So pick yourself up, learn the hard lessons, and get back to work. Keep fighting for this nation, and keep fighting for Rush. May he rest in peace.

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