Pure Evil: Leftist Women Chant 'Abortion Is So Back, Baby' on Video

After the Democrats won many of the seats in the midterm elections yesterday, from Georgia to Texas to North Carolina, and some states in our country, which include Virginia, Nevada, and Missouri, won pro-abortion policies, one of the first things the Facebook group Women in America decided to do was publicly post a video to chant in celebration, full of energy and enthusiasm, "Abortion is so back, baby!"

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Here is the video:

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As expected, this despicable video drew massive backlash from many figures.

Tommy Robinson called it "Pure Evil."

Ryan Fournier, the acting national chairman of Students for Trump, denounced these "radical liberals" for openly celebrating on video about this abortion win. Fournier points out the irony that the same types of people who call the MAGA movement dangerous simultaneously celebrate being able to murder their own children. He then calls to: "Stand up for LIFE!"

X account Defiant L's showed the hidden message behind chanting "Abortion is so back baby!" to, "We get to murder again yaay."

X account Martyupnorth®- Unacceptable Fact Checker pointed out:

Total fertility rate is less than 1.5. Immigration is at unsustainable levels.

I don't think these young ladies fully appreciate what the future holds for them.

Good luck.

2.1 is the replacement-level fertility rate, and anything below it will lead to population collapse in the West because we cannot repopulate the next generation fast enough without the help of migration.

X account Chief Njoku also pointed out this: "They abort their babies, while the radicals continue to procreate in millions. Systematically making themselves the minority and still being happy about it."

As an X account user, Non-Suicidally Empathetic posted a meme to illustrate that the death of Western civilization has been enabled by Western feminists:

@IfindRetards “Let’s kill our kids!” https://t.co/yIwJwxSunM — Non-Suicidally Empathetic (@EmpathyExtremes) November 4, 2026

The enthusiasm for abortion is only one of the major factors in this third-wave feminism leading to the death of Western civilization. There also exist within this toxic third-wave feminism all other major problems, like sex-positivity, gender fluidity, and extreme hookup culture.

Is the Women in America group intending this to be a flex? To flex and show that you now have more ability to murder your own children? How evil! I think it just shows you have no concept of individual responsibility for your actions and you do things without thinking about the consequences.

The Democratic Party has now left its former position when Bill Clinton was president: “safe, legal, and rare” to this vile enthusiasm for murdering your own children. Even though I strongly disagree with Clinton on this position, it was at the very least more moderate relative to the Democratic Party's stance on abortion today.

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How did we teach and brainwash the women in our own country to adopt and love this type of horrendous thinking, and be so happy about it?

Perhaps there is a deeper structural underpinning that is causing this. People happy in their own lives almost never rejoice at the thought of intentionally murdering other people, especially innocent, defenseless children who share your DNA and are yours. What went wrong?

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