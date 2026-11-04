Iran Threatens to Assassinate Bessent, Hit European Military Bases

Feeling confident and smug after the results of the American midterm election, Iranian terrorists are threatening to assassinate Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and to rain missiles down on Europe. It is long past time for Donald Trump to obliterate these pigs once and for all.

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The Iranian Fars News Agency labeled Bessent "Captain Corruptor" and claimed that "if corruption and depravity were superpowers, Scott Bessent, alongside Trump, could be a superhero." Ironic from a regime always torturing, imprisoning, and murdering its own people while sabotaging foreign nations and sponsoring terrorism, but the Iranian regime is always thoroughly hypocritical.

The video makes a series of extreme accusations against Bessent, not only condemning his homosexuality but accusing him of pimping kids to Jeffrey Epstein and illegal business practices before an "unholy war" on Iran. Remember that jihad means "holy war," so this is justification for jihad on America. "Captain Corruptor has booked himself a first class ticket to Hell and his ride will soon arrive at his door," the video threatens, warning that Bessent and his "husband" John cannot hide from the deadly alleged justice of the "Yahya Movement" which will track them to their homes. A Grim Reaper is shown coming for Bessent.

Iranian Video Threatens U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and His Husband; Accuses Him of Tax Evasion and “Depravity” in His Private Life; Warns That He Has Booked a “First-Class Ticket to Hell” for Bringing His “Unholy War” to Iran; Threatens to Kill Him in NYC or South Carolina — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 3, 2026

There's also an Iranian military analyst on state TV asserting the regime can strike Eastern Europe and hopes to develop missiles to strike Western Europe and North Africa — especially UK and German bases that allow Americans to use their facilities. Remember, an Iranian proxy already tried to attack a UK base that U.S. pilots used for setting off to bomb Iran.

Iranian Military Analyst Mohammad Taheri: Iran’s Missiles Can Already Reach Most of Eastern Europe; Extending Their Range to 4,000 Km Would Put Most of Europe and North Africa within Their Reach; Iran May Target European Military Bases If War Breaks Out https://t.co/ZGsiYazB2z — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 4, 2026

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The ayatollahs will never stop trying to bring death to America, and voters don't seem to understand that at all. It is true that frustration at the length of the Iran operation did contribute to the Democrat wins in the midterms. I emphasize “length” because, if the Trump administration and Israel had promptly eliminated all the top Iranian leaders as originally planned, I don’t think it would have been an issue: no extended stalemate would have sent gas prices skyrocketing. It is undeniable that the Iranian regime has an unending and existential hatred for America, that it has likely meddled in our elections and quite possibly interfered with this year’s election, that it continues to kill Americans around the world, and that it has plants in America. Therefore, no matter what JD Vance says, we cannot afford to ignore the mullahs.

Iranian State TV Displays “Trump in a Cage” Exhibition in Tehran: He Built This Cage for Himself https://t.co/wt3MQGi9Wz — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 3, 2026

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The Tehran terrorists urged Americans to vote Democrat, and now the supreme leader is claiming, “The process of the US's collapse has accelerated.” Tehran already has a €50 million price on Trump‘s head, and now it is threatening to assassinate Bessent and his “husband.” This is precisely why it is so dangerous to allow deals with and influence from Islamic dictatorships like Iran, Somalia, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. These people want to transform our country, imposing their ideology on us. And the fact that terrorists are celebrating Democrat victories tells us exactly which side the Democrats are on. They are on the side of foreign tyrants who hate America.