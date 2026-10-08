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Iranian Regime Executes Groom Right After Prison Wedding in Political Murder

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 08, 2026 6:45 PM
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Iranian Regime Executes Groom Right After Prison Wedding in Political Murder
AP Photo/The Salvation Army, Salvation Army Lt. Michael Harper, File

The genocidal Iranian regime hanged a young freedom protester hours after his fiancée said her vows to him over the phone. And yet all the disgusting Westerners who never stop screaming about Palestinians could not care less.

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The Tehran terrorists will never make peace with America, and they will never stop killing their own people who oppose Islamic theocracy. At the beginning of this year, the initial regime crackdown on freedom protests resulted in over 50,000 Persians killed. Since then, there have been periodic crackdowns and multiple executions. The New York Post highlighted one particularly tragic story out of the thousands of tragedies in Iran this year.

The Iranian regime arrested 25-year-old Alireza Sepahi and 22-year-old Mahshad Keshani for protesting the evil government. Sepahi’s original execution went on hold after he suffered a heart attack, according to the Post — apparently the murderous mullahs wanted him in good health for his death. Before his execution Monday, Keshani — who is also in prison — begged for an informal “wedding” over the phone.

The two lovers were joined by their fathers over the phone inside the Isfahan prison… Amirsalar Davoudi, a rights lawyer in Tehran, helped officiate the wedding on Monday as he read the couple’s vows for their fathers to bless, with Keshani’s family only able to offer a copy of the Quran, a saffron rock candy and single red rose as dowry… Hours after the wedding, Sepahi was hanged at Isfahan’s Shahid Alikhani Square, the site of one of the largest protests against the Islamic republic in January.

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“It was Mahshad’s idea,” Davoudi explained. “Even now, I wonder how one young woman can possess such courage.” He expressed his struggle to deal with this horrific situation. “The regime is taking revenge on innocent young people for the humiliation it has suffered internationally.”

Read Also: Hegseth: Fort Hood Terrorist’s Execution to Be Public

Sepahi’s cousin also died in an execution at the same square. The regime tortured a group of men into false confessions related to the deaths of Iranian terrorist guards and then hanged the men. The regime finally allowed Sepahi’s family to visit him just before the execution.

That was when Keshani had the idea for the exchange of vows. “Mr. Davoudi, I love Alireza,”she told the lawyer as she begged for his help. Davoudi was able to visit Sepahi in prison to ask him about the phone “wedding,” and the doomed young man broke down. “Alireza was crying, and something deeply painful and beautiful happened. Even the prison officers began to cry,” Davoudi recalled.

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But the regime terrorists who ordered the bridegroom’s execution had no such relenting. They not only hanged the young man, they refused to let his family bury the body in their hometown.

When I was in high school, I read a poem about Irish freedom fighter Joseph Plunkett, who married his beloved Grace Gifford in prison on the morning of his execution by the British. It made a great impression upon me at the time, and yet this modern story is almost even worse. In the Irish story, the doomed couple were actually in the same room or cell together, whereas in the case of the Iranian couple, they never even got to see each other as part of the “wedding.” 

Irishmen remember Grace Gifford as a heroine for choosing to marry her doomed bridegroom in spite of the fact that doing so would bring her no material benefit but rather an increase of danger and pain. I think that Mahshad Keshani deserves the same honor. She could not free Sepahi or die with him, but she did the most she possibly could to demonstrate for him a love stronger than death.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and Islamism, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its enemies. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI | IRAN | ISLAM | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | TERRORISM

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