St. George Floyd of Minneapolis (PBUH) is no stranger to artistic commemoration. The martyr to police non-brutality and recreational drug abuse even today provides comfort to millions of deluded lefties as the subject of prayer candles, murals, a 700-pound bronze statue in Newark, a life-size bronze in Houston titled “A Conversation with George,” and of course, the occasional fiery but mostly peaceful riot.

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Next up: George Floyd: The Musical, coming soon to off-off-off-off-off-off-off Broadway. By which I mean New Jersey. It's from the producers of Holocaust! and Something Funny Happened on the Way to the Western Front.

I kid, I kid — nobody ever made a musical about the Holocaust or World War I. That I'm aware of. But George Floyd: The Musical is real, and you won't believe this next bit. It's the brainchild of Busted Broadway, the West Milford, N.J., record label that previously recorded songs for imaginary productions like Human Centipede: The Musical and Genghis Khan: The Musical.

I swear I didn't make those up. I also imagine that if they ever did try to stage these shows, the costume designer for Human Centipede would wake up after opening night at Arkham Asylum.

Naturally, people are outraged that anyone would have any fun at all (during a genocide!) with the memory of St. George Floyd. Because that's what we do now instead of enjoying our nice things.

So here's what happened.

Busted Broadway — and they get no points for timeliness from me — recently decided to work their satirical magic on Floyd's 2020 police custody death. So the company took out a casting call last week on Playbill Jobs seeking singers and rappers "willing to engage with provocative subject matter," and warning that if performers are "uncomfortable performing offensive material, we ask that you do not submit for this project."

The Playbill Jobs posting got pulled so quickly that heads spun faster than an entire troupe of coked-up Bob Fosse dancers.

“Our George Floyd the Musical is NOT making light of, condoning, or mocking the horrific 2020 murder of George Floyd,” the company said on X after all the expected panties got tied in all the correct knots. “It’s a satire on the CULTURE, rather than the person.”

You know, just like I did in the first two paragraphs of this column.

Let's take a look at the not-so-funny reactions that got Busted's casting call canceled.

And Another Thing: Forgive me for getting momentarily serious, but Derek Chauvin's conviction for Floyd's drug-induced heart attack was such a gross miscarriage of justice that even I have trouble joking about it. But I like trouble, and get over it quickly. You're welcome, America.

According to People, "The controversy drew swift condemnation from performers including Viola Davis, Rachel Zegler, and Donna Murphy," and I think all of us here at PJ Media are shocked to learn that anybody still cares what Zegler thinks. Many performers "expressed disbelief that a musical inspired by Floyd’s death was being developed."

Singer and political activist (naturally) Malynda Hale called the casting notice “outrageously disrespectful,” and asked on her Instagram, “I’m usually not speechless, but this is what we’re doing in 2026?”

I know, right? George Floyd: The Musical would have been much funnier five or six years ago.

Davis replied in Hale's comments section: “I mean……WHAAT??!!! I would’ve lived to have been in the room when this one was pitched!”

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Murphy called it “DISGUSTING & DISTURBING” and “completely horrendous & offensive," despite never having heard the songs or even read the lyrics.

"Never judge a show by its title," Busted Broadway posted to people too busy shouting to notice.

Playbill apologized, saying it'd "incorrectly approved" the listing, and promising to "do better going forward" because the company aims to "lift up this community with empathy, consideration, and respect." Just without laughter, because the theater is no place for joy.

If Playbill refunded Busted's $39.95 listing fee, I couldn't find it.

Whether any of the songs from George Floyd: The Musical turn out to be funny remains to be seen, but at least there's one small record label willing to drive its knee into the neck of political correctness.

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