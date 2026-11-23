Talk about your fast-turnaround comeback stories: Nvidia’s board voted unanimously to immediately reinstate former CEO and president Jensen Huang just 11 days after a sex-and-not-really-spying scandal forced him out.

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“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” board Chairman Harvey C. Jones said in a statement today.

“I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” Huang said in the same release. “I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment."

The decision was revealed early Monday, but it was so well-prepared that it must have been made over the weekend, or even as early as late last week.

So why the sudden turnaround?

Maybe it was Nvidia's shares tanking after his departure. Maybe it was President Donald Trump saying he "would love to see Jensen be given a second chance," adding that Huang “learned a big lesson.” and that Trump “would certainly not mind” if he was reinstated. There’s a “big group of people that would like him to return,” Trump also said.

You could include me in that last statement.

Or maybe the board looked at the potential exodus of engineering talent in Huang's wake. Tom's Hardware reported just a couple of days after Jensen's sort-of-voluntary exit that high-level robotics engineer Darrell Dai left the company over the "lack of transparency" around Huang’s exit, joining a "chorus of disgruntled staff."

“I have felt that engineers’ perspectives matter here," Dai posted about his resignation. "On this decision, I have not felt heard. That gap has been more painful than I expected.”

A company is no better than its employees, and that might be doubly true for a best-in-class engineering firm like Nvidia.

By Monday of last week, a public petition to bring Huang back surpassed 150,000 signatures.

Dai's last day was Friday. I wonder if Jensen will hire him back?

The board's move otherwise looks a little nuts. Just five days ago, interim-now-former CEO Colette Kress hosted a company-wide town hall meeting where she assured the staff, "We’ve got this," referring to the company's uncertain future without its founder, and executives were adamant that Huang was gone for good.

Then the town hall closed with a recorded version playing of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “I Won’t Back Down.”

Kress lasted about 10 days as interim CEO after the board totally backed down and acquiesced to what now feels like Jensen's inevitable return.

We might never know the full story of how and why Huang was forced out — or maybe "who" is the operative part of the formula. But as tech guy Eric S. Raymond posted last week, "The more I learn about the paucity of actual evidence against Jensen Huang, the more convinced I am becoming that pushing him out was an op by people who have evil motives and must be stopped."

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All kinds of names have been floated, none with much evidence, from Xi Jinping to rival Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

Even after all this, one final question remains burning in my mind: Where does Jensen get those leather jackets?

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