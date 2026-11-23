Kick streamer Sneako has stated that federal agents questioned him for about eight hours and took his phone and other electronic devices after he returned from Afghanistan. Why did his trip attract so much attention and controversy? Because he had spent several days livestreaming with Taliban officials, including a member of the Haqqani family.

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Sneako, whose real name is Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, arrived in Afghanistan on November 18 as part of a tour through Central Asia. Instead of merely showing viewers the country, he also decided to sit down with some of the country's prominent Taliban figures. On November 19, he interviewed Taliban Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi. He also interviewed Anas Haqqani, whose father founded the Haqqani Network and whose brother, Sirajuddin Haqqani, is a senior Taliban official.

Sneako shared on X that he had posted the interview.

SNEAKO X ANAS HAQQANI



OUT NOW ON YOUTUBE pic.twitter.com/NtJimbVCUJ — SNEAKO 🇺🇸 (@sneako) November 20, 2026

The reason this interview was so controversial is that the Haqqani Network is not just some random political group in Afghanistan. The U.S. government actually designated the Haqqani Network as a Foreign Terrorist Organization on Sept. 19, 2012. According to the U.S. State Department, the Haqqani Network has actually carried out attacks against American troops, Afghan government officials, and civilians. For example, in June 2012, the group carried out a suicide bombing at a U.S. military base in Khost, Afghanistan, killing two American soldiers and wounding more than 100 others.

Conservative activist Laura Loomer took notice and reported on this. On November 21, she said she had reported Sneako and the founders of Kick to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). She accused the streamer of promoting the Taliban and argued that his broadcasts amounted to support for terrorists.

Attention DHS and @marcorubio.



It appears that @sneako is trying to throw off authorities by returning to the US early despite saying he was spending 2 weeks traveling to Muslim countries.



I believe he is now realizing that his stream with Taliban terrorists who have been… https://t.co/eUvwHqBvK2 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 21, 2026

Loomer later claimed that federal agencies had evidence of Sneako supporting the Haqqani Network. Those accusations are Loomer’s, and currently they have not been publicly established by official investigators.

I can confirm that @HSI_HQ HSI, DHS @DHSgov and FBI @FBI are now in possession of evidence of @sneako supporting the Haqqani Network, a designated Islamic terrorist organization that serves as a militant wing for the Taliban to murder US Service members and Afghan women and… https://t.co/GArpoE13D4 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 21, 2026

Then Sneako returned to the United States. According to his own account, authorities questioned him for about three hours in Abu Dhabi and another five hours in New York. He also said his phone and other electronic devices were taken by authorities for examination. While speaking to viewers afterward on his stream, he expressed concern that agents might plant something on his phone, although he provided no evidence that this had happened. He also insisted that he had nothing to hide even if they did.

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Loomer responded with another X post sharing footage of his livestream and celebrating the questioning.

BREAKING:



Muslim Streamer @sneako is back in the US after spending time in Afghanistan this week with Islamic terrorists in the Taliban and Haqqani Network.



Upon landing in NY, just as I told you would happen after I reported Sneako to the highest levels of our government,… https://t.co/uzKS4doSBX https://t.co/z3UrMQ8nIn — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 22, 2026

So far, federal authorities have not publicly confirmed the details of Sneako's questioning or announced any criminal charges yet.

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