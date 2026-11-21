When a casual acquaintance asks for free PR advice, I usually duck the question — and not just because I’m very, very lazy. (C’mon, Dave, it’s the weekend.) It’s because I’m not smart enough.

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I mean, sure, I could probably come up with a cutesy angle or semi-clever wordplay, but the entire point of PR is to spike your specific profit model. And profit models are highly individualized; no two are exactly the same: different audiences, different brand attributes, different marketplace realities.

So if I don’t know your profit model, I’m just spewing platitudes and/or ego-lifting. (Leave me alone, Dave.)

Pro Tip: The business advice of an “expert” who didn’t take the time to learn your profit model is almost always worthless.

This is our segue to the GOP’s post-midterm reality: First came the blue wave. (And let’s be honest, a blue wave does sound nicer than a red wave. A blue wave sounds pleasant and peaceful, kinda like surfing in the South Pacific. A red wave sounds bloody and ominous, like someone was playing Mad Libs with Exodus.)

Next came the GOP waving bye-bye to their majority. For the next two years — and possibly longer — the Republicans will be playing defense in Congress.

Third came the wave of reality: 2028 will be an existential war for the future of America.

Because if the Democrats also win the White House, that’s it, folks. Statehood for Puerto Rico and D.C., citizenship for (millions of) illegals, and a packed Supreme Court.

Then, until the end of the century, the United States will be a one-party country.

Consequently, there’s been an appetite in red America for viable solutions. After all, we can’t relitigate the past. What’s done is done; the midterms are over. We’ve gotta put on our big-boy pants, man-up, figure out a new “profit model,” and win the all-important 2028 fight.

Otherwise, President Reagan’s chilling prediction will come to pass:

Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free. —Ronald Reagan

Conservative media has offered plenty of quick-take feedback. (As have Republican politicians, including the vice president.) For the most part, the quick-takes have — gasp! — perfectly coincided with each author’s biases, assumptions, and agenda.

According to JD Vance, we lost the midterms because of the Iran War, and we must “change our relationship” with Israel to win back wayward Republicans. Yet according to the National Review, we’ll bounce back with good, old-fashioned conservative governance. But according to Iran War-advocate Marc Thiessen, the problem wasn’t the war, Israel, or governance — it was the ill-fated MOU and not following through.

So everyone’s arguing for what they already believed! Even a crushing, humiliating midterm defeat somehow validated EVERYONE’S most-cherished policy arguments!

I’m sorry, but that’s not helpful. It’s CYA damage control, political posturing, and/or self-serving bloviating.

This is also why their feedback is (mostly) worthless: They’re giving “expert” advice without bothering to learn the profit model. Because, for them, the profit model is secondary. Their primary concern is promoting their personal beliefs.

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In other words, it’s spin.

But what if we took a step backward, made it less about us, and developed a 2028 war plan that actually prioritized… winning?

American politics is binary decision-making. It’s Democrat or Republican. We win by exploiting our enemy’s vulnerabilities, taking advantage of defensive gaps. Show me where your enemy is weakest, and I’ll show you where to attack.

Therefore, identifying our enemy’s three biggest weaknesses is a logical first step.

So, without any further ado:

Biggest Democratic Weakness #1: Chuck Schumer

He’s incredibly unpopular. In fact, he’s even more unpopular than President Trump. And in just a few weeks, he’ll become the least popular Dem Senate leader in history.

Schumer is the least popular Dem Senate leader among Dems in at least 40 years (i.e. longest on record). His net favorability rating has fallen 56 pts among Dems since the beginning of last year to -9 pts. Why? Dems don't think their leadership is fighting Trump enough. https://t.co/Ngai3sQv6P — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) November 17, 2026

Republicans couldn’t ask for a better adversary!

The DSA wing sees Schumer as a corrupt, corporatist, Zionist Jew who should’ve retired decades ago. They don’t trust him and don’t like him.

Furthermore, if there’s an opportunity to stab him in the back, front, and side, they’ll take it. (From the ides of March to the ire of Marx: Chuck better beware.)

The establishment Dems see him as an overaged jobber — a hapless holdover from the Biden years — but figure they don’t have anyone better. Either way, their excitement and support for Schumer is minimal.

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Meanwhile, the American people see him as a cranky, creaky, cantankerous Boomer. He’s Dead Man Walking — a rusty relic of a bygone age.

Compared to Sen. Schumer, President Trump is energetic, rosy-cheeked, and vibrant!

Takeaway: Republicans should elevate Schumer, making him the public face of the Democratic Party, and put him on the stage with Donald Trump as much as possible. Whenever the American people think of today’s Democratic Party, we want Schumer to be top-of-mind.

Biggest Democratic Weakness #2: Tension between DSA wing & “normie” libs

The blue wave masked a lot of unresolved tension within the Democratic Party, because everyone’s grinning after a victory. The donkeys’ euphoria will continue through January.

But once the 2027 legislative session begins, get ready for the wheels to fly off. (And quickly, too.)

Some policy differences can be resolved via compromise: If I think the tax rate should have a ceiling of 15% and you think it should be 17%, there’s probably somewhere we can meet in the middle.

But if you support defunding the police, abolishing prisons, criminalizing capitalism, eliminating the Senate, jailing Netanyahu, and hoisting the hammer and sickle, there’s nowhere for us to meet. It’s an unresolvable intraparty policy difference.

And those are the best ones to exploit!

Millions of Democrats tell pollsters that they favor socialism because they associate it with higher taxes on billionaires, more social services, and a better public safety net. What they call “socialism” is an idealized version of Scandinavia.

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(Even though Scandinavian countries are capitalistic, not socialistic.)

These are the “normie” libs. They recognize the value of free markets, but dislike income inequality and favor (much) more regulations.

Then, there are the honest-to-God commie revolutionaries: The DSA true-believers who love China, agree with Hasan Piker, support Hamas, and are committed to the destruction of private property.

Beginning in 2027, they’re on the same Democratic Team. They’re all card-carrying ambassadors of the Democratic brand. What one does reflects the other.

And here, the fault lines are obvious: The DNC depends on billionaires and big corporations for money, and that all vanishes if they overplay the free market-bashing. But at the same time, the party depends on grassroots socialists to win the ground game, and that all vanishes if you overemphasize the necessity of free markets.

Takeaway: Republicans must plant a capitalism vs. socialism minefield that inflames tensions, maximizes conflict, and greases the wheels for Democratic infighting. It’s the classic “divide and conquer” strategy. Not only will it keep the Dems from advancing, but it’ll make their dysfunction and incompetence part of the storyline.

We want ‘em aiming their guns at each other — and not at us.

Biggest Democratic Weakness #3: Risk of links to nutjobs, maniacs, whackaloons, and America-hating weirdos

For Democrats, the good news is that they won almost all the 2026 elections. Even when their candidate wasn’t, ahem, devoid of embarrassing defects.

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The bad news is that they won almost all the 2026 elections. Even when their candidate wasn’t, ahem, devoid of embarrassing defects.

And now, they own ‘em. Every last screwball.

How hard do you think it’d be to bait Abdul El-Sayed, James Talarico, Darializa Avila Chevalier, Claire Valdez, Melat Kiros, and the rest of the Idiot Brigade into saying something that utterly horrifies Middle America? (I’ll give you a hint: You’ll need a stopwatch to time it.) Don’t cut off their mics — give them more rope!

And keep giving them rope until they hang themselves by revealing too much.

I mean, it’s already happening — on CNN, of all places:

Rep. Adam Hamawy tells a seemingly incredulous CNN anchor that, when it comes to Iran, the United States is “making adversaries when we should be making friends.” @HamawyForNJ | @CNN https://t.co/OKjUo81QQC — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) November 10, 2026

The Trump campaign’s most effective 2024 ad was its “Trump is for us; Kamala is for they/them.” It perfectly encapsulated the Dems’ obsession with fringe gobbledygook (in this case, trans rights and the pronoun police) and utter disdain for normal, everyday Americans.

We’re still telling the same story.

Takeaway: Imagine it’s 2028, and a majority of voters have concluded, “We gave the Democrats a fair chance in the midterms, but instead of focusing on affordability or making my life better, they turned out to be crazy, left-wing maniacs — hellbent on vengeance, retribution, and goofy DSA policies. We asked for cheaper prices, not Woke II.”

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If that happens, Republicans will win big in 2028. We’ll win the presidency, the House, and chop wood in the Senate. Our republic will be saved.

This means that this is where we want to lead our audience!

And we get there by shining a spotlight on left-wing lunacy. Whether it sprouts organically or not, we want to magnify each moment.

And taken together, all three “fatal flaws” begin to inform our newly-formed war plan: Make Chuck Schumer the public face of the Democratic Party. Contrast Trump with Schumer as much as possible. Spark civil wars between DSA revolutionaries and normie libs. Get their guns facing inwards — and make their dysfunction part of the storyline. Finally, tar-and-feather the Democratic Party with the rhetorical diarrhea of the DSA.

Since we took the time to learn the profit model, we were able to offer useful, helpful advice!

(See what I mean, Dave? Now go away, it’s still the weekend.)

One Last Thing: We lost the midterms, but our fight continues. Our fight ALWAYS continues. And in many ways, our real fight is just beginning: The radical left has never been so emboldened — or their goals so ambitious.

We need your help to fight back!

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