The latest slapdown against California and Gov. Gavin Newsom reminds your humble West Coast, Messed Coast™ correspondent of that old line from Top Gun: Son, your ego is writing checks your body can't cash.

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While writing checks sounds quaint these days, I can assure you that in whatever form the expenditure of ego takes, Californians are getting disgusted with having to pay the bills. Gavin and his attorney general just lost another luxury-belief lawsuit against the feds.

Speaking of ego, the chutzpah of these Not-So-Great Train Robbers will be televised streamed.

We've got that, plus you'll see our West Coast, Messed Coast™ surf reports that are well worth watching, since this incredibly high and dangerous surf is about to wane.

And Bruno is back at Timberline. Too cute.

Let's go!





Gavin's death wish smackdown

The feds just won a permanent end to Gov. Gavin Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta's efforts to get Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers killed.

A district court judge issued a permanent injunction that shackles the duo's efforts to reveal the identities of the ICE agents by forbidding them from wearing masks and requiring them to put their identifiers prominently on their uniforms.

The mob would have tracked them down and hurt them and their families. It's how the left rolls, baby!

And Gavin and Rob know it.

It seems the only IDs that Newsom, Bonta, and pro-criminal alien nonprofits require anymore are the cops'.

The Justice Department just secured a permanent injunction against California laws that restrict federal law enforcement operations — prohibiting @CAgovernor Gavin Newsom and @AGRobBonta from enforcing restrictions on officers that threaten their safety. This is a huge win for law enforcement in California! — Attorney General Todd Blanche (@AGToddBlanche) November 19, 2026

This week's district court decision follows the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals's smackdown of Oregon for the same kind of anti-ICE laws. I wrote about it over here in West Coast, Messed Coast™: The Good Guys Finally Win One. Plaintiffs included a guy who dresses up as a chicken because … Portland.

Therefore, we can say with authority that the chickens came home to roost.

I'll be here all week. Try the veal.

Believe It: Using Its Own Voter ID Logic, California Democrats Have Made Smoothies the New 'Jim Crow'





Lawfaring the lawman

A Washington State sheriff has been successfully sued by the state Attorney General Nick Brown — for helping ICE.

Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner gave ICE agents names and information about illegal aliens in his jail. A judge said that breaks the state's sanctuary law. County officials had previously agreed to pay a $95,000 fine for breaking the law.

The Spokane Spokesman Review reported that "the collaboration" with ICE "went on for at least four years" and "the sheriff’s office released at least half a dozen people directly to Border Patrol officials from jail."

This is how upside down Washington state is.Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner runs a small rural county in eastern Washington, about 21,000 people, with Ritzville as the county seat.His crime? His office sent ICE daily lists of who was in his jail and told them when inmates would be released.Now Spokane County Judge Marla Polin says that BROKE the state's sanctuary law. Permanent injunction. His office has to rewrite its policies and retrain staff.Democrat AG Nick Brown called it a "victory."Sheriff Wagner isn't backing down. He's appealing:"I firmly believe that no law should prevent local law enforcement from working with federal authorities when doing so can help keep violent criminals off our streets and protect law-abiding residents.""This is not about politics, race, or immigration status. It is about public safety."He's right.In Washington, cooperating with ICE is now the crime.I live in a VERY screwed-up state. — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) November 18, 2026

There's far more going on here, however, than even this ridiculousness.

Washington State Democrats have been trying to get rid of independently elected sheriffs for a few years now. Now they're trying lawfare.

Democrats want county elected officials to pick the county sheriff.

I wrote about this in The Left Is Coming for Your County Sheriff. Please read that. It's frightening and, if it isn't already, it will become a part of the left's playbook around the country.





Power grab denied

Pierce County, Wash., sheriff Keith Swank's job was on the line in the November election. I write about that in the story I noted above.

Sheriff Swank wasn't running for reelection. In a breathtaking power grab, Democrats ran a measure against Swank to end his four-year term midway and impose the selection-not-election rule in Pierce County.

Nearly 70% of county voters said hell no, leave the sheriff alone.

The power grab was denied. For now.

There is only the fight, and it's not over.

Not Good: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — California Failin'





Not-so-great train robberies

No, not the bullet train robbery of California taxpayers, silly — literal train robberies

For several years, gangs of thieves have plundered trains idled in Southern California that are waiting to move on to different locales or get unloaded. Thieves have been getting to them first.

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The problem got so bad that LAPD established a Cargo Theft Task Force. Criminals were plundering idled trains, leaving slashed boxes, merchandise, and junk all over the train tracks.

LA is the 'capital of cargo theft', over 100 train containers opened daily by gangs with bolt cutters. How would you handle this? How companies like Amazon are fueling a train heist boom (UK Daily Mail - Feb 10) Along the Union Pacific trainline in downtown Los Angeles, piles of shredded Amazon boxes litter the tracks where old-school train heists are back in vogue. California cops have been left scrambling as gangs of thieves armed with bolt cutters and crowbars are clambering aboard mile-long trundling freight trains to loot expensive electronic goods, high-end clothing and jewelry. Sometimes the robbers strike while the lumbering locomotives are still moving, while others brazenly trigger the emergency brakes so that their accomplices can hack their way into the metal containers. LA is the undisputed 'capital of cargo theft' with trains ferrying goods from the major ports, but the spate of train thefts have almost doubled across the nation since 2019. The issue of mass cargo theft shot into focus almost three years ago, when a Union Pacific railway track was overrun with thousands upon thousands of ransacked delivery boxes. Stunning footage captured by NBC Los Angeles in November 2021 showed the tracks littered with cardboard as opportunistic criminals picked at the scraps - before the cameraman caught a thief in action with a pair of bolt cutters. As outrage over the thefts swept the internet - with one expecting mother in Seattle telling the outlet she was 'honestly just disgusted in human behavior' after seeing her child's car seat on the side of the tracks - photojournalist John Schrieber went to see the looting in action for himself. He shared clips to X of abandoned packages 'as far as the eye can see' from the side of a Lincoln Heights track several months after, where he noted that thieves make an effort to target products bound for people's homes as they are more valuable than bulk items such as toilet paper. But the episodes are far from isolated incidents. In 2022, Union Pacific claimed around 90 cargo containers were being illegally opened each day, and theft on its trains on the West Coast were up 160 percent that year. Compared to the year ending October 2021, the spike stood at a staggering 356 percent. In January 2022, the crisis even brought out California Governor Gavin Newsom to the tracks, where he likened the mess caused by the thefts to a shanty town, adding: 'I couldn't take it. I can't turn on the news anymore. What the hell is going on?' The year before, the FBI estimated that cargo-theft losses amounted to $1 billion - a figure it admits is an undercount, according to the New York Times. The outlet cited a supply-chain risk expert that gave their own estimate at over $50 billion lost annually, with the reasons for the crimewave primarily falling on the abundance of online shopping, and lax security on freight trains. The first reason is clear: E-commerce sales in 1998, the year the US Census Bureau began collecting data on the subject, stood at around $5 billion; the $958 billion figure today is forecast to rise to over $2.5 billion by 2027. While the need for ultra-quick deliveries has torn up the landscape of online shopping expectations, it has also reshaped how packages are transported from A to B. Notably, the seemingly secure route by sea becomes far more vulnerable as soon as packages are loaded out of California's Los Angeles and Long Beach ports. Once on the tracks, carriages are often only secured by solitary metal locks, and are typically manned by the drivers and staff who may be miles from looters down the end of the long carriages. While the mechanics and logistics of hauling tones of goods across the country lend themselves to opportune criminals, the soft-on-crime policies of Newsom and Los Angeles DA George Gascon have come under fire and been blamed for the mess. In December 2021, Union Pacific sent a letter to Gascón urging more aggressive prosecutions for cargo thieves and calling for an end to a no-bail policy for some defendants aimed at reducing overcrowding at jails during the coronavirus pandemic. 'These individuals are generally caught and released back onto the streets in less than twenty-four hours. Criminals boast to our officers that charges will be pled down to simple trespassing - which bears no serious consequence,' the letter said. In January 2022, as train car thefts swept the state, the National Review had had enough. 'This breakdown of order is happening because the bedrock of civilized society, the rule of law, has been abandoned,' the outlet's editorial board concluded. 'Never before have such arrays of riches from the world over been so invitingly there for the taking... For Los Angeles district attorney George Gascón, a paradigm exemplar of today’s progressive prosecutors, this is literally the express-track redistribution of wealth.' Union leader Edward A. Hall, national president of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, said that in his 28-years as a Union Pacific engineer he would frequently watch looters crack into trains unencumbered. He detailed to the New York Times how criminals would even use ladders to clamber up carriages, or pull trucks alongside the trains, but his only option was to call the rail police dispatcher and keep going. Once opened, the carriage doors would also remain open, leading to thousands more items pouring out of the cargo along the tracks. 'Between L.A. and Tucson is where I know a lot of theft happens,' Hall added. The safety mechanics of the freight trains also offer another route in, as thieves have also reportedly taken to cutting the air-compression brake hoses between the carriages, triggering the emergency brakes. From there, a conductor may try to locate the source of the problem, however their miles-long walk along the length of the train hardly lends itself to a quick arrest. Officials warn that the rise in online shopping is only adding to the chaos, as they are increasingly able to pinpoint more expensive cargo loads as they practice - such as identifying certain locks and tracking shipments across the Pacific. Former Union Pacific law enforcement agent Gary Rogers said he became adept at tracking the tactics used by gangs on his decades on the force, who moved with such ruthlessness they left it almost impossible for cops to catch them in the act. He told the New York Times that the most successful heists would see one daring criminal climb on board the train, before timing the emergency brakes to just the right moment to strike. 'The train would stop, and the guys would be there waiting to unload.' https://t.co/qt4aA8KUWF via @MailOnline — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) February 11, 2024

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Thieves have been stealing shoes, Amazon boxes, guns, and everything in between since at least 2021.

Now, the feds are involved. As Catherine reports in her story, "Wild West: Feds Charge 14 Accused California Train Robbers in $22.5 Million Heist Spree," the still-unconfirmed L.A. area U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (great job, John Thune!) announced the wildest train robbery yet.

I order you to watch this video. That's right, these geniuses recorded themselves breaking into containers. And this caper occurred while the train was moving!

This morning we arrested a train robbery crew. Nathan Daniel Angel, 21, of East Los Angeles, and 13 co-defendants have been federally charged with orchestrating a $22.5 million cargo theft conspiracy. The indictment alleges the crew burglarized at least 36 freight trains across Southern California, stealing Nike sneakers, Milwaukee tools, electronics, and other merchandise for black-market resale. The defendants allegedly stopped trains by cutting air hoses, boarded rail cars, moved the goods to stash houses, and sold them via fence networks and social media. Train robberies cause enormous economic damage because of the valuable cargo involved. These defendants face long federal prison sentences if convicted. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty. — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) November 19, 2026

These cowboys allegedly were involved in 36 of these Not-So-Great Train Robberies since 2024.





Starving them out

The city of Los Angeles is charging higher water bills to people whose homes are still standing but left uninhabitable after the Pacific Palisades firestorm.

Considering that there was almost no water to put out the Pacific Palisades fire, this is a breathtaking, not to mention outrageous, turn of events.





Medical 'experts'

Still unwilling to admit they've been captured by the political left, the Washington State Medical Association announces support for Seattle's effort to change the results of the November election.

The "experts" say the voters were wrong when they passed an initiative to keep boys out of girls' sports.

They claim that determining if a boy is a boy and a girl is a girl is beyond their abilities and too intrusive.

My favorite part of this is a fact check on X:





We Know: West Coast, Messed Coast™: Portland City Hall Declared a Brain-Free Zone

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Heroes

And what have we learned, class? We've learned that if you're going to test the waves, you'd better swim like this lifeguard at La Jolla.

Full video 1x speed: It’s more incredible than you thought- https://t.co/ZaNWfJfAuU — No Safe Words (@Cyber_Trailer) November 16, 2026

And here's the aftermath of a surfer who rescued three people, including a child, at Crystal Cove in Newport Beach.

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And the reason for these surf reports is due to the Super El Niño that is finally petering out.





El Niño surf report

We hear that the Super El Niño is becoming less super now, but not before hitting the West Coast, Messed Coast™ with a force one more time. Yikes.

Depoe Bay, Ore.

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Hang tight, Pacifica, Calif.





Hmm: West Coast, Messed Coast™: Woke Governor to Send National Guard to Ballot Boxes





They haven't ruined everything — yet

I remembered as a kid going up to Timberline Lodge with my mom and dad.

The two slabs of wood that were adult skis were far too big to get up on the rope tow without wiping out multiple times. My older sisters did only slightly better. So in addition to wiping out a lot, we were cold to the bone.

When we were done, we'd go see Heidi the St. Bernard at the Lodge, and dad would buy us a cup of cocoa. There were many iterations of Heidi through the years.

Now there's Bruno.





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