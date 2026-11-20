Denmark celebrated Kirsten Schwalbe last month when she became the oldest Dane in history, turning 112 and 218 days old.

But two days later, she was being reviled from one end of the country to the other. Her biography, We Need Something to Laugh About, was pulled from bookshelves. And some Danes were asking, how did we miss this one?

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Kirsten Schwalbe was a Nazi. She joined the party a year after her country was occupied by the Germans and rose through the ranks to become the acting leader in the town of Holstebro between August 1943 and July 1944. The Telegraph reports, "She also led the local women’s group and her late husband held a leadership position in the party, according to local reports."

She had been asked about her politics before and admitted membership in the party but brushed it off by saying politics never interested her. She said she “barely” knew what the Nazis were all about. She claimed that “back then, wives didn’t concern themselves with that sort of thing – they left it to the men."

“My husband asked me, and I said I didn’t care. Politics didn’t interest me at all, so I simply did what he thought I should do,” she claimed.

Playing "the wife" card might have worked fifty years ago. But historians have the receipts.

Claus Bundgaard Christensen, a Danish historian, said, “She was more than an ordinary member of the rank and file. She was much more than just an activist.”

Her family begged the media to leave her alone. The Copenhagen Post said Schwalbe "was deeply affected by the renewed coverage and was unable to comment. They have asked the media to respect her health and privacy."

The Telegraph:

The revelations emerged last month in Kristeligt Dagblad, a Danish newspaper that investigated Mrs Schwalbe after the publication of a biography, titled We Need Something to Laugh About, which made no mention of her Nazi past. Gyldendal Publishing and Frederik Helms and Line Morell Holm, the authors, said they were unaware of her Nazi links and promised to update future editions. Mrs Schwalbe’s family told local media that she was “deeply affected by the news media coverage” and declined to provide comment. Before being crowned Denmark’s oldest ever citizen, Mrs Schwalbe was part of “the world’s oldest siblings” with her 104-year-old younger brother Bertel. After liberation in 1945, Denmark prosecuted thousands of collaborators and war criminals under post-war laws, but efforts since generally have not resulted in convictions.

Denmark held out for about six hours after Nazi Germany invaded on April 9, 1940. In his classic book on Germany, The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich, William L. Shirer describes Denmark’s initial resistance on April 9, 1940, as virtually nonexistent, brief, and largely symbolic before the government immediately capitulated. That paltry resistance ended when King Christian X asked his cabinet two hours after the invasion started, "Do you think we've resisted enough?"

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Christian later redeemed himself, at least with the Danish people, by remaining in Copenhagen for the duration of the war and becoming a symbol of national unity. Nevertheless, the Danish people have always felt a sense of shame at the easy conquest they gave Hitler and have been particularly harsh on Nazi collaborators like Schwalbe.

She has apparently escaped justice and will die a free woman.

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