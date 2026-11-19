It all started innocently enough. The massive former Hyatt Regency Hotel in Dearborn was under renovation. Its last iteration was as the Edward Hotel & Convention Center. The now-vacant 14-story, 722-room hotel had to close down in 2018 due to a range of safety violations. According to the Detroit News, the Dearborn hotel was once “Michigan’s second-largest hotel, behind the Marriott in Detroit's Renaissance Center.”

Advertisement

The building is now, literally, a shell of its former self, currently owned by Willowbrook LLC. Built in 1976, Hyatt Corp. operated the hotel until 2012. Xiao Hua “Edward” Gong, through his company, Edward Enterprise International Group Inc., took over the hotel after that and renamed it the Edward Hotel. While the hotel struggled, Gong ran into some problems of his own.

The Capital Markets Tribunal reported that in 2021, after a long legal battle while the Edward Hotel languished, “the Edward Group pled guilty and was convicted in the Ontario Court of Justice of using forged documents and of operating a pyramid scheme. About 40,000 people invested hundreds of millions of dollars.”

Before that, in 2018, Gong was forced to close the hotel because it was one of the assets frozen as part of that Canadian legal case.

In January 2025, Crain’s Detroit Business reported on a new owner, Willowbrook LLC, and its plans for the deteriorating property.

The former Dearborn Hyatt Regency’s new ownership has a vision to turn the 18-story tower nestled between the city’s two downtown districts into a combination of apartments and hotel rooms. Ghassan Abdelnour of Farmington Hills-based GAV & Associates Inc. (who represented Willowbrook) said the plan is for 242 apartments on the sixth through 18th floors, while the third, fourth and fifth floors would be set aside for some 216 hotel rooms. The bottom floors would be retail, Crain’s reported.

That was the plan, anyway.

Officially, not much is really known about what’s been going on at the vacant hotel since then, though it was generally assumed that renovation work was ongoing, at least until September. That’s why a site visit on September 22 by Dearborn deputy fire marshal Jennifer Fry and other city officials was largely considered a routine matter.

But then, things got interesting, and not in a good way.

Fry issued a “stop-work order” after that visit because city officials noticed some things that didn’t seem quite right.

“Dearborn city officials have ordered a halt to construction work on a hotel where authorities said they found evidence of possible human trafficking and families, including adults and children, living illegally in the large hotel,” the Detroit News reported.

That evidence includes possible signs that a number of people had actually been living in the hotel, and that some of the hotel’s doors had padlocks on them so that the doors could be locked from the outside, trapping anyone inside.

Local community activist Anthony Deegan, a Dearborn resident, brought this up during the public comments portion of the Nov. 17, 2026, Dearborn City Council meeting. That’s where he confronted Council President Michael Sareini and other council members over the issue. How do you think the Democrats in charge of Council reacted? Do you think that out of respect for democracy they let Deegan speak his piece and engaged in constructive dialogue? Think again. They had police remove Deegan from the room.

4 officers are sent to remove a resident for inquiring about children found in a hotel's abandoned upper floor. What is Dearborn City Council hiding? https://t.co/pSNEvj4z8m — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 18, 2026

Still, as the Detroit News reported, it’s not like the city did not respond. In fact, the Dearborn Police Department issued a search warrant, and after a curious 36-hour delay, police conducted a two-hour search of the hotel.

Advertisement

In a police report on Fry’s site visit, it states, “While inspecting the fourth and fifth floors, both heard children’s voices and crying coming from within the building. Neither inspector had been made aware of any individuals or families being authorized to reside at the property. When Fire Marshal Fry questioned an unknown male project manager (later identified) about the children, he suggested that family may have been visiting one of the construction workers during his lunch break.”

The police report went on, “During the inspection, (Senior Electrical Inspector Joe Jackson) Jackson separated from the group and proceeded to the tenth floor, where he advised that he observed chains and padlocks secured across several individual hotel room doors. Jackson described the locking mechanism as unusual and explained that, based on their placement, the doors appeared incapable of being unlocked from inside the rooms.”

Fire Marshal Fry confirmed the same and said she observed a single hotel room door secured with chain and padlock during the 9/22/26 inspection. She further advised that she had observed similar locking mechanism on other hotel room doors during previous inspections of the property. Fire Marshal Fry explained that the chains and padlocks required someone in the hallway to unlock the doors, raising concerns that anyone inside could be unable to exit without assistance.

The police report added that Jackson made his way up to the 12th floor of the hotel where he encountered a family of a man, woman, and two-to-three children under the age of 10. He said he saw at least four puppies in the area with dog feces littering the hallway.

Advertisement

According to that report, Jackson said that while he was talking to that man and woman, he saw others leaving separate hotel rooms and gathering in the hallway. According to his count as related to police, Jackson said he saw “dozens” of people coming from rooms on that floor.

Fry was there as well, and she told police that she, too, saw “several women and children abruptly go back into their rooms and close the doors.”

That’s also where Fry told police that she saw the opened packaging for a large machete lying on the hallway floor. She did not see an actual machete.

Jackson told police that he had the chance to see inside a few of those rooms on the 12th floor. He said he saw grocery bags, suitcases, food, and other personal belongings.

This is when Fry decided to issue an immediate stop-work order for the hotel.

In its own statement on that stop-work order, the city said:

We issued a stop-work order after discovering that work was being performed beyond the scope of approved plans, while additional plans had been submitted but not yet reviewed or approved… Our Building Team and Police officials have continued monitoring the property, including a recent walkthrough last week to assess worksite conditions. "There were no findings of additional violations during the recent walkthrough… The outstanding plans remain under review. Work will not resume until the City is satisfied that all applicable safety requirements, legal obligations, and conditions of the development agreement have been met.

It would have been nice for the city to address the obvious. What about that possible human trafficking element to this story?

Advertisement

According to the Detroit News, “Dearborn Police waited 36 hours to search the hotel after Fry reported seeing ‘evidence of possible human trafficking,’ with dozens of people, including children, potentially being held captive there, according to a Dearborn police report. Detroit City Councilwoman Gabriela Romero-Santiago alerted Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud a few days earlier about the situation after getting a tip from an immigration advocate on Sept. 18 that multiple families were living in the Edward Hotel & Convention Center.”

“The Dearborn Police Department did a two-hour search of the property on Sept. 24 and closed its investigation, saying they didn't find anyone there,” the Detroit News reported. “Two employees said they knew of families living in the former hotel, with a guard telling police he was instructed by his bosses to ignore them.”

Douglas Topolski, a former Dearborn police officer and former Mackinac Island police chief, is the one who requested and received the police report under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). He’s now raising questions about why it took Dearborn police 36 hours to visit the site, and why it closed the case shortly afterward. He also told the Detroit News that he questions why the Fire Department did not create a report of its own.

Meanwhile, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and City Council President Michael T. Sareini deny any allegations that any human trafficking may have occurred at the vacant hotel.

Dearborn mayor, council president deny claims of trafficking at hotel https://t.co/UVDOQWXcKX — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) November 19, 2026

Advertisement

If you’re on the X platform, you may have seen this infamous clip of Hamoud in all his glory.

What you are watching is the mayor of Dearborn, Abdullah Hammoud, tell a Christian pastor he is not welcome there anymore calling him a racist, and bigot, and he will be throwing a parade when the Pastor leaves . Sept 2026 Margot Cleveland, a journalist and Dearborn resident, has filed a federal lawsuit against the mayor alleging he treats Christians, and Jews like second class citizens citing the incident with the Pastor as well as no decorations for Christian holidays being displayed while Ramadan was . THIS is what we’re already dealing with here. Prayers for Margot Cleveland ✝️ — Leah Rain ✝️🇺🇸🎸🏝️ (@LeahRain77) October 19, 2026

Sareini has a thing or two he may rather not talk about. Like earlier reports on allegations of “domestic violence.” Deadline Detroit reported in 2018, “Dearborn Councilman Michael Sareini, 46, has been arrested and jailed for domestic violence complaints in the past. Three women in his family say he assaulted or harassed them in six incidents, according to police and court records reviewed by Niraj Warikoo of the Detroit Free Press.”

It doesn’t take a police detective or an investigative journalist to sense that something seems terribly off in Dearborn. Using police to remove a citizen from a public meeting for asking questions. Not filing certain official reports that, simply as a matter of routine, you’d expect to see. Closing a police investigation almost as soon as it started. And when issuing its own public statements, the city left an elephant in the room by not even mentioning the allegations that people may have been living in that empty hotel building.

Advertisement

It seems the default position of Dearborn city government is to attack anyone who might ask it to be accountable to the people. Those in leadership seem more prone to attack their own citizens, all for wanting nothing more than peace, safety, and a little law and order. Is that too much to expect?

Reader’s Note: Find out what you’re missing behind the members-only wall. It’s time for you to take advantage of the full catalogue of common-sense thinking that comes with a PJ Media VIP membership. You’ll get access to content you didn’t even know you wanted, and you’ll be hooked. The good news is, PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 60% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off a VIP membership!