When Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) tried to lecture Republicans about confirming judges after an election, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) humiliated him with the receipts.

Senate Republicans are making use of the lame duck session to get around 25 federal judicial nominees across the line while they still have the majority. As of Tuesday, 11 judicial and executive nominees had cleared the Judiciary Committee, and 7 more were scheduled to come up for debate at Wednesday's hearing.

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Democrats aren’t pleased about it.

Naturally, Booker wants voters to believe this is an unprecedented power grab and a threat to democracy. Near the end of the hearing, he accused Republicans of pushing the nominations through for "short-term political gain at the cost of the enduring strength of our institutions."

Then, with the nominees' families seated behind them, Booker turned to address the nominees directly.

"It's disappointing to me," Booker said during the Senate hearing. "I've watched time and time again the erosion of this institution and the erosion of this committee, and this is clearly one of them... I'm sorry that you're going to be appointed to the bench under the cloud that's been created by this committee."

What a performance.

He apologized to people about to receive lifetime appointments to the federal bench, as if Republicans had condemned them to a life of shame. Booker clearly expected the moment to play as righteous and solemn.

He forgot that some of his colleagues have functioning memories.

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Cruz was ready for him. He opened by pointing out that Booker seemed suddenly scandalized by a practice that has been around forever.

"There's an old adage that hypocrisy is the tribute that vice pays to virtue," Cruz began. "This committee has just been treated with a passionate lecture from Senator Booker that, just like Captain Renault in Casablanca, he is shocked, shocked to find gambling in this institution."

From there, Cruz took everyone back a whole two years, to the 2024 election, when Joe Biden still occupied the White House.

"The American people overwhelmingly voted to throw the Democrats out of the White House, the House, and the Senate," he reminded the committee. "And they elected a Republican president, they elected a Republican Senate, they elected a Republican House, and the Democrat Party was resoundingly repudiated just two years ago."

Then came the receipts.

"And what did the same Senate Democrats who just gave us sanctimonious speeches do?" Cruz asked. "They rammed through 22 federal judges in November and December before leaving."

Spoiler alert: Booker didn't object back then.

Cruz made sure to point that out, too, turning Booker's own sanctimonious BS right back on him.

"By the way, my friend from New Jersey also said, 'This is not a left or right thing! We need to stand up!'" Cruz continued. "Senator Booker and every other Democrat on this committee, I believe, voted for all 22 of those judges."

Cruz then explained, for the benefit of anyone who slept through civics class, why none of this is remotely scandalous.

"That is called the operation of democracy, and that is called our constitutional system in which presidents appoint or nominate judges and the Senate provides advice and consent," he said.

WOW: Sen. Ted Cruz TORCHES Democrats for BLATANT Hypocrisy



Senator Cory Booker:



“It's disappointing to me. I've watched time and time again the erosion of this institution and the erosion of this committee, and this is clearly one of them. God bless each and every one of you,… https://t.co/dbYGX0DJQ2 — Team Cruz (@TeamTedCruz) November 18, 2026

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Ouch. Booker walked into that hearing ready to deliver a sermon about the erosion of institutions, and he walked out humiliated by his own voting record.

Of course, hypocrisy is nothing new for Democrats.

If they accuse Republicans of something, you can bet Democrats are guilty of the very same thing. When Democrats confirm judges in a lame-duck session, it's business as usual. When Republicans do it, democracy hangs by a thread. The routine is getting tiring.

I know Booker just needs a phony pretext to rattle the tin cup for donations, since he's gearing up for another presidential run. Still, you'd think Democrats would do a better job before making a stink about a practice they've committed themselves to and treating it like the end of democracy.

This is what Democrat outrage looks like in practice: Their concern for institutions vanishes whenever they hold power, and it returns with full theatrical force the moment they don't.

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