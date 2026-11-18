I've said before that Democrats have been drunk on power since the midterm elections, even though they don't actually wield any yet. And it's true. They think they already run the show in Washington, and they don't. They're amping up their lawfare strategy before they've even picked up a gavel, and they expect the White House to play nice.

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Well, they just got a brutal wake-up call from the White House, and they can thank Joe Biden for his help.

As PJ Media previously reported, on Wednesday morning, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), the expected chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, fired off 12 letters ordering people close to President Donald Trump to preserve documents. The recipients included Trump's two sons, Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, former Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Vice President JD Vance, and others.

Those letters show exactly where Democrats intend to dig. The Trump family business connections, ICE’s massive deportation campaign, and the administration’s handling of the Epstein files are all on the list. There’s no actual crime to speak of, just a party that is determined to get even and is largely trying to criminalize policy disputes.

The thing is, some letters even set response deadlines in November and December, weeks before Democrats take control of the House in January.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who is set to lead the House Judiciary Committee, made clear he expects everyone on the receiving end to fall in line. He leaned on repeated Supreme Court rulings that Congress has broad power to conduct oversight to legislate, and he urged recipients to ignore outside advice to defy Congress based on legal theories he dismissed as specious.

Hours later, White House counsel Will Scharf told House Democrats that the administration owes them no answers while they remain the minority party. His reasoning was simple. Ranking-member demands in the 119th Congress don't come from the House, the Senate, or a committee with delegated oversight power, so they create no duty to accommodate. They also don't roll over into the 120th Congress, even if some of those same members become chairs.

For Our VIPs: What Democrats Are Planning Is Not Oversight

Scharf also accused Democrats of acting out of animus and pettiness (because they are, let’s be honest), and he said their letters aimed to harass and pump up their own profiles instead of carrying out legitimate oversight. Starting in January, he said, Democrats can send oversight requests, and the White House will work with future chairs within its constitutional and statutory obligations and the limits on congressional oversight power, including on requests with a legitimate legislative purpose.

Of course, Scharf attached a rather significant caveat.

That commitment, he noted, depends on the "pettiness" Garcia promised in remarks earlier this month. Garcia announced his own pettiness in advance and now acts shocked that the White House took him at his word, right?

An anonymous White House official said Democrats plan to use investigations to threaten, prosecute, and intimidate government officials with baseless attacks and falsehoods. I’m not sure why the official was anonymous; we all know this is true. The official said the White House will cooperate on probes with a legitimate legislative purpose but won't be intimidated by political ones.

Last week, Scharf warned Garcia that some likely House corruption probes could be considered criminal. This month, Trump also pressed the Justice Department to look into Democrats' "threats" against his party. Democrats insist those threats are baseless and swear they won't be scared off oversight.

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Democrats can whine about stonewalling all they want, but Scharf made sure they couldn't claim he was breaking new ground. Then he delivered the most satisfying line in the whole letter.

"This should not be surprising to you given the Biden Administration took the same position," Scharf wrote.

Bam!

The only bad thing here is that this is a delay tactic, and it ultimately won't stop the Democrats' witch hunts once they hold the gavels. But it's still glorious to watch Democrats get a dose of comeuppance thanks to Joe Biden. Every rule the Democrat Party embraces while it holds power eventually becomes a rule it has to live under, and it never seems to see that coming.

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