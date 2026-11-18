It's no secret that Democrats have zero intention of tackling "affordability" with their new majority. They want to turn Congress from a legislative body into a massive investigative body aimed at President Donald Trump and anyone associated with him. They weren't exactly quiet about it during the campaign, and anyone who thought they gave a hoot about affordability is in for a rude awakening.

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Politico reported earlier this week that Democrats worry that impeaching Trump might blow up in their faces, so they've settled on a fallback plan. They'll bury the administration in investigations instead. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), the likely next chairman of the House Oversight Committee, isn't even waiting for the new Congress to begin. He has already launched a sweeping investigation push into 12 people in Trump's orbit.

Garcia has indicated an aggressive docket for the new year. His committee would be at the heart of any impeachment effort. Oversight Democrats, in a statement, said they intend to look at the Trump family’s business dealings, alleged wrongdoing at DHS, and the federal government’s conduct in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Garcia says the probes “will lay the groundwork for legislation which helps all Americans.”

That’s a riot.

The Democrats have been promising voters all along that they’d be getting relief at the supermarket, and their first major piece of business is a pile of subpoena threats.

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On Wednesday morning, Garcia sent document preservation letters to all 12 targets. Democrats had hinted for months at who they wanted to go after, but the actual list shows just how far they intend to reach.

The names include Vice President JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, former U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle, and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. Rounding out the list are former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, former DHS senior adviser Corey Lewandowski, former White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Attorney General Todd Blanche, Federal Bureau of Prisons Director William K. Marshall III, and Trust for the National Mall CEO Catherine Townsend.

That's the sitting vice president, the president's two eldest sons, his son-in-law, the attorney general, and a big chunk of his inner circle.

And this is sure to be just a preliminary list. Remember, if you ever bought a MAGA hat, Jack Smith had your personal data. The Democrats aren’t going to settle for a dozen people; they will go after anybody.

"Oversight Democrats have been investigating the potential corruption, self-dealing, and abuses of power that have funneled billions of dollars to the Trump family as Americans struggle with rising costs," the letters to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump said. "You have engaged in business pursuits that appear to have allowed you to personally profit from your father's presidency on a massive scale and at the expense of the American people."

"Appear"? That’s an interesting way of saying they have zero evidence. The simple truth is that Democrats are intent on using their new power to find something that they can ultimately use to impeach President Donald Trump.

This is the same party that pretended the Biden Crime Family's foreign business dealings and shady shell companies were all above board. The Trump family was in business for decades before Trump ran for president. The Biden family had shell companies laundering millions of dollars, with only one valuable product: Joe Biden’s influence.

The truth is that many of these planned investigations come down to Democrats criminalizing policy disagreements. For example, Miller and Noem landed on the list over the immigration crackdown. In the letter to Miller, Democrats said they had heard from whistleblowers and from "victims" of what they called the "mass deportation campaign."

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"There must be accountability for those responsible for orchestrating, carrying out, and covering up these abuses, at all levels of the agency," the letter read.

Enforcing immigration law is the job voters gave this administration, and Democrats want to treat it as a crime.

Meanwhile, White House Counsel Will Scharf warned that the Justice Department will push back hard if lawmakers use their oversight powers to intimidate administration staffers.

It's unclear whether the targets will comply with the preservation demands.

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